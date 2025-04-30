A hidden Naruto detail proves Sakura was "necessary to seal away Kaguya"

While it has been a few years since Naruto ended, fans still argue over Sakura Haruno's significance in the fight against Kaguya Otsutsuki. While some fans believe that Sakura's presence was a hindrance to Naruto and Sasuke, others believe that she was necessary to seal Kaguya away.

Ad

Amidst such arguments, a fan pointed out a new hidden detail from when Kaguya was sealed. If manga creator Kishimoto drew this detail intentionally, it would prove that Sakura was necessary to seal Kaguya away. Unfortunately, with no way to confirm the detail, fans further argue over Sakura's importance in the scene.

Naruto fan points out a hidden detail suggesting Sakura's importance in sealing Kaguya

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

As fans must remember, as explained by Hagoromo Otsutsuki, Naruto and Sasuke needed to perform the Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei to seal Kaguya Otsutsuki. So, after a long, drawn-out fight, Naruto and Sasuke used the sealing technique on Kaguya Otsutsuki. However, during this, Sakura Haruno helped her fellow Team 7 members by punching Kaguya from above, preventing her from escaping.

With that, the Six Paths — Chibaku Tensei was complete, depicted by an imagery of Hagoromo Otsutsuki joining his palms. As for Naruto and Sasuke's Yin and Yang powers, they were depicted by the imagery of the Sun and the Moon.

Ad

Sakura Haruno punching Kaguya Otsutsuki in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Amidst this, the scene featured a hidden detail. The shape of a diamond was manifested between Hagoromo's palms, and one Naruto fan on X @insitigator31 theorized that the shape was a depiction of the Strength of a Hundred Seal. As per them, the diamond was Masashi Kishimoto's method to symbolize Sakura's significance in sealing Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Ad

As outlandish as it may sound, this was the first time a diamond shape was drawn when a person joined their hands in Naruto. Additionally, the diamond was depicted around the area where Sakura was shown while punching Kaguya. As one could expect, this theory saw fans argue whether the hidden detail was real or not.

Fans' reaction to the new theory

Sakura Haruno as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Some fans were genuinely interested in the theory as they never realized that Hagoromor's hands formed a diamond shape. While other fans had noticed the diamond shape, they never connected it to Sakura's Strength of a Hundred Seal. With that, they manifested a newfound respect for the character for her contribution against Kaguya Otsutsuki.

Ad

"I NEVER realized that the hands form a diamond shape. That’s actually cool," one fan said.

"sneaking sakura for show which ended yrs ago lol," another fan said.

"Stop reaching. And she was never “ necessary” to seal kaguya...She wasn’t needed," other fan said.

As for other fans, they believed that the anime fan was delusional in trying to make Sakura's contribution significant for an anime scene that premiered years ago. Meanwhile, another fan believed the anime fan was reaching with their theory. As per them, Sakura Haruno was never necessary to seal away Kaguya.

Ad

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More