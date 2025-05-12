Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime confirmed for production

On Monday, May 12, 2025, the official staff unveiled a teaser visual and confirmed the production of the Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime, with Studio EMT Squared in charge of the show's animation production. Furthermore, the details concerning the anime's main cast have arrived, along with this announcement.

Ad

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime serves as an adaptation of the eponymous light novel series, written by Atekichi and illustrated by Yukiko. TO Books has been serializing light novels since March 2020 under the TB Bunko imprint. The series also has a manga adaptation, serialized on the Nico Nico Seiga site, with Keiko's illustrations.

Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime is officially green-lit for production

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday, May 12, 2025, a new website and X (formerly Twitter) account were opened to announce the production of the Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime, based on Atekichi and Yukiko's light novel series. However, the release date is yet to be revealed.

This announcement was accompanied by a teaser visual, featuring the main heroine, Melody Wave, and Luciana Rudleberg. The illustration shows Melody brewing tea, while Luciana looks happy behind her.

Ad

Yume Miyamoto has joined the fantasy anime's voice cast as Melody Wave, a reincarnated Japanese girl who works as an all-purpose maid for a count's family in the Theolas Kingdom. On the other hand, Rumi Okubo voices Luciana Rudleberg, the Count's daughter, who is transformed into a "beautiful girl" through Melody Wave's education.

Expand Tweet

Ad

As per the latest information, EMT Squared will handle the anime's animation production of the Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime. The esteemed studio is responsible for working on many hit TV anime shows, including Love Tyrant, Assassins Pride, and others. More information concerning the main staff will be announced later.

Furthermore, the anime's official site and X handle have shared commemorative illustrations from the original light novel illustrator, Yukiko, and the manga adaptation artist, Keiko. Both illustrations feature Melody and Luciana. In addition, a comment has arrived from the original author, Atekichi.

Ad

"An anime adaptation sounds so happy. I'm surprised that the future I had always dreamed of 'someday' is actually coming true. I'd like to thank everyone who supported and cheered on the series. The characters that existed in my imagination were drawn in illustrations, then went through comics and audiobooks, and finally took flight into the world of anime."

Ad

The author further comments that they love maids, and for that reason alone, they hope everyone will watch over Melody as she pursues her "wonderful maid life."

A brief synopsis of the Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime

Expand Tweet

Ad

Based on the original light novel series, the Heroine? Saint? No, I'm an All-Works Maid (And Proud of It) anime centers on Melody Wave, a girl reincarnated into an otome game as a Saint.

Although she was reincarnated to save the game's world from a crisis, she uses all of her saintly powers to do maid work. The Isekai anime will explore Melody's life in another world, as she uses her skills to work for a poor count's family.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More