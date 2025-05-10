Silent Witch anime reveals July 2025 release date and more

Saturday, May 10, 2025 saw Aniplex begin streaming a new promotional video for the television Silent Witch anime series, which confirmed its official release date of Saturday, July 5, 2025. The promotional video also revealed and featured additional cast members and their performances, as well as the anime’s opening and ending theme song artists.
This news was all revealed as part of a larger livestream featuring the Silent Witch anime series, in which Aniplexs also revealed a new key visual for the series. While some finer details of these announcements have yet to be clarified, such as certain character names and song titles, fans have virtually all of the necessary series info at this point.
Silent Witch anime casts voices of My Dress-Up Darling’s Marin Kitagawa, Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora
The Silent Witch anime series will officially premiere on Japanese television on Saturday, July 5, 2025 at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST). The anime will air on the Tokyo MX, Tochigi TV, Gunma TV, and BS11 channels at this time before later running on YTV and TV Aichi. As of this article’s writing, the anime’s international streaming information has yet to be confirmed. However, fans can expect this news to be revealed sometime in the coming weeks.
The anime’s new cast members include Hina Suguta as Casey Groves, a second-year student at the academy, and Shunichi Toki as a mysterious male character who’ll be named later. Suguta is likely best known as the voice of My Dress-Up Darling’s female protagonist Marin Kitagawa. Toki’s two most recognizable roles are likely as Tokyo Revengers’ Kazutora Hanemiya and as Blue Lock’s Teppei Neru. They join starring cast members:
- Saya Aizawa as protagonist Monica Everett
- Hitomi Nabatame as Nero
- Junichi Suwabe as Louis Miller
- Atsumi Tanezaki as Isabelle Norton
- Shōgo Sakata as Felix Arc Ridill
- Kanna Nakamura as Lana Colette
- Yoshiki Nakajima as Cyril Ashley
- Ryōhei Kimura as Elliott Howard
- Yuki Sakakihara as Neil Clay Maywood
- Yōko Hikasa as Bridget Greyham
- M.A.O as Rynzbelfeid
The Silent Witch anime’s latest promotional video both revealed and previewed its ending theme song of “mild days,” which will be performed by the alternative rock band hitsujibungaku. The group is also performing the opening theme song, which has yet to be named as of this article’s writing.Takaomi Kanasaki is the chief director, the sound director, and is also writing and supervising the series scripts.
Yasuo Iwamoto is directing the anime series at Studio Gokumi. Cona Nitanda is the animation character designer, with Cygames and Rina Tayama credited for the music. Yoshinori Iwanaga is credited for monster and prop design. Eri Yamanashi and Yukiko Maruyama are the art directors, with Saori Yoshida as the color key artist. Kana Imagaki is the 3D CG director, with Naoki Eto as the compositing director of photography and Kashiko Kimura as the editor.
Related links
- Silent Witch anime confirms production, 2025 release window, and more
- Cultural Exchange With a Game Centre Girl anime reveals July 2025 release date and more
- Tougen Anki anime announces July 2025 release date, ending theme, and advanced screening