To Be Hero X episode 7: The orchestrator behind Yang Cheng's life is revealed as the Hero Society gets their new E-Soul

To Be Hero X episode 7, titled Three Seats, was released on Sunday, May 18, 2025. The episode concluded the E-Soul Arc, with the main emphasis on Yang Cheng's revenge, driven by guilt and regret.

The episode also disclosed the truth concerning Yang's life by revealing the identity of the person who manipulated his fate and actions. The major appeal of To Be Hero X episode 7 was the shock value and the gradual descent of Yang Cheng, who was another victim of the Hero Society's cruel politics.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from To Be Hero X episode 7.

To Be Hero X episode 7: Yang Cheng challenges the old E-Soul to a duel

Shang Chao's final rites (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Picking up the events from the previous installment, To Be Hero X episode 7 begins with Yang Cheng and Xia Qing attending Shang Chao's funeral rites. Shang's heartbroken father mentions that people always strive for a just world. However, fate always tips the scales one way or the other. He laments that fate has played a cruel joke on his son.

Shang Chao's father refuses to accept a world that deems such a fate "fair." He wants to grasp fate by its throat and tell it that since the scales have already tipped, no one shall walk away from this until the matter is settled. After the guests leave, Yang Cheng approaches Shang Chao's father and apologizes.

Shang Chao's father thinks that if Ya

ng Cheng truly has regrets in his heart, he should go and search for the murderer and avenge Shang Chao. Yang replies that it's the precise reason he has come to him. According to To Be Hero X episode 7, Yang Cheng has vaguely seen the perpetrator, and it's none other than the person who kidnapped Little Pomelo.

Mr. Shand and Yang Cheng (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

He could identify based on the scar he left on him. Following this, To Be Hero X episode 7 focuses on a conversation between Yang Cheng and Xia Qing. The latter asks him why he has chosen to work alone instead of telling the Commission's agents about the killer. Yang replies that it's because Shang Chao's killer was supposed to be in jail for the kidnapping incident.

Therefore, he cannot trust anyone. He also apologizes for making Xia and Uncle Rock worried. At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 7, Yang Cheng receives a call from Hero Enlighter, who informs him that he has finished his investigations under Mr. Shand's orders. Apparently, the two kidnappers were still in jail, but only on paper.

According to Enlighter, the perpetrators were released during the incarceration. Yang Cheng then asks Enligther whether the agent behind their case has been found. Enlighter says his question would have been still valid a week ago; he has investigated the agent's whereabouts, but he hasn't made any moves. Enlighter assumes he's either asleep all week or he has already died.

The old E-Soul in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Enligher thinks the agent must have had a serious problem with Yang Cheng to go through such a hassle to get the two scapegoats out. Given how everything has played out, Yang Cheng believes the original E-Soul to be behind the murder. The Hero, whom he idolized throughout his life, suddenly turned into a menacing villain he desperately wanted to take down.

As such, Yang Cheng holds a press conference, where he openly challenges the E-Soul to a duel on the 34th E-Soul Anniversary. Meanwhile, the original E-Soul's manager urges the hero to accept the offer, as his supporters want him to settle the score with the new E-Soul once and for all. He further mentions that E-Soul's Trust Value will shoot up to 20% if he wins.

However, E-Soul reminds him that he hasn't become a hero solely for ranking. At this moment in To Be Hero X episode 7, E-Soul's manager shows him recent data and a few videos by fans. He speculates that E-Soul might truly lose his powers and become an old man if he doesn't respond to the challenge. With this, E-Soul has no option but to accept the challenge.

To be Hero X episode 7: The duel begins as the main perpetrator's identity is revealed

Xia Qing and Uncle Rock (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Elsewhere, in To Be Hero X episode 7, Yang Cheng vigorously trains for the duel, while Uncle Rock and Xia Qing can only watch him from afar. Uncle Rock thinks that Yang's new gloves can produce some serious punches. Xia Qing tells him that Shang Chao designed a device for Yang Chang before his death. When the device is connected to the gloves, the reverse output shall produce a significant punching force.

However, Uncle Rock wonders whether it will even work against E-Soul, whose equipment is leagues above theirs. Yet, Yang Cheng remains optimistic that he will hit him no matter what. At this moment, Uncle Rock proposes an idea. As per To Be Hero X episode 7, the original E-Soul's equipment has a system that lets him raise his endurance.

Uncle Rock wonders if they could make him avoid turning on the guard system of his own volition. He explains that as soon as E-Soul uses his signature move, Lightning Slash, he will lose his defensive abilities. However, Yang Cheng reminds him that E-Soul has never used the Lightning Slash since his fight against Zero.

