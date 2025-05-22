The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 release date and time, where to watch, and more

According to the series’ official sites, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 is set to be released early on streaming platforms on Thursday, May 29, 2025, at 12 AM JST. It will then air on Teletext on Thursday, June 5, 2025, at 12 AM JST.

Episode 8 brings several major developments and revelations. Fernand steps into the spotlight, provoking Julius to act, while Grace successfully convinces her sisters to support Philia in expanding the barrier. Meanwhile, Hildegard’s introduction delivers a powerful twist regarding Philia’s true parentage.

With these pivotal shifts, episode 9 is expected to delve deeper into Fernand’s growing role, Julius’ counteractions, and the escalating threat posed by the demons.

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 release date, time, and countdown

Mia and Fernand (Image via TROYCA)

As previously stated, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9, titled "Crossroads of Fate", is going to be released early on streaming platforms, on Thursday, May 29, 2025. Japanese TV broadcast will follow on Thursday, June 5, 2025.

For most international viewers, the release time will be earlier due to time zone differences, making the English-subtitled episode accessible on Wednesday, May 28, 2025.

The release timings for The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 in different parts of the world are as follows:

Where to watch The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9?

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 will air on streaming sites, such as ABEMA, U-NEXT, and Anime Hōdai, a week earlier than the Japanese TV release, on Wednesday, May 29, 2025, available after 12 AM JST.

For international fans, Crunchyroll is streaming this Spring 2025 anime globally, also making it accessible ahead of its Japanese TV broadcast on Wednesday, May 29, 2025, after 12 AM JST.

Thereafter, Japanese television platforms will air The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 on Thursday, June 5, 2025, starting with Teletext at 12:00 AM JST. Additional broadcasts will follow on the same day, with TV Aichi airing at 1:30 AM JST and AT-X at 11:30 PM JST. BS Asahi will air it on Friday, June 6 at 11:00 PM JST.

A brief synopsis of The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8

Hildegard's debut reveals Philia's true origins (Image via TROYCA)

The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 8, titled "With You, Who Gave Me Courage," opens with Mia expressing gratitude for her new, supportive bodyguards and Hildegard's return to saintly duties, both helping ease her responsibilities.

Meanwhile, the barrier Philia had erected shatters, and a shadowy figure is sent to retrieve her. In Parnacorta, the shadow infiltrates Philia’s room, but she subdues it just as Erza, a demon hunter from the Church of Cremoux, appears and destroys it. Erza warns that with the demon realm approaching, the sealed archdemon Asmodeus is regaining power, and if he revives, Philia will likely be his first target.

In Girtonia, Marquis Pyrz confronts Mia about her visits to Fernand. She defends herself, claiming concern for her fiancé’s brother. At a defense meeting, to everyone’s shock, Fernand appears publicly for the first time in ages.

Hildegard is revealed as Philia's biological mother (Image via TROYCA)

He challenges Julius’ decisions and reveals to Mia that his bold act is a calculated move to provoke Julius into revealing his true intentions. Julius, enraged, brands Philia a traitor and vows to strip her parents of their titles.

Later, Fernand warns Mia to be cautious, as Julius is sure to act. Meanwhile, Julius indeed threatens Mia’s parents to aid his plans. Pierre notifies Mia that a gathering of nobles by the Adenauers is being arranged as Julius’s next move. At the same time, in Bolmern, Grace persuades her sisters to help Philia strengthen the barrier, with the eldest, Emily, finally agreeing with persuasion.

The episode’s emotional climax unfolds when Hildegard visits Mia and offers to adopt her, explaining that with Mia’s revenge plan in motion, her parents are inevitably headed for ruin. She then reveals another shocking truth. Philia is actually her biological daughter.

Expand Tweet

Mia’s father, Georg, had always despised his elder sister, Hildegard. He plotted against her numerous times and had her kicked out of the Adenauer family, and also stole her daughter, Philia. Overcome by guilt for not being capable of saving her daughter, Hildegard admits she never planned to tell Philia. She only told Mia as part of her own revenge.

With this, she reveals her reason for wanting to adopt Mia is Philia, who had written to her, asking her to care for Mia. These revelations leave Mia in tears, and the episode closes on a deeply emotional note.

What to expect in The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9? (speculative)

Erza meets Philia (Image via TROYCA)

With the dramatic revelations and emotional turning points in episode 8, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 is expected to escalate the narrative on multiple fronts. As Fernand steps into the spotlight to challenge Julius, and the latter begins retaliating, political tensions are expected to heighten.

At the same time, following the shocking truth about Philia’s origins and Hildegard’s offer to adopt Mia, The Too-Perfect Saint: Tossed Aside by My Fiancé and Sold to Another Kingdom episode 9 will likely reveal Mia’s decision, especially now that she fully grasps the extent of her parents' betrayal. Meanwhile, with the looming threat of the demons growing ever more pressing, the conflict is likely to escalate.

