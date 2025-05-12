With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime confirms July 2025 release window

On Friday, May 2, 2025, Animation ID officially announced the With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime adaptation's July 2025 release window. This information was confirmed via a post from Animation ID’s official X (formerly Twitter) account, which also shared a previously revealed promotional video for the series alongside this news.

Ad

While no other new information for the With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime was revealed in this latest batch of news, fans can expect additional information soon. Previously announced information for the upcoming light anime series includes the starring cast members and key staff members for the production.

With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime to premiere sometime in July 2025

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

While the With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime’s official release window has been confirmed. However, other significant release information has yet to be revealed. This includes where the series will be released and streamed, which in turn could affect its international availability. However, given that its source material is officially available in English, it’s likely a safe presumption that the series will be made available overseas.

A light anime series is an anime with a simpler animation style that reduces production time and costs. Animation ID has produced several light anime, such as Moriarty’s Perfect Crime.

Ad

Chisaki is directing the light anime series at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio. Yuichi Imaizumi serves as the sound director, and Hiroki Nozaki and Airi Kobayashi handle the sound effects. Kazuya Takahashi is overseeing the production, with onoken composing the music.

The With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime series will star Asami Seto as Rua, Soma Saito as Sven, Momo Asakura as Arianne, Kazuki Ura as Garrett, and Kazuyuki Okitsu as Cezee. Respectively, their most recognizable prior roles are as Rascal Does Not Dream’s Mai Sakurajima, Haikyuu!!’s Tadashi Yamaguchi, Horimiya’s Honoka Sawada, Blue Lock’s Yoichi Isagi, and as Jonathan Joestar in David Production’s JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure adaptation.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

The With Vengeance, Sincerely, Your Broken Saintess light anime will serve as an adaptation of author Aminohada and illustrator SORAJIMA’s original webtoon series of the same name. The series launched in Japan on comico in August 2022, with an English translation beginning in October 2022 from Pocket Comics, who describes it:

“Rua is a saintess candidate who possesses the power of healing. But her ability had one flaw: she could only heal others by transferring their wounds onto herself. Because of this, others bullied her, calling her the "Fallen Saintess." But it didn't bother Rua because her best friend Arianne always stood up for her.

Ad

The description continues:

One day, Rua's crush, Commander Garrett, was on the brink of death from a beast attack. Rua healed him, which left her on the verge of death. When she woke up, she learned that all the credit was given to Arianne, and she finally saw her best friend's true color. Devastated, Rua is lost and helpless when the second prince appears in front of her with a tempting offer. What would happen to Rua as she begins her new life as a villainess?”

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More