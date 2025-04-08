Maebashi Witches episode 1: Talking frogs and a Magic Flow Shop, the road to becoming a Witch begins

Maebashi Witches episode 1 dropped on Sunday, April 06, 2025, as part of the Spring 2025 anime lineup. It is an original series courtesy of Studio Sunrise, which was met with great anticipation upon initial announcement in September 2024. Scheduled for an April 2025 release, the first episode dropped and looks to be quite a promising endeavor.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 featured a colorful introduction to the five protagonists who will drive the series. Like Yuina, the rest of the girls were chosen by the talking frog Keroppe for something unique that each of them could bring to the table. The initial episode showcased the pre-opening of their Magical Flower Shop and their first visitor, Eiko Zen.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 highlights

Yuina Akagi in Maebashi Witches episode 1 (Image via Sunrise)

Titled "What's Wrong With The Status Quo?", Maebashi Witches episode 1 began with a brief snippet of two girls tussling, surrounded by three others. One of them was telling the other not to behave like the main character while pulling her cheeks. Now rewinding back, the scene opens to showcase a bubbly, pink-haired girl running through the countryside towards her home. Her new dress was due today, which she was extremely excited about.

Greeting her mother and grabbing her package, she darted to her room to try it on. This girl was Yuina Akagi, clad in a white dress with red flowers. As she fawned over it, a voice spoke up from an orange frog. Rather than be taken aback, Yuina responded to it and it offered her the opportunity to become a witch. As she accepted, a bright light shone out of her cupboard, and it transformed into a doorway to another world.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 then showcased the pair stepping into an ethereal world with 4 colorful doors. From 3 of the 4 doors, a girl stepped out, each one unique. These were the other four who were chosen like Yuina. They were Mai, Kyoko, and Choco, with the fifth en route. As Mai explained, each wish granted the girls points, accumulating 99,999 of which would make them full fledged witches. But they couldn't use Magic outside the shop till then, so it was a medium of sorts.

Mai, Kyoka, Yuina, Choco, and Azu in Maebashi Witches episode 1 (Image via Sunrise)

After this explanation, Yuina had one question - what was the frog's name? It was then decided that the frog would be called Keroppe. Just then, Azu entered, immediately putting up her guard against Yuina. Azu's introduction completed the group of to-be witches. Keroppe then decided there should be a pre-opening for the magical flower shop. The first visitor was one Eiko Zen, a young high school girl troubled with the path she should take for her future.

As Eiko walked down an alley, a neon shutter opened to reveal the Witches' flower shop. Upon seeing her, Yuina excitedly approached and offered to help the girl with her dilemma. Her directness impressed Keroppe, who explained that to grant Eiko's wish, they had to make the flowers of her heart bloom. Just then Azu tackled Yuina, prompting her not to act main character-like. After a little tussle, the scene turned purple as Keroppe paused time for the group to reflect on their error.

Maebashi Witches episode 1 then proceeded to feature a brief discussion, following which they agreed on a plan for Eiko's wish, and Keroppe rewound time to Eiko's arrival. With Eiko standing before them once more, the girls put up a heartfelt musical performance. In their song, Eiko found the answer she had been searching for. By the end of the Maebashi Witches were established - united, purposeful, and ready to grant wishes.

