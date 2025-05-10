One Piece Live Action season 3 filming teased to begin in 2025 by Joe Manganiello, AKA Crocodile

On May 9, 2025, Joe Manganiello, who plays Crocodile in the One Piece Live Action, seemingly confirmed that One Piece Live Action season 3 begins filming this year. During an interview with CinemaBlend, centered on his new movie Nonnas, Manganiello said he’ll be “heading back later on this year… working on the next part of the story” when the series was brought up.

While obviously a fairly ambiguous statement, it does clearly imply that Netflix’s One Piece Live Action season 3 will begin filming toward the end of the 2025 calendar year. Although this disputes previous reports that seasons 2 and 3 would film back to back, it corroborates other signs of season 3’s pre-production beginning fairly recently.

One Piece Live Action season 3 filming later this year corroborates WGA postings for its writer’s room

As mentioned above, this latest apparent news from Manganiello on One Piece Live Action season 3’s filming schedule corroborates the latest rumors around it. In early February 2025, postings to the official Writers Guild of America website had begun listing staff for the anime’s third season.

While listed staff only included showrunners Matt Owens and Joseph E Tracz at the time, this was clearly the start of the season 3 writer’s room and pre-production process.

Manganiello’s comments match well with this timing; pre-production would logically last most of the year, with the actual production phase starting in its final months, as Manganiello seemingly implied.

While the actor didn't give an exact range, the phrasing of “later this year” and the interview’s timing suggest filming will take place fairly well into the second half of 2025. As of this writing, no other information on season 3’s filming schedule is available.

This schedule for One Piece Live Action season 3 would also explain why Netflix is making fans wait so long for the second season. Both Netflix and the series’ staff and cast likely want to minimize the wait between seasons 2 and 3, given their interconnected story. In turn, this also likely suggests that season 2 won’t be released until late in 2025.

Thankfully, fans can expect to get some major information on season 2 in the coming weeks based on recent teases by the adaptation’s official X account. The page has teased a major presence and news announcement for the series at Netflix’s TUDUM 2025 event. Given the series’ rich history at the event, it seems likely that season 2’s release information will finally be revealed.

Netflix’s live-action series adapts mangaka Eiichiro Oda’s original work of the same name, which began serialization in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in July 1997. Netflix is also currently working on an anime readaptation of Oda’s series with Wit Studio, titled THE ONE PIECE as of now.

