Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime to hold special screening and more at Anime Expo 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025, saww Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. inform Sportskeeda via email correspondence of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime’s Anime Expo 2025 presence. The television anime series confirmed that its Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- compilation film of the series’ first episodes would be screened at the event.

It was also confirmed that members of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime’s cast and staff would be present for a “Talk & Performance Segment” after the screening. This event would then be concluded with a live music performance, as well as free giveaways, the details of which were not specified to Sportskeeda as of this article’s writing.

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime’s presence at Anime Expo 2025 to include live music, giveaways, and more

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime’s events will begin on Thursday, July 3, 2025 at 11:30 AM Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). The film screening will be held in the Peacock Theater, which is a short walk from the Los Angeles Convention Center where the overall convention will be held. The screening will run from 11:30 AM to 1 PM PDT, followed by the “Talk & Performance Segment” from 1 PM to 2:30 PM PDT.

Confirmed guests in attendance include Kazuya Tsurumaki (Director), Yoji Enokido (Series Supervision and Screenplay), Tomoyo Kurosawa (voice of Amate Yuzuriha (MACHU)), and Naohiro Ogata (Gundam Executive Producer). The email correspondence Sportskeeda received also teased “more” guests, which will likely be announced at a later date as the start of the Anime Expo 2025 convention draws nearer.

Sportskeeda’s email correspondence with Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. also confirmed that “Free Giveaways” will be a part of the series’ convention events. It was also confirmed that the anime series will have a similar presence at Japan Expo Paris 2025. A screening of the Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX -Beginning- compilation film will begin at 10 AM Central European Summer Time (CEST) at the convention on Sunday, July 6, 2025.

The screening will last until 11:25 AM, at which point a “Talk Segment” will begin and go until 12:15 PM CEST. These events will take place at the Yuzu Stage in the Paris Nord Villepinte Exhibition Center in Paris, France. Confirmed guests for the Japan Expo Paris 2025’s events include the aforementioned Tsurumaki and Enokido, and Mahiro Maeda (Design Works and Storyboard).

The Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX anime premiered in Japan on Wednesday, April 9, 2025 in Japan, and is the latest installment in the larger Mobile Suit Gundam franchise. New episodes exclusively stream on Amazon Prime Video worldwide, with new episodes streaming every Tuesday at 9 AM PDT. The series marks a historic first-time collaboration between Evangelion series creator studio khara, and Sunrise, who have historically produced the series’ works.

