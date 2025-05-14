Demon Slayer anime's staff speaks out on leaked Infinity Castle trailer footage

On Sunday, May 11, the Demon Slayer anime's staff addressed the recently leaked Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trailer footage. As expected, the staff wasn't happy with the leak and warned the audience about the legal repercussions of such actions.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle is an upcoming Japanese anime movie set to adapt the Infinity Castle Arc from the manga. The film is set to be a direct sequel to the anime's fourth season, Hashira Training Arc. The movie is slated to be released in Japan on July 18, 2025.

Demon Slayer anime's staff warns fans about legal repercussions

On Sunday, May 11, the Demon Slayer anime's official X (formerly Twitter) account addressed the leaked Infinity Castle trailer footage.

As fans must know, with the Infinity Castle movie's release date inching closer, the anime's staff re-released the 4K remastered version of Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba the Movie: Mugen Train on May 9. At the movie's end, the anime unveiled a theater-exclusive trailer for the Infinity Castle Arc movie. Someone secretly recorded the promotional video and posted it on the internet.

Rengoku as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

In response, the anime's staff warned fans about the repercussions of such actions. Filming secretly in a theater is a crime under the Law for Prevention of Unauthorized Recording of Films (Film Piracy Prevention Law). Additionally, uploading such unauthorized footage on SNS platforms, such as X, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, etc., constitutes copyright infringement.

If copyright infringement violates the Film Piracy Prevention Law or the Copyright Act, one could be penalized with imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to 10 million yen, or both.

Fans' reaction to the anime staff's warning

Zenitsu as seen in the anime (Image via Ufotable)

Surprisingly, most fans weren't in favor of the anime's staff. They believed that while the staff was only trying to act strong, they were incapable of identifying the leaker.

"First try catching the guy who recorded it......keep up the drama, y'all don't let me get bored," one fan said.

"Is this some kind of hint that tomorrow the trailer will be shown in other countries? Rest assured, tomorrow there will be about 5 leaks at once," another fan added.

"You bunch of clowns, all of you, out of greed, we're just asking for a simple trailer, but that's too much to ask. I hope the leaks continue," other fan said.

Meanwhile, other fans were certain that if the re-released movie was meant to unveil the theater-exclusive trailer, it wasn't going to be long before fans from other countries leaked the same. Lastly, some fans were furious at the anime's staff for not releasing any trailer for the movie. Hence, they were glad a trailer got leaked.

