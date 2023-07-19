The Devil Is a Part-Timer! creator launches new light novel series

A new light novel by the author of The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, Satoshi Wagahara, will be launched, according to the official Twitter account for Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko. The tweet confirmed that the famous author is preparing to launch another exciting light novel, titled Shokurakuen- Meshitopia- Hoshoku Society.

As per the tweet, the first volume of the new light novel will ship on September 8, 2023. The official website of Dengeki Bunko has also provided an overall synopsis of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! author's new light novel.

The light novel centers on the futuristic setting of Japan, where the ministry has taken strict policy regarding unhealthy food consumption. The synopsis has also mentioned two central protagonists of the story, Niijima and Mito.

The author of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! is working on another light novel titled Shokurakuen-Meshitopia-Hoshoku Society

Niijima and Mito from the new light novel of Satoshi Wagahara (Image via Kadokawa)

Satoshi Wagahara, who has earned critical acclamation for being one of the best authors, is back with a brand new light novel titled Shokurakuen-Meshitopia-Hoshoku Society after The Devil Is a Part-Timer! project.

The official Twitter account of Kadokawa's Dengeki Bunko mentioned that The Devil Is a Part-Timer! author's new light novel is under preparation. The tweet also provided a link to the official website that describes the story, release date, and other information.

Maou sama from The Devil Is A Part Timer anime (Image via Studio 3Hz)

According to the site, the first volume of Shokurakuen- Meshitopia-Hoshoku Society will be available for shipping on September 8, 2023. The price of the light novel has been listed as 770 yen, including tax. It'll be a paperback edition with 344 pages. Illustrations for the light novel will be made by Tochi.

Furthermore, ardent fans of Satoshi Wagahara's light novels have also been given a short synopsis of the latest light novel. Shokurakuen- Meshitopia-Hoshoku Society is set in the year 2075 in Japan. The health care policy of Japan has enforced drastic extreme measures to improve the life expectancy rate.

The government has shunned the consumption of 'unhealthy foods.' They have even marginalized those who eat such foods and labeled them as 'Addictors.' Moreover, the 'Addictors' were also to be isolated and eliminated per the law.

Niijima and Mito as seen in the poster of the new LN (Image via Tochi/Satoshi Wagahara)

The story follows two central protagonists, Niijima and Mito. Niijima is one of the 'Addictors' who lost his chef father. Mito, on the other hand, is a serious member of the Government's Food Protection unit. This unit cleans up the Addictors for the good of society. Mito and Niijima have been trapped in an abandoned building's basement while evading the Food Protection Unit patrols.

To survive, they indulged in illegal cup noodles, which Mito found simply delicious. They swear to keep this little secret, as neither Mito would want anybody to find out about her unforgettable experience of eating illegal cup noodles, nor Niijima would want to disclose his identity as an 'Addictor.' This forbidden desire to consume unhealthy foods becomes a reason for Mito and Niijima to meet every now and then.

From the plot of the light novel, it's apparent that The Devil Is a Part-Timer! author Satoshi Wagahara has combined the themes of dystopia and food to create a unique storyline. An avid anime lover may compare the plot of Shimoneta anime with the synopsis of this light novel.

About Satoshi Wagahara's The Devil Is a Part-Timer!

Characters from The Devil Is a Part-Timer! season 3 (Image via Studio 3Hz)

The Devil Is a Part-Timer!, also commonly known as Hataraku Maou-Sama!, was authored by Satoshi Wagahara. It's a light novel series that he launched back in 2011. This light novel series inspired a manga adaptation launched in the Monthly Comic Dengeki Daioh Magazine in December 2011. Both the light novel series and the manga adaptation of The Devil Is a Part-Timer! are published by Yen Press.

Satoshi Wagahara's light novel also saw an anime adaptation that premiered back in 2013. Following the first season's success, a second season was released in July 2022. A sequel to the second season was added to the Summer 2023 lineup and was released on July 13, 2023.

Be sure to keep up with more anime news and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.