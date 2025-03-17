Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime announced for April 2025

On Monday, March 17, 2025, the official X (formerly Twitter) account for Cygames' Cycomi manga site shared a promotional video and announced the production of Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime. According to the announcement, the anime will premiere on April 8, 2025.

Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime serves as an adaptation of the Chikuwa Senki ~ Ore no Kawaii Chikyu Shinryaku manga series, written and illustrated by Bubu. The manga was launched on Cygames' Cycomi website in January 2024. The anime adaptation's official site announced that a bundle edition of the manga's volumes 1 and 2 will be sold at Shibuya Tsutaya in Tokyo, Japan, from April 1, 2025, to April 24, 2025.

Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime's PV confirms the April 8, 2025, release date

According to the latest promotional video shared by the anime's official staff, Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime will air its episodes every Tuesday on TV Kanagawa at 9:55 pm JST, starting April 8, 2025. The short anime will also be digitally distributed on ABEMA, Prime Video, d Anime Store, Animehodai, DMM TV, U-NEXT, and other services.

The promotional clip showcases the daily life of Chikuwa, a mysterious Shiba-Inu-like space creature, that feeds off the cute energy generated by humans they think are "cute." The PV shows the Chikuwa working at the home of a married couple, and doting on their newborn baby.

The official staff has opened a new website for the Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime and shared details about the main cast and staff. Tomokazu Sugita stars in the series as the dog Chikuwa. Mayuko Kazama voices Madoka Inumiya, while Mutsuki Iwanaka plays Banjiro Inumiya, Madoka's husband. Rie Hikisaka joins the voice cast as Nene Inumiya, while Shunichi Maki stars as the Geppler Alien.

Satoshi Mizuno, who has previously contributed to My Life as Inukai-san's Dog, directs the anime at IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio and writes the series scripts. Digital Shokunin and RD are listed for production assistance, while Yukari Omachi is the color key artist. Risa Kozai is the background artist and the director of photography. Morrigan from WAVE is enlisted as the anime's music composer.

About the anime

Chikuwa and the Inumiya family (Image via IMAGICA Infos and Imageworks Studio)

Based on Bubu's manga, Chikuwa War: My Cute Invasion of Earth anime follows the story of a Shiba-Inu-like alien spy, Chikuwa. Interestingly, some animals on Earth are aliens, like Chikuwa.

These creatures tend to live off the cute energy generated by humans they deem cute. Chikuwa, the alien-spy gets assigned to live with the Inumiya family. As Madoka and Banjiro welcome their newborn baby, Nene, Chikuwa begins to dote on her.

