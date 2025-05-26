To Be Hero X episode 8 review: Nonstop 2D animation marks an impeccable start to Lucky Cyan’s arc

To Be Hero X episode 8 delivers yet another captivating installment, marking the start of Lucky Cyan’s arc with an excellent showcase of superb 2D animation. Aired on Sunday, May 25, 2025, at 9:30 AM JST, the episode dives into Cyan’s backstory, beginning in her childhood at an orphanage.

Ad

The narrative explores how her supposed "luck" ironically becomes a burden, shaping a life of quiet frustration, until she meets Luo, a boy believed to bring misfortune to those around him, standing as her complete opposite.

Their fateful meeting sparks a deep bond that transforms Cyan’s life. As the two grow closer, they eventually decide to escape the orphanage and its oppressive Dean. But just as freedom is within reach, the Dean confronts them, revealing supernatural powers that stand in their way of freedom.

Ad

Trending

With top-tier 2D animation from start to finish, episode 8 stands out as a visually striking entry. The production continues to shine with dynamic visuals, impressive audio and music, and dramatic storytelling, all coming together as a cinematic experience emotionally and dramatically engaging and breathtaking to watch.

To Be Hero X episode 8 review: 2D cinematic excellence kicks off Cyan’s backstory

To Be Hero X episode 8: A brief synopsis and narrative review

Ad

Liu finds Cyan after the crash (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

Under Li Haoling’s direction, To Be Hero X episode 8 continues the series’ streak of narrative and audiovisual excellence, this time marking the beginning of another hero’s journey, Lucky Cyan. The collaborative efforts of Bilibili, Aniplex, and BeDream deliver an impressive start to her arc, seamlessly blending cinematic storytelling, striking 2D animation, evocative music, and stellar voice acting.

Ad

Titled "The Cyan Girl," the episode opens in the year 23 After Commission with a mysterious plane crash. As reporter Liu Zhen sneaks onto the crash site, he discovers a young girl who miraculously survived.

Sensing a bigger conspiracy behind the crash and concerned for her safety, Liu keeps her survival a secret and takes her to an orphanage run by an acquaintance, since her family perished in the crash. Since they don’t know her name, Liu names her Cyan, after the color of her hair.

Ad

Cyan and the Dean (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

At his office, Liu’s theory of a conspiracy behind the crash is dismissed by his superior, prompting him to resign. On his way out, he encounters a man distributing flyers saying, "Investigate the Crash! Accept Fear!" When Lue inquires what he means by fear, the man cryptically references Aether Laboratory, piquing Liu’s curiosity and a private conversation.

Ad

Meanwhile, Cyan’s life in the orphanage becomes eventful as word spreads about her uncanny good luck, turning her into an object of fascination. Staff and children alike seek her advice for selfish gain. When the Dean discovers a staff member profiting from Cyan’s luck, he is at first angry, but then sees an opportunity.

A five-year time skip reveals a transformed Cyan, now revered as the Sacred Maiden in a cult the Dean created around her, exploiting her for her supposed blessings. Though her Trust Value soars, Cyan feels increasingly caged and hollow.

Ad

Queen debuts (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Everything changes when a new boy arrives, Luo, infamously nicknamed the "Calamity" for bringing bad luck wherever he goes. Unlike others, Luo doesn’t seek to use Cyan, and the two quickly bond. For the first time, Cyan finds someone who doesn’t worship her but sees her as a normal person. Someone who promises to help her break free.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 8 also introduces a younger version of another hero, Queen. She is revealed to be Liu Zhen’s daughter, Liu Yuwei, who aspires to become the top hero, X.

Another six years pass. Now a teenager, Cyan continues her forced duties as the Sacred Maiden. But this time, she rebels during a blessing performance. After singing the ceremonial hymn, she casts aside her Sacred Maiden persona and reveals her true self. Luo joins her onstage with a guitar, and together they perform a defiant, upbeat song.

Ad

Queen and Liu in To Be Hero X episode 8 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The audience is stunned, unsure how to react. The Dean, livid, sends guards to stop Cyan and Luo, prompting them to flee. Just as they reach the orphanage gates and freedom seems within grasp, the Dean blocks their path, revealing wind-based superpowers.

Ad

Declaring his dream to help others and become a hero, he warns them not to rob him of his purpose. To Be Hero X episode 8 ends on a tense cliffhanger as he threatens Cyan that she’s not allowed to leave him.

