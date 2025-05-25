On Sunday, May 25, 2025, Blue Lock Episode Nagi, the spin-off of the acclaimed sports series Blue Lock, was announced to be adapted into a stage play set to run this November. The production will take place at Theatre G-Rosso in Tokyo Dome City, scheduled to start on November 20, 2025, and run till November 30, 2025.

The stage adaptation will bring to life the spin-off manga Blue Lock Episode Nagi, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Kōta Sannomiya. Following the major success of the spin-off’s anime film Blue Lock the Movie: Episode Nagi, which premiered in April 2024, this marks the franchise's fifth venture onto the live stage, offering a new way to experience Nagi and Reo’s story.

Spin-off series Blue Lock Episode Nagi is set to get a fifth stage play in November 2025

Takamichi Sato as Seishiro Nagi and Shuji Kikuchi as Reo Mikage (Image via Bandai Namco Filmworks)

The upcoming Blue Lock Episode Nagi stage play marks the fifth stage production in the Blue Lock franchise, following four previous adaptations. Set for fall 2025, this play will see the return of earlier production members, both behind the scenes and on stage.

Naohiro Ise once again returns as the writer and director. The cast will also feature returning members from the fourth Blue Lock stage play, with Takamichi Satō reprising his role as Seishirō Nagi and Shūji Kikuchi returning as Reo Mikage. Additional cast members are also returning to their respective roles. The roster includes:

Kenta Matsui as Zantetsu Tsurugi

Nobunaga Satō as Meguru Bachira

Ryō Saeki as Hyoma Chigiri

Yū Imari as Shoei Baro

Yūya Uno as Tabito Karasu

Kento as Otoya Eita

Yō Maejima as Ikki Niko

Tomoya Nakanishi as Jin Kiyora

Seki Hayata as Aiki Himizu

Hiromu Sakata as Reiji Hiiragi

Ryōhei Takenaka as Yoichi Isagi

Ryono Kusachi as Rin Itoshi

Shōjirō Yokoi as Jinpachi Ego

The first stage play adaptation of Blue Lock was held in Osaka and Tokyo back in May 2023. Its sequel, titled the 2nd Stage, followed in January 2024, held in Kyoto and Tokyo. The 3rd Stage took place in August 2024, again in Osaka and Tokyo.

Posters from the Episode Nagi movie (Image via 8bit)

Most recently, the 4th Stage ran in Tokyo from May 15 to 25, 2025, and is scheduled to continue in Osaka from May 30 to June 1. Even before the curtain closed on the fourth production, the fifth stage play was announced for fall 2025.

Ticket sales for the upcoming stage play are expected to run from May 25 to June 15.

The Blue Lock Episode Nagi manga spin-off began serialization in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine in June 2022. As its title suggests, the series centers on the origins of Seishirō Nagi and Reo Mikage, focusing on their lives before entering the Blue Lock program featured in the main story.

Adapting the manga, the upcoming Blue Lock Episode Nagi stage play will also cover this early chapter in Nagi’s journey, capturing the moments when he first meets Reo and how the duo sets off on their soccer journey.

