A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime reveals October 2025 release and additional staff

On Monday, May 12, 2025, the official website for the A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime listed October 2025 as the show's release window. However, an exact release date hasn't been revealed yet. In addition, the site announced Hiroshi Takaki as the series' music composer.
A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime is based on the original fantasy light novel series by author Masuo Kinoko and illustrators Senbon Umishima, Katsuki Onda, and Susumi Kuroi. The AlphaPolis company has been serializing the light novels since January 2017. Furthermore, the light novels have a manga version, with Tomozo's illustrations. AlphaPolis released the first tankobon volume in November 2018.
A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime set to debut in October 2025
According to the latest listings on the official website, A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime is set to be released in October 2025. More information concerning the series' television broadcast and digital streaming details will be shared in the future.
Along with this announcement, the website has listed Hiroshi Takaki as the show's music composer. Hiroshi-san has previously worked in Witchy Precure! and other series related to the original Precure franchise.
As per the previous update, Yoshinori Odaka directs the Isekai anime at the joint production of Synergy SP and Tatsunoko Production, with Gigaemon Ichikawa handling the series scripts and composition. Gigaemon Ichikawa has also gained a reputation for working in the Chikasugi Idol Akae-chan and Black Torch anime.
Mayumi Watanabe, noted for their contributions to Taisho Otome Fairy Tale and Happy Seven, is listed as the show's character designer. On the other hand, GENCO is the series' producer. No information concerning A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime's main cast has been revealed yet.
A brief synopsis of A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime
Based on the light novel series written by Masuo Kinoko, A Gatherer's Adventure in Isekai anime centers around Takeru Kamishiro, an ordinary salaryman, who is summoned to another world. In this fantasy land called Madeus, Takeru discovers magic.
Fully equipped with numerous skills, Takeru harnesses enhanced physical strength and magical abilities. What's more, he also has a skill called Search to find valuable items. With his cheat skill, Takeru embarks on an adventure. As such, the series will explore a typical Isekai story, with an overpowered protagonist.
