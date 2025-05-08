Is Weak Hero Webtoon completed? Status explained

The Weak Hero Webtoon has been a hot topic of discussion in recent weeks because of the Korean drama adaptation and the release of the latter's second season, which has generated a lot of questions regarding the original manhwa. Moreover, newcomers who perhaps found enjoyment in the South Korean television series might want to know whether the Webtoon is completed or not.

The answer is yes; the Weak Hero Webtoon was completed in November 2023. This series ran from 2018 to 2023 with a total of 267 chapters, with the first season of the TV adaptation taking place in 2022, while the second one started in April 2025 and is streamed on Netflix.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manhwa.

Confirming the status of the Weak Hero Webtoon

Gray Yeon and Gerard Jin as seen in the manhwa (Image via Webtoon)

The Weak Hero Webtoon started publication in 2018 and was written by the creative duo of Seopass and Kim Jin-seok (Razen), quickly amassing a following thanks to its story, action sequences, and art style. Moreover, the series ended up having a total of 267 chapters until reaching completion, with the story's afterword being published in November of 2023.

Jaedam Media announced in May of 2021 that they had reached an agreement with Playlist, a South Korean web drama production, to adapt the Weak Hero Webtoon into a live-action series. The adaption of this manhwa would begin publication in 2022 with its first season while the second one has come out in 2025 through Netflix, gaining more exposure in the process.

The plot of the series

Gray and Gerard in action as seen in the manhwa (Image via Webtoon)

As it tends to happen in manhwa, the Weak Hero Webtoon takes place in South Korea, specifically in a school where bullying is rampant. There are a lot of young men who try to control others and abuse them, although that changes when Gray, the main character of the series, appears, with his mysterious personality and intelligence gaining attention from the moment he is introduced.

The protagonist manages to change the balance of power because his fighting style focuses on intelligence and strategy, thus allowing him to get the upper hand despite being weaker. This results in most bullies taking this as an affront and deciding to challenge Gray, thus resulting in the main conflict of the series.

Final thoughts

The Weak Hero Webtoon has been completed since 2023 and is bound to get more exposure with the recent live action adaptation. It remains to be seen whether the drama is going to adapt the whole story or just going to focus on their creative direction.

