A hidden Naruto detail proves Sakura was "necessary to seal away Kaguya"

While it has been a few years since Naruto ended, fans still argue over Sakura Haruno's significance in the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki. While some fans believe that Sakura's presence was a hindrance to Naruto and Sasuke, others believe that she was necessary to seal Kaguya away.
Amidst such arguments, a fan pointed out a new hidden detail from when Kaguya was sealed. If manga creator Kishimoto drew this detail intentionally, it would prove that Sakura was necessary to seal Kaguya away. Unfortunately, with no way to confirm the detail, fans further argue over Sakura's importance in the scene.
Naruto fan points out a hidden detail suggesting Sakura's importance in sealing Kaguya
As fans must remember, as explained by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Naruto and Sasuke needed to perform the Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei to seal Kaguya Otsutsuki. So, after a long, drawn-out fight, Naruto and Sasuke used the sealing technique on Kaguya Otsutsuki. However, during this, Sakura Haruno helped her fellow Team 7 members by punching Kaguya from above, preventing her from escaping.
With that, the Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei was complete, depicted by an imagery of Hagoromo Otsutsuki joining his palms. As for Naruto and Sasuke's Yin and Yang powers, they were depicted by the imagery of the Sun and the Moon.
Amidst this, the scene featured a hidden detail. The shape of a diamond was manifested between Hagoromo's palms, and one Naruto fan on X @insitigator31 theorized that the shape was a depiction of the Strength of a Hundred Seal. As per them, the diamond was Masashi Kishimoto's method to symbolize Sakura's significance in sealing Kaguya Otsutsuki.
As outlandish as it may sound, this was the first time a diamond shape was drawn when a person joined their hands in Naruto. Additionally, the diamond was depicted around the area where Sakura was shown while punching Kaguya. As one could expect, this theory saw fans argue whether the hidden detail was real or not.
Fans' reaction to the new theory
Some fans were genuinely interested in the theory as they never realized that Hagoromor's hands formed a diamond shape. While other fans had noticed the diamond shape, they never connected it to Sakura's Strength of a Hundred Seal. With that, they manifested a newfound respect for the character for her contribution against Kaguya Otsutsuki.
"I NEVER realized that the hands form a diamond shape. That’s actually cool," one fan said.
"sneaking sakura for show which ended yrs ago lol," another fan said.
"Stop reaching. And she was never “ necessary” to seal kaguya...She wasn’t needed," other fan said.
As for other fans, they believed that the anime fan was delusional in trying to make Sakura's contribution significant for an anime scene that premiered years ago. Meanwhile, another fan believed the anime fan was reaching with their theory. As per them, Sakura Haruno was never necessary to seal away Kaguya.