Yang Cheng in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Moreover, it's a double-edged move that raises E-Soul's attack at the cost of his defense. Therefore, it's unlikely for the hero to use it again. Meanwhile, Xia Qing implores Yang Cheng to rethink his decision about the duel. She fears that it's a part of the perpetrator's plan to pit him against the original E-Soul. However, Xia Qing's words don't change Yang Cheng's heart.

On the other hand, Uncle Rock says he has a plan to make E-Soul give up defending and use Lightning Slash. He asks Yang Cheng whether he is confident enough to hit the hero first before he uses his ultimate move. Yang Cheng says he has complete belief in himself.

Following this, To Be Hero X episode 7 shows a moment between Yang and Xia, where the latter asks him if he remembers what she wanted him to promise her. Yang says he does. That said, he reminds her that he's not only himself now, but also carries the hope of many. Thus, his followers will have to compromise with evil if he backs out now.

Yang Cheng and Xia Qing (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Xia Qing realizes that her words won't reach her friend anymore. Following this, To Be Hero X episode 7 showcases the duel between the old and the new E-Souls. None of them says anything, but they only gear up for the challenge. Meanwhile, the media speculates who might win the contest.

One of them says the old E-Soul has an edge over the new hero because of his experience. However, the other reporter reminds him that in this world, the source of power is still Trust Value, which the new E-Soul has in abundance. To Be Hero X episode 7 then delves into a visual spectacle, as the duel begins. Interestingly, the duel takes place at the same time as Lucky Cyan's concert, attended by Xia Qing.

She is seen sitting next to two empty seats, which were reserved for Shang Chao and Yang Cheng. While Lucky Cyan's fans dance to their favorite singer's performance, Xia Qing hides her tears. She realizes that she has lost her two precious friends; One of them is no more, and the other has succumbed to the path of revenge and despair.

Lucky Cyan in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, at the duel, the old E-Soul intercepts Yang Cheng's every move with his impenetrable defense. However, his manager sees that influencers and fans want E-Soul to demonstrate his Lightning Slash. Due to his defensive battle tactics, the old E-Soul's Trust Value has plummeted.

As per To Be Hero X episode 7, Uncle Rock sold his cafe and invested a hefty amount of money to have the influencers trigger this scene. In other words, he perfectly created a scenario where the old E-Soul must use his double-edged attack against Yang Cheng. Clad in violet lightning, the old E-Soul charges his Lightning Slash.

Meanwhile, Yang Cheng recalls the moment of Shang Chao's death. According to To Be Hero X episode 7, Yang Cheng could have saved Shang Chao's life, had he not been jealous of him. Moments before the bullet was fired, Yang recalled Shang Chao's confession to Xia Qing. That's why he hesitated from accelerating his feet, and was late to stop the bullet from being fired.

The old E-Soul vs. the new E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

However, he doesn't want to make the same mistake again. To Be Hero X episode 7 shows Yang Cheng charging at the old E-Soul, who takes him on with his Lightning Slash. A massive explosion rings through the stadium as their attacks clash against each other. Following this, the episode shifts the focus to Uncle Rock, who appears slightly different.

At this moment, To Be Hero X episode 7 shockingly reveals Uncle Rock's true colors: He has been the main orchestrator of Yang Cheng's life events. According to the episode, it was Uncle Rock who had ordered the kidnapping of Little Pomelo. Furthermore, he had given the gun to one of the kidnappers later to have the fake E-Soul killed.

In other words, he was also responsible for Shang Chao's death. When the deed was done, he eliminated the kidnappers by drowning them alive in cement. In other words, Yang Cheng was Uncle Rock's puppet the entire time, unaware of his true intentions.

Uncle Rock in the episode (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Meanwhile, the Commission announces that one of the two E-Souls has perished in the duel. As a result, the E-Soul's Trust Values have merged. Moments after, we see Uncle Rock and E-Soul at the Hero Tower. While the episode doesn't explicitly reveal it, it's implied that the old E-Soul has died.

The E-Soul at the Hero Tower is seen wearing the same equipment as the one Yang Cheng wore. To Be Hero X episode 7 ends with Uncle Rock and E-Soul looking ahead from the thick glass panels of the Hero Tower.

Conclusion

Uncle Rock and E-Soul (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

To Be Hero X episode 7 has concluded the E-Soul Arc, portraying the tragic tale of Yang Cheng. Driven by guilt and regret, Yang embraced a path of revenge. The Hero, who had given him everything, eventually became his arch-enemy. What's more, the person he trusted the most turned out to be a manipulator.

Uncle Rock wasn't only the main orchestrator behind Yang Cheng's life, but also a figure who used him for his personal aggrandizement. In the end, Xia Qing was a tragic heroine who lost her two precious friends to the cruel politics of the hero society.

