Pluto TV brings a Hunter X Hunter marathon for Ani-May refresh

On Tuesday, May 13, 2025, BECK Media & Marketing informed Sportskeeda Anime about Pluto TV's Hunter X Hunter marathon as part of its Ani-May refresh on the Anime All Day channel via email correspondence. Pluto TV has also shared broadcasting schedules for other anime.

Pluto TV, owned and operated by Paramount Global, is a free ad-supported streaming television service. The television service is available in the Americas and Europe and primarily offers content through digital channels designed to emulate the experience of traditional broadcast programming. The revenue for the same is earned through conventional television-like commercial breaks.

Hunter X Hunter marathon streams on Pluto TV

Kurapika, Killua, Gon, and Leorio as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

Earlier this month, as part of the Ani-May refresh, Pluto TV dropped its biggest anime content overhaul with a huge update to its catalog. The television streaming service added over 800 hours of new anime programming and more than 120 movies, all to watch for free.

As part of this, Pluto TV has announced a huge Hunter x Hunter marathon on the Anime All Day Channel. This marathon has begun and is set to run all the way through Sunday, May 18, 2025. So, fans who have yet to catch up with the series can grab this opportunity to watch the Yoshihiro Togashi anime all for free.

Chrollo Lucilfer as seen in Hunter x Hunter (Image via Madhouse)

However, that's not all. Besides the Hunter x Hunter marathon, Pluto TV is planning several other anime marathons set to be available through Saturday, May 31, 2025.

The additional anime marathons are as follows:

Anime All Day

Monday, May 19 – Sunday, May 25: Speed Racer marathon - Buckle up for high-octane nostalgia with the original Mach 5 adventures.

Monday, May 26 – Saturday, May 31: Death Note marathon - Step into the shadows and witness Light’s story from the first encounter with Ryuk to the psychological warfare with L.

ANIME x HIDIVE

Saturday, May 17 - Sunday, May 18: K-On! marathon - Celebrate the light-hearted charm of the beloved music-themed slice-of-life anime with an extended weekend marathon.

Saturday, May 24 (All Day): My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU marathon - Experience teen angst meets romantic comedy in an all-day marathon.

Friday, May 30 - Saturday, May 31: Clannad marathon - Prepare for tears and timeless emotion with a two-day marathon.

Toshiro, Ichigo, and Rukia as seen in Bleach (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Pluto TV Anime Movies

Saturday, May 17 (1:00 PM – 3:30 AM): Bleach movie marathon.

Sunday, May 18 (7:00 PM – 2:00 AM): Hunter x Hunter double movie marathon.

Saturday, May 24 – Sunday, May 25: Naruto movie weekend marathon.

Friday, May 30 (All Day): Throwback Anime Movie marathon.

Saturday, May 31 (All Day): Urusei Yatsura and City Hunter movie marathons.

Special Spotlights

Saturday, May 17 (4:00 PM): Yu-Gi-Oh! Movie Marathon, featuring Yu-Gi-Oh! The Movie, The Dark Side of Dimensions, and Bonds Beyond Time.

Saturday, May 24 (4:00 PM): Lupin the 3rd Movie Marathon.

