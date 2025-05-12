The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga to end in June 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025, saw Kadokawa begin listing the 24th compilation volume of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga, claiming it to be the final one in its latest description as of this writing. The compilation volume is currently scheduled to ship in Japan on Thursday, June 26, 2025, effectively confirming the beloved manga series’ end in June 2025 likewise.
As of this article’s writing, no additional information on the franchise’s future following the end of the mainline The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga series has been announced. While the franchise has an ongoing television anime adaptation, a continuation of the second season from 2022 to 2023 has yet to be officially announced.
The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga announces final volume’s Japanese release date, no word on English release
The end of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga series adaptation will effectively mark the end of any active mainline installments for the franchise. While a spinoff series titled Hataraku Maō-sama no Meshi! is still ongoing, every other major format of the series is either concluded or has yet to be announced for a continuation. This includes the original light novel series, as well as the aforementioned television anime adaptation currently in limbo.
Moreover, the continuation of the television anime series may not be as certain as some fans would hope it to be. The distance between the end of the anime’s first season and the start of its second was nearly 10 years, suggesting fans will at least be waiting a while for a continuation. However, the finality with which the television anime’s second season ended has suggested to some that a continuation isn’t on the table despite plenty of source material remaining.
While a sequel to The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga is certainly possible, the lack of a sequel light novel series makes this somewhat unlikely. Should a light novel sequel eventually begin, a manga adaptation of it (effectively making it a sequel manga series) would certainly seem more likely than it currently does.
Fans will simply have to wait and see what the franchise’s future holds following the manga’s conclusion on Thursday, June 26, 2025.
Author Satoshi Wagahara and illustrator 029’s (also known as Oniku) original light novel series began in February 2011 and ran until August 2020. The series was released in 30 volumes, all of which are currently officially available in English. Illustrator Akio Hiiragi’s manga adaptation began in February 2012. Out of its 23 currently released compilation volumes, 22 are officially available in English.
The television anime’s first season ran for 13 episodes from April to June 2013 and was animated by White Fox studios. The second season’s first half aired from July to September 2022, with the second half airing from July to September 2023. The anime series switched studios from White Fox to 3Hz for its second season.
