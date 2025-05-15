Nagi's emotional breakdown in Blue Lock chapter 302 has fans in tears

While Seishiro Nagi is known as one of the most unemotional characters in the series, Blue Lock chapter 302 saw him have an emotional breakdown after being eliminated from Blue Lock.

Ad

After Seishiro Nagi was ranked 24th in the Neo Egoist League, Ego Jinpachi eliminated him, claiming that he had become satisfied and subsequently lost his fire to chase after a goal

At the time, Nagi admitted what Ego Jinpachi said was true and claimed he had no regrets over his actions. However, Blue Lock chapter 302 proved otherwise as Nagi missed Blue Lock and regretted not trying harder.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Blue Lock manga.

Ad

Trending

Blue Lock chapter 302 sees Nagi have a breakdown over Blue Lock

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 302 (Image via Kodansha)

As fans must know, Seishiro Nagi was one of the most unemotional characters in the series. Hence, there were times when he did not understand why others were so upset over losing. This was well explored in Blue Lock: Episode Nagi as Nagi wondered if he would ever bawl his eyes out like Naruhaya if he were eliminated.

Ad

Needless to say, Seishiro Nagi does cry after being eliminated. He tried to accept that his football career was over and pretended he was fine with it. This saw him return to his mundane high school life. He used this time to try and ignore every instance that could remind him of his time in the training program.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 302 (Image via Kodansha)

Unfortunately, Nagi could not keep this act up for long as he felt miserable after seeing a group of boys play football. He was reminded about his time at Blue Lock and immediately started regretting not trying harder, and cried over not being able to return to the training program, even if he wanted to.

Ad

Fans' reaction to Nagi crying in Blue Lock chapter 302

Most fans were shocked to see the manga depict Seishiro Nagi crying. While they knew Nagi must have been disappointed after his exit from Blue Lock, they never imagined he would be shown crying.

Seishiro Nagi as seen in Blue Lock chapter 302 (Image via Kodansha)

Moreover, the illustrations for the same looked too emotional. One of the illustrations even made it seem like Nagi was trying to hug himself while crying at his desk.

Ad

"IM GONNA FAINT SOMEONE HOLD ME," one fan said.

"Is it just me, or Nagi looks like he was hugging himself while crying," another fan added.

"Chapter 302 happened. It just doesn’t feel real. I can’t believe that we got Nagi… crying…," another fan said.

"Nagi always looks like the first image, so seeing him bawling his eyes out is absolutely insane to me," other fan said.

Ad

Meanwhile, other fans found it tough to accept that the events from chapter 302 were canon. They were sad for Nagi but also thought it was a good change compared to the emotionless expression he carried most of the time.

Related Links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Chettiyar Gokul has been an anime writer in Pop Culture division at Sportskeeda since 2022. His love for watching anime and his interest in the ever-growing anime industry inspire Gokul to produce insightful content about the genre on a daily basis. He holds a Master's degree in Communication & Journalism, and has worked for close to 3.5 years in the field.



Gokul likes to thoroughly research about the anime he is writing about and only credits a source after verifying its credibility. He loves the popular Shonen anime, Black Clover, for its memorable characters and their development throughout the story.



When not racking his brain behind his next anime story, Gokul likes to play video games, read manga, and play football. Know More