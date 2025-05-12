Red Fox Webtoon gets anime adaptation in May 2025

LAFTEL recently announced the premiere of an anime adaptation of the Red Fox webtoon. The popular Korean horror-romance series will premiere on May 19, 2025, exclusively on LAFTEL's website in Korea, with no further worldwide release announced yet.

The company also unveiled a teaser video on its official YouTube channel, confirming the premiere date. Due to the age restriction requested by the uploader for the teaser video, it is only available to be viewed on YouTube.

Disclaimer: This article contains visuals and mentions of gore and violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

LAFTEL announces an anime adaptation for the Red Fox webtoon

As mentioned, LAFTEL, the popular Korean streaming platform, announced on May 12, 2025, that the horror-romantic Red Fox webtoon is set to premiere on May 19, 2025. Alongside a teaser video released on the official YouTube channel, the story of the series reads,

"Welcome to Ibana, a beautiful country also known as the red country. Here lives the Red Fox, a wily beast who takes on the form of a human and feasts on the livers of humans."

It also adds,

"For hundreds of years, the fox kills without hesitation until, thanks to one human woman, it comes to know what that human emotion called "love" truly is. Out of the land of fire, erupts the cruel yet tragic love story of one evil spirit who yearns to possess the heart of one human woman."

The Red Fox webtoon is originally written and illustrated by the artist HAMA and was serialized on various platforms like Naver series and Kakao series between 2013 and 2015. While it was originally published in the Korean language, it was briefly available in English on Tappytoon and other platforms until it was removed from public access.

While the series is no longer available to new readers, those who have purchased the series exclusively on some of the aforementioned reading platforms can still access and read it.

As mentioned earlier, the Red Fox webtoon's anime adaptation, set to premiere on May 19, 2025, will exclusively be available on LAFTEL for viewers in South Korea. The international release for the anime adaptation has not been announced by LAFTEL or any other concerned parties at this time.

