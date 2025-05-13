Awajima Hyakkei anime by Madhouse confirms 2026 release with PV and visual

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, Kadokawa unveiled a teaser promotional video and visual, confirming the 2026 release window and revealing the main staff for the Awajima Hyakkei anime. According to the announcement, the series' animation will be produced by Madhouse, the esteemed studio behind many hit works, like Frieren: Beyond Journey's End, Death Note, and others.

Awajima Hyakkei anime is based on the eponymous Japanese manga series, written and illustrated by Takako Shimura. The series was originally serialized on Ohta Publishing's PocPoco site from June 2011 to 2016. Later, it was shifted to the Ohta Web Comic site in July 2016 and continued until March 2024. The company compiled the manga's individual chapters into five tankobon volumes.

Awajima Hyakkei anime officially set to debut in 2026

On Monday, May 13, 2025, a newly launched website and X handle shared a teaser promotional video and visual, announcing that Awajima Hyakkei anime will premiere in 2026. The exact release date for the television anime will be disclosed later.

Kadokawa's "Ultra teaser" promotional video for the Awajima Hyakkei anime highlights the empty classrooms and corridors of the Awajima Musical School Training Camp, an all-girls opera school, where young girls gather to perform on stage. The PV subtly teases Tabata, Okabe, Ibuki, and Takehara, the series' main heroines.

Likewise, the teaser visual shows the four main heroines wearing the formal attire of the Awajima Musical School Training Camp. They are seen running toward the school through a narrow space, canopied by trees. Undoubtedly, the visual and the PV create a dreamlike scene.

Along with the PV and visual, an illustration and comment from original author Takako Shimura were also released. Shimura-san says she is delighted to have been blessed with a "wonderful production team." She also urges fans to meet the characters who have "come to life." Likewise, comments have arrived from the show's director and character designer, who discuss the project's appeal.

Staff and plot of the Awajima Hyakkei anime

Awajima Musical School Training Camp, as seen in the PV (Image via Madhouse)

Morio Asaka, known for his work on Chihayafuru, Galaxy Angel, and NANA, is directing the Awajima Hyakkei anime at Madhouse. Kunihiko Hamada is in charge of character design, while Yasuhiro Nakanishi handles the series scripts. Hideki Nakamura is the art director. Takahiro Obata is the show's music composer, while Junko Sakai is the Director of Photography.

Based on Takako Shimura's original manga series, the anime is an omnibus-style youth drama series, depicting the light and shadow of young girls who gather at the Awajima Musical School Training Camp. The series recounts the formative years of the young girls studying at the training camp as they dream of performing on stage.

