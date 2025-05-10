Silent Witch anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Saturday, May 10, 2025 saw Aniplex begin streaming a new promotional video for the television Silent Witch anime series, which confirmed its official release date of Saturday, July 5, 2025. The promotional video also revealed and featured additional cast members and their performances, as well as the anime’s opening and ending theme song artists.

Ad

This news was all revealed as part of a larger livestream featuring the Silent Witch anime series, in which Aniplexs also revealed a new key visual for the series. While some finer details of these announcements have yet to be clarified, such as certain character names and song titles, fans have virtually all of the necessary series info at this point.

Silent Witch anime casts voices of My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa, Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The Silent Witch anime series will officially premiere on Japanese television on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will air on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels at this time before later running on YTV and TV Aichi. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s international streaming information has yet to be confirmed. However, fans can expect this news to be revealed sometime in the coming weeks.

Ad

The anime’s new cast members include Hina Suguta as Casey Groves, a second-year student at the academy, and Shunichi Toki as a mysterious male character who’ll be named later. Suguta is likely best known as the voice of My Dress-Up Darling’s female protagonist Marin Kitagawa. Toki’s two most recognizable roles are likely as Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora Hanemiya and as Blue Lock’s Teppei Neru. They join starring cast members:

Ad

Saya Aizawa as protagonist Monica Everett

Hitomi Nabatame as Nero

Junichi Suwabe as Louis Miller

Atsumi Tanezaki as Isabelle Norton

Shōgo Sakata as Felix Arc Ridill

Kanna Nakamura as Lana Colette

Yoshiki Nakajima as Cyril Ashley

Ryōhei Kimura as Elliott Howard

Yuki Sakakihara as Neil Clay Maywood

Yōko Hikasa as Bridget Greyham

M.A.O as Rynzbelfeid

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Silent Witch anime’s latest promotional video both revealed and previewed its ending theme song of “mild days,” which will be performed by the alternative rock band hitsujibungaku. The group is also performing the opening theme song, which has yet to be named as of this article’s writing.Takaomi Kanasaki is the chief director, the sound director, and is also writing and supervising the series scripts.

Yasuo Iwamoto is directing the anime series at Studio Gokumi. Cona Nitanda is the animation character designer, with Cygames and Rina Tayama credited for the music. Yoshinori Iwanaga is credited for monster and prop design. Eri Yamanashi and Yukiko Maruyama are the art directors, with Saori Yoshida as the color key artist. Kana Imagaki is the 3D CG director, with Naoki Eto as the compositing director of photography and Kashiko Kimura as the editor.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More