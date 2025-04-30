  • home icon
  • Anime
  • A hidden Naruto detail proves Sakura was "necessary to seal away Kaguya"

A hidden Naruto detail proves Sakura was "necessary to seal away Kaguya"

By Gokul Chettiyar
Modified Apr 30, 2025 17:30 GMT
A hidden Naruto detail proves Sakura was &quot;necessary to seal away Kaguya&quot;
Six Paths - Chibaku Tensei as seen in Naruto anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

While it has been a few years since Naruto ended, fans still argue over Sakura Haruno's significance in the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki. While some fans believe that Sakura's presence was a hindrance to Naruto and Sasuke, others believe that she was necessary to seal Kaguya away.

Ad

Amidst such arguments, a fan pointed out a new hidden detail from when Kaguya was sealed. If manga creator Kishimoto drew this detail intentionally, it would prove that Sakura was necessary to seal Kaguya away. Unfortunately, with no way to confirm the detail, fans further argue over Sakura's importance in the scene.

Naruto fan points out a hidden detail suggesting Sakura's importance in sealing Kaguya

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

As fans must remember, as explained by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Naruto and Sasuke needed to perform the Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei to seal Kaguya Otsutsuki. So, after a long, drawn-out fight, Naruto and Sasuke used the sealing technique on Kaguya Otsutsuki. However, during this, Sakura Haruno helped her fellow Team 7 members by punching Kaguya from above, preventing her from escaping.

With that, the Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei was complete, depicted by an imagery of Hagoromo Otsutsuki joining his palms. As for Naruto and Sasuke's Yin and Yang powers, they were depicted by the imagery of the Sun and the Moon.

Ad
Sakura Haruno punching Kaguya Otsutsuki in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Sakura Haruno punching Kaguya Otsutsuki in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amidst this, the scene featured a hidden detail. The shape of a diamond was manifested between Hagoromo's palms, and one Naruto fan on X @insitigator31 theorized that the shape was a depiction of the Strength of a Hundred Seal. As per them, the diamond was Masashi Kishimoto's method to symbolize Sakura's significance in sealing Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Ad

As outlandish as it may sound, this was the first time a diamond shape was drawn when a person joined their hands in Naruto. Additionally, the diamond was depicted around the area where Sakura was shown while punching Kaguya. As one could expect, this theory saw fans argue whether the hidden detail was real or not.

Fans' reaction to the new theory

Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)
Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some fans were genuinely interested in the theory as they never realized that Hagoromor's hands formed a diamond shape. While other fans had noticed the diamond shape, they never connected it to Sakura's Strength of a Hundred Seal. With that, they manifested a newfound respect for the character for her contribution against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Ad
"I NEVER realized that the hands form a diamond shape. That’s actually cool," one fan said.
"sneaking sakura for show which ended yrs ago lol," another fan said.
"Stop reaching. And she was never “ necessary” to seal kaguya...She wasn’t needed," other fan said.

As for other fans, they believed that the anime fan was delusional in trying to make Sakura's contribution significant for an anime scene that premiered years ago. Meanwhile, another fan believed the anime fan was reaching with their theory. As per them, Sakura Haruno was never necessary to seal away Kaguya.

Ad

Related Links

About the author
Gokul Chettiyar

Gokul Chettiyar

Twitter icon

Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.

Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.

When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Gokul Chettiyar
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications