Blue Lock: Episode Nagi set to conclude with volume 8

On Friday, May 16, 2025, Blue Lock: Episode Nagi released its seventh compiled manga volume. With that, the manga series announced that it will soon conclude with its eighth volume. Blue Lock: Episode Nagi volume 8 is slated to release on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi, written by Muneyuki Kaneshiro and illustrated by Kota Sannomiya, is a spin-off manga based on the original Blue Lock manga series. The spin-off manga began serialization in June 2022 and was later picked up by 8bit for an anime movie adaptation.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi set to release its final volume in August 2025

On Friday, May 16, 2025, Kodansha released Blue Lock: Episode Nagi manga's seventh compiled volume. The manga volume's promotional materials announced that the genius' story had finally reached its conclusion, meaning that the spin-off manga was set to finish serialization with its eighth compiled volume.

Blue Lock: Episode Nagi volume 8 is slated to be released on Tuesday, August 12, 2025. Considering the manga's monthly release schedule and the number of chapters released till now, it can be assumed that the spin-off manga will now release a maximum of three more chapters.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Additionally, it is to be noted that the original manga's eighth volume featured Reo Mikage on the cover. Subsequently, Episode Nagi volume 8 is slated to be released on Reo Mikage's birthday, August 12. So, there is a chance that creators Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Kota Sannomiya may have something special planned for the NagiReo fans.

Fans' reaction to Blue Lock: Episode Nagi's conclusion

While some fans realized why the spin-off manga was ending, most of them could not accept what was happening to their favorite character. First, Seishiro Nagi got eliminated from Blue Lock in the original series. Soon after, the spin-off manga announced its conclusion, meaning fans had no way to consume Nagi content.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock (Image via Kodansha)

With that, some fans asked the creators to end the series, while others wished to see a spin-off manga focusing on other characters.

"JUST END BLUELOCK INSTEAD," one fan said.

"I SPEAK FOR EVERYONE WE WANT EPISODE NESS," another fan added.

"Bro is genuinely not appearing in the story for 2 irl years," another fan said.

"Nagi Shippuden after Blue Lock loses the U-20 World Cup and enters the official World Cup arc," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans began counting Nagi's days. With him being eliminated in the main manga, they believed the next time they would get a glimpse of him would be in two real-life years. As for other fans, they joked around about how Kaneshiro could bring back Nagi in "Nagi Shippuden" manga, focusing on the character after Blue Lock Japan loses in the U-20 World Cup.

