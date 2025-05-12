Observation Records of My Fiancée anime announced for 2026 with visual

On Monday, May 12, 2025, a newly opened website and X account unveiled a teaser visual to confirm the production of Observation Records of My Fiancée anime. According to the announcement, the television anime series will premiere in 2026. Details concerning the series' main staff have also arrived.

Ad

Observation Records of My Fiancée anime is based on the eponymous fantasy light novel series by author Shiki and illustrator Wan Hachipisu. AlphaPolis has been serializing the novels since September 2017 under the Regina Books imprint. The novels also have a manga adaptation serialized in the Regina Manga website, with Natsume Hasumi's art.

Observation Records of My Fiancée anime set to debut in 2026

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

On Monday, May 12, 2025, the official staff shared a teaser visual to announce the production and the 2026 release window of the Observation Records of My Fiancée anime. A narrower release date will be revealed in the future. Notably, the illustration showcases Prince Cecil carrying Miss Bertia, the Chancellor's daughter. Details regarding the voice cast will be announced later.

Comments from the original light novel's author, Shiki, the manga adaptation artist, Natsume Hasumi, and the director, Junichi Yamamoto, have arrived on the anime's official website. Regarding the adaptation, Shiki has expressed their delight and mentions how they look forward to seeing Cecil's innermost remarks and Bertia's energetic shouts.

Ad

Likewise, Natsume Hasumi can't wait to see the characters in action. Furthermore, Junichi Yamamoto talks about the fun aspect of directing the series, with its unique plot and lovable main characters. The director has also urged fans to look forward to the series. Comments have also come from the character designer and the series composition artist. They have mentioned the various aspects of the show's production.

Staff and the plot of the Observation Records of My Fiancée anime

Ad

The first volume cover of the titular light novel series (Image Shiki/Wan Hashipisu)

Junichi Yamamoto, who has previously contributed to the Anyway, I'm Falling in Love You With, Maebashi Witches, and other series, is directing the Observation Records of My Fiancée anime at Ashi Productions, with Akiko Inoue in charge of series composition and scripts. Miki Matsumoto, noted for their contribution to the Summer Time Rendering anime, has also joined the main staff as the character designer.

Ad

Based on Shiki's original light novel series, the Observation Records of My Fiancée anime is a romantic comedy story that depicts the relationship between Prince Cecil, a "perfect" crown prince, and Bertia, a self-proclaimed Villainess, who is reincarnated into an Otome game. As such, the series will explore their unique chemistry.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More