To Be Hero X episode 8 showcases peak storytelling, skillfully brought to life under Kōdai Kakimoto’s direction and Yuniko Ayana’s scripts. From the beginning, the mysterious plane crash, Cyan’s miraculous survival, and the cryptic mention of Aether Laboratory establish an air of suspense and intrigue.

Ad

Cyan and Luo's first encounter (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Cyan’s arc unfolds with a tragic undertone, as her transformation into the Sacred Maiden only deepens her isolation, until Luo’s arrival brings new life and hope into her story. His presence offers a refreshing contrast and emotional spark.

Ad

To Be Hero X episode 8 climaxes with the reveal of the Dean’s superpowers, marking the start of his villain arc and raising the tension dramatically. Simultaneously, the brief appearance of Queen adds further intrigue, especially with the reveal of her connection to Liu, teasing her growing relevance to the larger plot.

Expand Tweet

Ad

All of these narrative threads are handled with remarkable precision and weight, unfolding at a balanced, engaging pace. From its character development to its tension-filled turns, episode 8 delivers cinematic storytelling at its finest, with standout production values that make it another exceptional installment in the series.

To Be Hero X episode 8: An overall production criticism

Expand Tweet

Ad

The combined efforts of Pb Animation Co. Ltd., LAN Studio, and Paper Plane Animation Studio once again shine in To Be Hero X episode 8, delivering another outstanding installment in the anime. While the storytelling remains compelling, what truly sets this episode apart is its consistently stellar production quality.

The series has previously impressed with its seamless fusion of 2D and 3D animation, but this episode makes a bold stylistic shift, entirely animated in beautifully rendered 2D.

Ad

This creative choice aligns perfectly with the show's visual language, as flashbacks and past events have consistently used 2D animation. Given that the episode focuses solely on Lucky Cyan’s backstory, the decision feels intentional and thematically fitting.

The dean in To Be Hero X episode 8 (Image via Pb Animation/LAN Studio/Paper Plane Animation)

The visuals are nothing short of stunning, rich in style, motion, and detail. Every frame is carefully crafted, with dynamic compositions and expressive animation that elevate both the emotional weight and cinematic impact of the story. Adding to the experience, the voice acting across the board continues to deliver with emotional nuance and dramatic precision.

Ad

Meanwhile, the music, crafted by the powerhouse team of Hiroyuki Sawano, KOHTA YAMAMOTO, and others, amplifies the narrative’s emotional beats and enhances the atmosphere of every scene, heightening moments of tension, sorrow, or joy, and reinforcing the episode's polished, cinematic feel.

Final thoughts

Cyan and Luo attempt escape (Image via Pb Animation, LAN Studio, Paper Plane Animation Studio)

Altogether, To Be Hero X episode 8 delivers a compelling beginning to the backstory of the No. 7 hero while skillfully weaving in the No. 2, Queen’s arc.

Ad

Following the earlier deep dives into the pasts of No. 9 E-Soul and No. 10 Nice/the Commoner, the exploration of Cyan’s past so far leans into dramatic and emotional beats. The shift comes in the final moments as a clash with the Dean looms on the horizon, foreshadowing tension and action.

As the story grows more complex and stakes rise, To Be Hero X episode 8 sets the stage for even more thrilling developments ahead. With all production elements hitting the mark, this episode reaffirms the Spring 2025 series as a narrative and visual peak.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dishani Dutta Dishani is a journalist who covers anime at Sportskeeda. Being an avid anime and manga fan, who graduated with a degree in Mass Communication and Journalism, her calling of being an anime writer was predestined.



Combining her educational training with her passion, Dishani relies on thorough research, mindful data collation, meticulous analysis, and personal insights, to create informative and engaging content in anime and manga categories. For her, the most crucial step in her reportage is verifying information, and she trusts only confirmed data from official sources to build her narrative.



While maintaining objectivity is non-negotiable for Dishani, she also understands the significance of balance. When an article requires an opinion-based approach, she spotlights different perspectives, but maintains her own opinions as well.



Dishani has great admiration for artists Makoto Shinkai, Hayao Miyazaki, Kohei Horikoshi, Isao Takahata, Ross Tran, Sam Yang, and Kan Liu, whose storytelling, direction, and art continue to influence and inspire her.



When not immersed in the animanga world, Dishani likes to paint, dabble in photography, and listen to music. Know More