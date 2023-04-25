10 anime that will have you hooked from the first episode

While there are several interesting anime across various genres that one can choose to watch, only a few series can hook you to a story from the first episode itself. Such series have their own specialities, which help them draw viewers towards their storylines. This means that one episode is more than enough for the audience to crave more.

Thus, this article will take a look at ten anime that will have you hooked from the first episode itself. While not all of them sustained the hype they generated initially, these series do excel in their genre and are sure to have you hooked from the very beginning.

The Promised Neverland, Attack on Titan, and eight other anime that will have you hooked from the first episode

1) Death Note

Light Yagami as seen in Death Note (Image via Madhouse)

Death Note is without a doubt the best series when it comes to anime recommendations, as it not only draws in regular watchers but also non-anime watchers through its intrinsic plot twists.

In its first episode itself, the series promises to get viewers hooked to the story through the lore around Shinigami and protagonist Light Yagami's dark method to become the God of the new world.

2) Haikyuu!!

Kageyama and Hinata from Haikyuu!! (Image via Production I.G)

Haikyuu!! in its very first episode, manages to get the audience hooked to the anime by depicting the adversity faced by protagonist Hinata Shouyo in a powerful manner. The story appeared so impressive to fans that it even hooked viewers who knew nothing about volleyball.

The first episode sees Hinata's junior high-school team go up against Kageyama's team. However, given that Hinata and his teammates have no experience, they lose, following which Hinata trains hard, hoping to join Karasuna High School Volleyball club when he graduates, only to find that Kageyama is joining the same club.

3) The Promised Neverland

Emma as seen in The Promised Neverland (Image via CloverWorks)

The Promised Neverland has one of the most promising opening episodes as it manages to surprise anyone unaware of the series' plot. While the anime did fail in the second season, the first season is considered by fans to be a must-watch.

The first episode depicts the lives of Emma, Ray, Norman, and other children in the Grace Field orphanage. However, the entire dynamic of the series changes after the demons show up at the end of the premiere.

4) Spy X Family

Anya and Loid as seen in Spy X Family (Image via WIT Studio, CloverWorks)

Spy X Family manages to get all its viewers enthralled and invested in the anime after Anya gracefully steps into the hearts of her fans. Viewers were instantly in love with the father-daughter dynamic between spy Twilight and esper Anya.

The first episode follows the spy, Twilight, who has to adopt a child for his mission to infiltrate Eden Academy. Thus, he eventually adopts Anya, who, unbeknownst to him, is an esper.

5) Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion

Lelouch as seen in Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion (Image via Sunrise)

Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion is a one-of-a-kind anime which manages to establish a world with an alternate history and yet prosper. Upon its release, the series did not just interest its viewers through its set-up but also its opening theme.

The first episode did some good world-building as Lelouch, an exiled prince of Brittania, hoped to defeat his father and take back Japan from the Brittania Empire's rule, using his new power called Geass.

6) Attack on Titan

Eren as seen in Attack on Titan (Image via WIT Studio)

Attack on Titan is easily one of the best anime of the current time as it repeatedly manages to get the Crunchyroll servers down owing to its large number of viewers. While the series has become popular worldwide since MAPPA's takeover, it had managed to enthrall viewers since its first episode.

The first episode of Attack on Titan saw Eren witness his home and town being destroyed by the Titans. During this time, Eren lost his mother, following which he swore to annihilate all Titans.

7) Demon Slayer

Kamado Tanjiro as seen in Demon Slayer (Image via Ufotable)

Demon Slayer is one of the most famous anime in the world as Ufotable has repeatedly managed to impress its viewers through the series' stunning animation. While the overall plot is great, the first episode brought in enough lore to get the audience hooked.

The first episode of the series sees Tanjiro returning home to find his family slaughtered by the demon king Kibutsuji Muzan. The only surviving member is his sister Nezuko, who soon turns into a demon as well.

8) Erased

Satoru as seen in Erased (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Erased is quite arguably the most underrated anime on this list. However, the series managed to get its audience to ask for more. The story of Erased is very interesting as fans saw Satoru attempting to stop a heinous crime in the first episode itself.

The first episode shows how Satoru displays his power to go back in time and fix things. Following that, when he returns home, he finds his mother to be murdered by a mysterious man. Soon after, Satoru returns to the time he was in middle school.

9) Re:Zero

Natsuki Subaru as seen in Re:Zero (Image via White Fox)

Re:Zero has one of the best anime premieres which manages to draw in its viewers through its isekai elements and characters. The premiere saw Natsuki Subaru get along with a half-elf girl named Satella as they were in search of something.

However, the two happen to step into a lot of trouble as both of them are eventually murdered, following which Natsuki respawns at a previous location and time during this day.

10) Blue Lock

Yoichi Isagi as seen in the Blue Lock (Image via 8bit)

Blue Lock is one of the most recent series that has managed to hook viewers to the story from its very first episode. The episode established the entirety of the lore of Japanese football in the anime and set up the plot for the same.

Blue Lock's first episode saw 300 high-school strikers from Japan being invited to be part of the Blue Lock project, headed by Ego Jinpachi. Ego wants to create the best striker in the world, and the protagonist Yoichi Isagi, and many others accept the challenge.

These are our picks for the series that will have you hooked from the first episode.

