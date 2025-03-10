10 anime heroes who would have been interesting as villains

Anime heroes are recognized for their solid morals and perseverance. However, some possess characteristics that would turn them into terrifying villains. Their intelligence, strength, or even personal hardships might have easily pushed them toward evil.

If only their situations were different, they could have turned out to be some of the most formidable antagonists in anime history. Whether their sheer strength or their multi-faceted personalities, these anime heroes would have made great villains. From Killua to Ichigo, here are ten anime heroes who would have made great villains.

Killua, Todoroki, and 8 other anime heroes who would have been interesting as villains

1) ⁠Killua Zoldyck (Hunter x Hunter)

⁠Killua Zoldyck (Image via Madhouse)

Killua Zoldyck grew up in a family of assassins and learned to kill with ruthless efficiency. His natural ability, cold analytical mind, and talent for killing with ease make him the ideal villain. He has demonstrated the power of killing enemies with ease, and without close friendships, he might have succumbed to his darker nature.

His speed, strategy, and assassin skills would make him an unstoppable villain. If his moral compass had broken, he might have turned into an intimidating villain. Killua Zoldyck is among the anime heroes who would have made good villains.

2) Shoto Todoroki (My Hero Academia)

Shoto Todoroki (Image via Bones)

Shoto Todoroki possesses the ideal background for an evil character. He spent his youth surrounded by hurt, bitterness, and strict control of his father. He even abandoned his flame powers out of hatred at one point, proving that he could have followed an infinitely more sinister route.

If rage had gotten the best of him, he could have used his phenomenal ice and fire capabilities to take vengeance. His logical, strategic mind personality would be a force to be reckoned with as an enemy. With his potential and his tragic history, Todoroki is one of the anime heroes who would be an interesting villain.

3) Kenshin Himura (Rurouni Kenshin)

Kenshin Himura (Image via LIDENFILMS)

Kenshin Himura was a feared assassin with unmatched swordsmanship. His own history was written in blood, and he had the potential to grow into a merciless warlord. If he had indulged in his dark nature, his accuracy and speed would have made him invincible.

His intelligence and combat experience could have led him to manipulate wars for personal interests. It would be a nightmare to have Kenshin as a villain, having both strategy and deadly efficiency. This makes him one of the anime heroes who would have made good villains.

4) Naruto Uzumaki (Naruto)

Dark Naruto (Image via Pierrot)

Naruto was raised alone and hated by his village. If he had let that darkness take control of him, he might have been a deadly villain. His enormous chakra and command of strong techniques would make him almost unstoppable. With his resilient will, he might have united outcasts and sought revenge on those who had wronged him.

His charm would have attracted many to his side, and he would have been a powerful leader. If he had opted for vengeance instead of peace, Naruto would have been a terrifying villain.

5) Natsu Dragneel (Fairy Tail)

Young Natsu (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Natsu Dragneel's enormous strength and hot-headed nature would have made him a frightening antagonist. His destructive nature and fight-hungry attitude already make him look irresponsible in the current story. If he had lost his self-control or was manipulated by someone, his brute force would have been impossible to stop.

His dragon lineage and strong emotional connections could have been turned into a revenge-driven fixation. Natsu as a villain would burn everything around him without blinking. His raw power and uncontrolled fury would be a force of destruction. He is one of the anime heroes who would have been fascinating villains.

6) Ichigo Kurosaki (Bleach)

Ichigo Kurosaki (Image via Pierrot)

Ichigo was born with incredible power and a strong will. His Hollow side was violent and uncontrolled, revealing what he would have become if he accepted chaos. If he had given himself over to his inner darkness, he might have been an unbeatable villain.

His cold calculating nature in combat and willingness to disregard rules make him a force to be reckoned with. With his power and volatility, he might have ruled by terror. This places Ichigo among the anime heroes who would have been an interesting villain.

7) Kei Nagai (Ajin)

Kei Nagai (Image via Polygon Pictures)

Kei Nagai is intelligent, emotionless, and very pragmatic. He prefers survival to morality and makes decisions based on what will help him survive. His regenerative abilities and immortality would make him almost unstoppable as a villain.

If he had chosen to live with his darker side completely, he could have manipulated and outwitted anyone standing in his way. His cold nature and lack of compassion would make him a frightening mastermind. With the right motivation, he could have turned into a cunning and ruthless villain. Kei Nagai is one of the anime heroes who would be great as villains.

8) Denji (Chainsaw Man)

Denji (Image via MAPPA)

Denji's cruelty and poor sense of morality make him a good candidate for a villain. He battles for survival, not for justice, and his tendency to kill with no hesitation makes him different from typical anime heroes. If under the control of the wrong individual, he could have easily accepted chaos and devastation.

His close-to-immortality and brute force will make him a formidable villain. With his unstable personality and craving for enjoyment, he would have been a cold-blooded antagonist.

9) Asta (Black Clover)

Asta (Image via Pierrot)

Asta's relentless willpower and anti-magic skills could transform him into a monstrous antagonist. His inability to ever yield to defeat, despite overwhelming disadvantages, would make him unstoppable. If he had turned bitter toward a society that looked down on him, he could easily have destroyed the nobles using his ability to remold the world.

His boisterous and hyperactive personality would transform him into an intimidating antagonist whose very unpredictability makes him frightful. With his incredible strength and determination, he would have made a great villain.

10) Edward Elric (Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood)

Edward Elric (Image via Bones)

Edward Elric's intelligence and skill with alchemy make him a powerful character. However, his constant drive for knowledge and self-ambition could have taken him in a bad direction. If his anger and sorrow had gotten the best of him, he might have practiced alchemy for selfish purposes without regard for morals.

His drive and refusal to quit could have turned him into a heartless villain. With his talent and will, he would have defeated even the strongest of rivals. Edward Elric is one of the anime heroes who would have been exciting as a villain.

Final thoughts

Some of the anime heroes were all set to become great villains. Their physical strength and mixed personalities would have made them feared if they had taken a negative route. Killua's killer ability, Ichigo's Hollow aspect, and Naruto's profound loneliness would have transformed them into a frightening villain.

If things were different in their lives, they could have reigned by fear and devastation. Whether by sheer power or manipulative cunning, any one of them could have been the legendary villain.

