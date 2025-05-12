The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga to end in June 2025

Monday, May 12, 2025, saw Kadokawa begin listing the 24th compilation volume of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga, claiming it to be the final one in its latest description as of this writing. The compilation volume is currently scheduled to ship in Japan on Thursday, June 26, 2025, effectively confirming the beloved manga series’ end in June 2025 likewise.

Ad

As of this article’s writing, no additional information on the franchise’s future following the end of the mainline The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga series has been announced. While the franchise has an ongoing television anime adaptation, a continuation of the second season from 2022 to 2023 has yet to be officially announced.

The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga announces final volume’s Japanese release date, no word on English release

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The end of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga series adaptation will effectively mark the end of any active mainline installments for the franchise. While a spinoff series titled Hataraku Maō-sama no Meshi! is still ongoing, every other major format of the series is either concluded or has yet to be announced for a continuation. This includes the original light novel series, as well as the aforementioned television anime adaptation currently in limbo.

Ad

Moreover, the continuation of the television anime series may not be as certain as some fans would hope it to be. The distance between the end of the anime’s first season and the start of its second was nearly 10 years, suggesting fans will at least be waiting a while for a continuation. However, the finality with which the television anime’s second season ended has suggested to some that a continuation isn’t on the table despite plenty of source material remaining.

Ad

While a sequel to The Devil Is a Part-Timer! manga is certainly possible, the lack of a sequel light novel series makes this somewhat unlikely. Should a light novel sequel eventually begin, a manga adaptation of it (effectively making it a sequel manga series) would certainly seem more likely than it currently does.

Fans will simply have to wait and see what the franchise’s future holds following the manga’s conclusion on Thursday, June 26, 2025.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Author Satoshi Wagahara and illustrator 029’s (also known as Oniku) original light novel series began in February 2011 and ran until August 2020. The series was released in 30 volumes, all of which are currently officially available in English. Illustrator Akio Hiiragi’s manga adaptation began in February 2012. Out of its 23 currently released compilation volumes, 22 are officially available in English.

The television anime’s first season ran for 13 episodes from April to June 2013 and was animated by White Fox studios. The second season’s first half aired from July to September 2022, with the second half airing from July to September 2023. The anime series switched studios from White Fox to 3Hz for its second season.

Ad

Related links:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More