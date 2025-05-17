Black Butler season 5 episode 8 release date and time, where to watch, and more

Black Butler season 5 episode 8 is scheduled to be released on Saturday, May 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other channels in Japan, as per the anime's official site. Afterward, the episode will be available on Crunchyroll and other digital services, with English subtitles.

In the previous episode, Sieglinde Sullivan made the Ultimate Spell, hoping it would bring peace to the village. However, she didn't know that she was part of a large conspiracy. On the other hand, Ciel and Sebastian offered to show Sieglinde the outside world. Yet, little did she know that her life would change. Given how the episode ended, fans are eagerly anticipating the release of Black Butler season 5 episode 8.

Black Butler season 5 episode 8 release date and time

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the anime (Image via Cloverworks)

As per the anime's official website and the complete release schedule, Black Butler season 5 episode 8 will be released on May 24, 2025, at 11:30 pm JST on multiple Japanese networks.

Below are the release dates and times for Black Butler season 5 episode 8, based on the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 9 AM Central Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 11 AM Eastern Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 12 PM Brazil Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 1 PM Greenwich Mean Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 4 PM Central European Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 5 PM Indian Standard Time Saturday, May 24, 2025 9:30 PM Philippines Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Sunday, May 25, 2025 1:30 AM

Where to watch Black Butler season 5 episode 8?

Sebastian, as seen in the episode (Image via CloverWorks)

Interested anime lovers in Japan can enjoy Black Butler season 5 episode 8 on several networks, like Tokyo MX, BS11, Gunma Television, Tochigi Television, and later on AT-X and MBS. Furthermore, the episode can be enjoyed on streaming sites like U-NEXT, d Anime Store, DMM TV, and others.

On the other hand, anime enthusiasts from North America, South America, Central America, Europe, Africa, CIS, Oceania, Southeast Asia, and the Indian subcontinent can stream Black Butler season 5 episode 8 on Crunchyroll. In addition, anime fans from selected countries can watch the episode on Bilibili Global and Muse Asia.

Black Butler season 5 episode 7 recap

Sieglinde Sullivan, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

The episode begins with a mysterious person discreetly investigating the witches and the werewolves, and finding something astonishing. Elsewhere, Sieglinde Sullivan thinks about completing the Ultimate Magic, as she thinks it can bring peace and prosperity to the village. As such, she hopes that Ciel and Sebastian will return to the castle again.

With this notion, she vigorously completes the Ultimate Magic. However, she loses consciousness immediately after. When she regains consciousness, she finds Wolfram beside her. The butler thanks her for her efforts. They share a conversation, where Sieglinde asks Wolfram if she can go outside. However, Wolfram reminds her that the Emerald Witch is bound to the village's laws and customs.

Ciel and Sebastian (Image via Cloverworks)

Meanwhile, Ciel Phantomhive wonders how he can get Sieglinde to have tea with the Queen. At any rate, he orders his servants to make the preparations, as they need to leave soon. At night, Sieglinde hears a knock on the window and finds Ciel and Sebastian outside. Ciel asks Sieglinde if she would like to go outside.

At first, Sieglinde says she can't because she isn't permitted to leave the village. However, she changes her mind when Ciel is about to leave. Following this, Ciel and Sebastian take her to the basement, promising to show her the "Outside World." In the basement, Sieglinde explains the concept of Miasma and its relation to humans and werewolves.

The basement, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

According to Sieglinde, Miasma is an evil magic that harms human beings. A long time ago, the Miasma was present in great quantity in the atmosphere. Naturally, it proved harmful for humans. Yet, on the contrary, the miasma strengthened the werewolves and the witches. However, with the prosperity of humans, the miasma in the air grew weaker.

As a result, the werewolves lost their magical powers. Following that, the werewolves urged the witches to create a source of miasma. In exchange, they promised to protect the forest, which is now known as the Werewolves' forest. Thus, the witches before Sieglinde extensively researched and came up with a formula to produce the miasma.

Sebastian unmasks a werewolf in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Sieglinde reveals that she used the formula to create an Ultimate Magic that can endlessly produce Miasma. At this moment, Sieglinde shows her a hidden passageway, which brings her to the harsh reality.

Apparently, everything Sieglinde was taught about the Werewolves and the Curse was false. Rather, she's a victim of a conspiracy. The miasma, in reality, is nothing but a poisonous gas. The episode also reveals that Sieglinde has unknowingly created the most potent poison in the world.

What to expect in Black Butler season 5 episode 8? (speculative)

The village crone, as seen in the episode (Image via Cloverworks)

Considering how the latest episode ended, Black Butler season 5 episode 8 will continue the adaptation from chapter 98 of Yana Toboso's dark fantasy manga series.

The episode will likely reveal Sieglinde Sullivan's actual past and her connections to the village. Additionally, the episode will explore the purpose behind the creation of the poisonous gas.

