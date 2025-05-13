Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime gets a special collab with the Star Wars franchise

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle for Star Wars Japan unveiled a special collaborative visual between the Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime and Andor season 2. The unique crossover uses the shared theme of worlds conquered by overwhelming forces and the narratives of the warriors who risk everything, often sacrificing themselves, for the peace and their allies.
Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime is based on the Thousand-year Blood War arc from Tite Kubo's Bleach manga series. The narrative follows the Soul Reapers' resistance, as the Quincies, led by Yhwach, invade the Soul Society. The series premiered with the first part in October 2022. Three installments have been released thus far, while the fourth part is under production.
Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime x Star Wars collaborative visual depicts the rebellious spirit of Uryu and Cassian Andor
Andor season 2 from the Star Wars franchise is set to conclude with episodes 10-12 on May 13, 2025 (May 14, 2025, in many countries) on Disney+. Ahead of the sequel's conclusion, the series has collaborated with the Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime to release a special collaboration visual. The anime's official staff unveiled the visual on May 13, 2025, at 2:30 pm IST.
The illustration is split into two parts, with the left side featuring Uryu Ishida, Jugram Haschwalth, Bazz-B, Askin Nakk le Vaar, Giselle, Ichigo Kurosaki, and others from Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime, while the right side showcases Cassion Andor, Luthen Rael, and others from the rebel army, starting a revolution.
In the Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War x Star Wars visual, Uryu Ishida exhibits a fleeting expression, with catchphrases, reading "Believe in that 'Hope'" and "This is my resolve." Likewise, the visual captures Cassian Andor's revolutionary spirit, as he says, "All for the rebel army."
Undoubtedly, the special collaboration was only possible as both works are set in a world oppressed by an overwhelming power. Furthermore, both series tell the tale of warriors who sacrifice themselves to bring peace and save the ones dear to them. Bleach: Thousand-year Blood War anime primarily depicts the battle between the Soul Reapers and Quincies, where the Soul Reapers push themselves to their absolute limit to save the realms from their destruction.
In this series, Uryu Ishida, the final arc's deuteragonist, risked his life to protect the world, and followed his belief and pride as a Quincy. Likewise, the Andor series from the Star Wars franchise centers on Cassian Andor, the rebel spy.
The narrative is set in the era of Imperial Oppression, which is linked to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Andor is an intelligence officer who risks his life to seize the blueprints for the Death Star. Therefore, in both series, the characters fight for a cause.
