On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the official staff unveiled the main promotional video for the Sakamoto Days anime part 2. According to the short clip, the second cour will debut on July 14, 2025. Moreover, the video confirmed the anime's opening theme song, Method, by Kroi. Information concerning the show's advance screening has also arrived.

Sakamoto Days anime part 2 will continue the adaptation from the previous cour, which aired 11 episodes from January 2025 to March 2025. The series is based on Yuto Suzuki's eponymous action-comedy shonen manga series. Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump has been serializing Yuto Suzuki's manga since November 2020, with 21 volumes released thus far.

Sakamoto Days anime part 2's main trailer confirms the July 14, 2025, debut date and Kroi's opening theme

On Wednesday, May 14, 2025, the official website and the anime's social media handles (X and TikTok) unveiled the main promotional video to confirm that Sakamoto Days anime part 2 will air its episodes every Monday at 24:00 JST from July 14, 2025, (effectively Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at 12 a.m. JST) on TV Tokyo and its affiliates. Like the previous installment, the second cour will stream on Netflix.

The main trailer for the Sakamoto Days anime part 2 showcases the ORDER members in action, highlighting the agile movements of Yoichi Nagumo, Shishiba, Osaragi, and Takamura. The PV also features Gaku, who will play a crucial role in the upcoming installment. At the same time, the trailer includes Shin, Lu, Ao and other characters.

Moreover, the video shows a scene where Sakamoto says that as a father, there are times when he cannot back down. He further comments that he wants to protect what's important to him with his own hands. Furthermore, the PV highlights X, who's glad to see Taro Sakamoto back. He calls it a step towards noble justice.

The Sakamoto Days anime part 2 trailer also reveals and previews the opening theme song, Method, by the five-member fusion band, Kroi. A comment from the band has arrived on the anime's official site, where they note the broad difference between everyday life and battle in the second cour. Additionally, Kroi mentions how they added slightly "unsettling phrases" in the opening theme.

Prior to the broadcast, Sakamoto Days anime part 2 will hold an advanced screening on Sunday, June 15, 2025, at 1 p.m. JST at Toho Cinemas Shinjuku, Tokyo, Japan, showcasing episodes 12 and 13 (effectively episode 1 and 2 from part 2).

Moroever, the voice actors of Taro Sakamoto (Tomokazu Sugita), Shin (Nobunaga Shimazaki), Lu (Ayane Sakura), Heisuke (Ryota Suzuki) and Peesuke (Kyori Nemoto) will attend the event for a talk show.

The previously announced additional cast members include Chiaki Kobayashi as Apart, Kosuke Toriumi as Saw, Yuko Kaida as Dump, Ryota Takeuchi as Minimalist and Koki Uchiyama as Gaku.

Masami Watanabe directs the Sakamoto Days anime part 2 at TMS Entertainment, with Taku Kishimoto handling the series scripts and composition. Yo Moriyama is listed as the character designer, while Yuki Hayashi composes the series music.

A brief synopsis of Sakamoto Days anime part 2

Taro Sakamoto, as seen in the main PV for part 2 (Image via TMS Entertainment)

Although the official staff hasn't provided a synopsis for the second cour, Sakamoto Days anime part 2 will likely continue the adaptation from chapter 38 of Yuto Suzuki's manga, since the previous installment covered 37 chapters.

As such, the second cour will cover the remainder of the Death Row Prisoners Arc, and begin the adaptation of the JCC Transfer Exams Arc. The upcoming installment will provide more facts about the Slur, and show his right-hand man, Gaku, in action.

