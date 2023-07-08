7 anime with greatest first episodes of all time, ranked

Anime with greatest first episodes have the power to immerse viewers in a vast and diverse realm spanning various genres such as action, adventure, romance, horror, and science fiction. Each series possesses its own distinct charm and captivating appeal. However, it is those remarkable beginnings that truly captivate the audience from the very first episode by setting the tone, introducing memorable characters, and hooking the viewers.
Such extraordinary initial episodes play an indispensable role in anime storytelling.
Some anime series have captivated viewers with their compelling first episodes, leaving a lasting impact. These episodes not only establish the foundation for the entire series, but also leave an indelible mark on the audience. This article lists the seven most remarkable anime first episodes of all time based on their storytelling, introduction of characters, and overall significance.
From Attack on Titan to Steins Gate: Here are 7 anime with greatest first episodes
1. Attack on Titan - To You, in 2000 Years: The Fall of Shiganshina, Part 1
Attack on Titan begins impactfully. In the first episode, fans are immersed in a world where humanity is on the verge of extinction, living their life behind huge walls to defend themselves against the Titans.
The episode begins with a shocking scene as the Colossal Titan breaks through wall Maria and wreaks havoc on the city. We're then treated to a series of intense, action-packed scenes, as Eren, Mikasa, and Armin try to survive the attack.
The episode is full of twists and turns, and it keeps you on the edge of your seat from beginning to end. Combining action and profound character development, this inaugural episode stands among the finest anime with greatest first episode in anime history.
2. Death Note - Rebirth
Death Note opens with Light Yagami, a high school student who stumbles upon a mysterious notebook. This extraordinary notebook bestows upon its possessor the power to kill anyone simply by writing their name in it.
The episode depicts Light's descent into a murderous spree. Initially skeptical of the Death Note's capabilities, he quickly becomes convinced of its authenticity. Driven by a desire to create a better world, Light resolves to utilize the Death Note as a tool for eliminating criminals and eradicating evil.
The first episode is another example of anime with greatest first episode. It effectively introduces and delves into the moral and ethical dilemmas explored throughout the series, immediately captivating its viewers.
3. Cowboy Bebop - Asteroid Blues
Cowboy Bebop stands as a revered title among anime with greatest first episode, skillfully blending elements of science fiction, western, and noir genres. Its inaugural episode acquaints us with the captivating duo of bounty hunter Spike Spiegel and his trusty partner Jet Black, who aren't afraid to take down bad guys.
This extraordinary debut engrosses viewers with its visually striking animation, accompanied by a mesmerizing jazzy soundtrack. Moreover, its storytelling prowess further elevates it as a standout introduction.
4. Neon Genesis Evangelion - Angel Attack
Neon Genesis Evangelion is a mecha anime with greatest first episode. In the first episode, viewers are introduced to Shinji Ikari, the protagonist who finds himself thrust into a battle against enigmatic beings called Angels. The intense action sequences and profound exploration of the psyche within this episode lay the foundation for the entire series.
The episode showcases some of the most memorable scenes in Neon Genesis Evangelion. One notable moment is when Shinji enters Evangelion Unit-01 for the first time, creating a sense of anticipation and wonder. Another standout scene occurs when he successfully defeats Sachiel, generating excitement and satisfaction.
Both visually striking and captivating, these scenes elevate the episode to one of the series' finest.
5. One Punch Man - The Strongest Man
One Punch Man serves as a remarkable parody within the superhero genre, and its inaugural episode effectively establishes the series' tone. This anime with greatest first episode acquaints us with Saitama, an extraordinary hero whose ability to vanquish adversaries with a solitary blow is unmatched.
The episode showcases Saitama effortlessly defeating Vaccine Man with a single punch. The combination of witty humor, alongside exceptional animation and gripping action sequences, renders this anime truly unforgettable
6. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood - Fullmetal Alchemist
Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood kicks off with an exhilarating action sequence. The episode introduces the Elric brothers, Edward and Alphonse. They reside in a world where alchemy is widely practiced as a scientific discipline. Being skilled alchemists themselves, they embark on a quest to seek the legendary Philosopher's Stone.
This anime with greatest first episode seamlessly weaves together elements of action, drama, and suspense, making it a standout among anime debut episodes.
7. Steins;Gate - Turning Point
Steins;Gate is our final recommendation in the anime with greatest first episode list. This episode introduces us to Rintarou Okabe, a self-proclaimed mad scientist who stumbles upon a conspiracy involving time travel.
In the first episode of Steins;Gate, titled Turning Point, we join Okabe as he attends a time travel lecture and crosses paths with Kurisu Makise, a brilliant neuroscientist. However, their encounter triggers a series of peculiar occurrences.
The skillful blend of science fiction, mystery, and humor in this episode sets the stage for one of the most engaging and intricate anime with greatest first episode ever created.
Final thoughts
These seven anime with greatest first episode are popular as they crafted captivating debut episodes that leave a lasting impression on viewers. Each show establishes a compelling foundation, introducing unforgettable characters, gripping storylines, and visually stunning scenes. Whether you are an avid anime enthusiast or new to the genre, these initial episodes are guaranteed to captivate your attention.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.