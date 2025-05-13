Crunchyroll reveals 2025 Anime Awards lineup with Creepy Nuts, LiSA, and others as performers

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Crunchyroll informed Sportskeeda Anime about their lineup for musical performances and additional celebrity presenters at the 2025 Anime Awards via email correspondence.

The musical performers include Viral Japanese Acts Creepy Nuts, FLOW, and LiSA. The additional celebrity presenters include Global Superstar and Anime Collaborator J Balvin, GRAMMY Award-Winning Singer Kacey Musgraves, and Screenwriter Zak Penn.

Additionally, the Anime Awards revealed that a record-breaking 51 million votes were cast this year.

Crunchyroll announces musical performances and celebrity presenters for 2025 Anime Awards

FLOW is set to perform at the 2025 Anime Awards (Image via Crunchyroll)

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Crunchyroll made some announcements around the 2025 Anime Awards. This year's award show is set to feature musical performances by Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts, singer-songwriter LiSA, and rock band FLOW.

This year's musical performances reflect anime's international success. Creepy Nuts' hit songs "Otonoke" and “Bling-Bang-Bang-Born,” opening theme songs of Dandadan and MASHLE: Magic and Muscles, have both been nominated for the Anime Awards.

Kacey Musgraves is set to appear as a celebrity presenter (Image via Crunchyroll)

FLOW is the legendary rock band behind the opening songs for Naruto and Code Geass. They are set to perform “DAYS” in celebration of the 20th anniversary of Eureka Seven. Meanwhile, LiSA, Spotify’s most-streamed Japanese artist overseas in 2020, most popularly known for performing Demon Slayer's “Gurenge,” will take the stage for a special performance.

Additionally, global superstar and anime collaborator J Balvin, GRAMMY award-winning singer Kacey Musgraves, and screenwriter Zak Penn were announced as additional Live Ceremony and Pre-Show Presenters for the 2025 Anime Awards.

Zak Penn is set to appear as a celebrity presenter (Image via Crunchyroll)

Lastly, the Anime Awards announced that they reached a new milestone with a record-breaking 51 million votes cast across the globe for this year's ceremony. This number is nearly a 50% increase over last year’s 34 million votes.

The 2025 Anime Awards is set to take place on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at the Grand Prince Hotel Shin Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan. The live ceremony will be hosted by renowned voice actress Sally Amaki and popular entertainer Jon Kabira.

Sally Amaki is set to host the live ceremony (Image via X/@sally_amaki)

The pre-show is set to start at 5 PM JST, and the main show at 6 PM JST. The livestream will be available globally on Crunchyroll’s Twitch and YouTube channels, SONY PICTURES CORE, and the Sony Group Corp Global YouTube Channel in nine languages: English, Arabic, Brazilian-Portuguese, Castilian-Spanish, French, German, Hindi, Italian, and Latin-Spanish.

