10 best anime to watch if you like Super Cube

The 2025 chinese anime series Super Cube follows ordinary university student Wang Xiaoxiu, whose life transforms when he acquires a powerful cosmic artifact called the "Super Cube," granting him extraordinary abilities.

After rising tensions over a love triangle incur the wrath of his classmate Sun Jun, Wang Xiaoxiu must master his newfound gifts to rescue his love interest Shen Yao from supernatural peril and confront the meaning of justice.

For those captivated by the action-packed fantasy storyline of Super Cube and eager for more high-octane anime filled with supernatural powers and epic adventures, here are 10 phenomenal series that echo its thrilling spirit.

10 must-watch anime for fans of Super Cube

1. The Daily Life of the Immortal King

The Daily Life of the Immortal King (Image via Haoliners Animation League)

As an overpowered immortal struggling to live an ordinary life in the mortal realm, The Daily Life of the Immortal King's Wang Ling bears some resemblance to Super Cube's Wang Xiaoxiu. Born with immense power, Wang Ling enrolls in high school to learn how to blend into human civilization.

But try as he might, chaotic adventures always seem to find this OP protagonist. Like Super Cube, this anime is largely comedic, punctuated by bursts of spectacular action whenever Wang Ling flexes his mighty powers.

It also balances lighthearted episodes about school life with emotional drama regarding Wang Ling's immortal status. If you enjoy Wang Xiaoxiu's endearing personality and incredible abilities, you'll love this similarly eccentric and badass OP protagonist.

2. The King's Avatar

The King's Avatar (Image via G.CMay Animation & Film)

The eponymous king of The King's Avatar is Ye Xiu, a legendary pro gamer renowned for his supreme skills and game sense. After being forced to retire from his elite team, he starts over as a newbie using a custom avatar named Lord Grim. Despite this setback, Ye Xiu remains undeterred in reconquering his past glory.

Like Wang Xiaoxiu, Ye Xiu must prove himself to a new generation of rivals. Both characters synthesize innate talent with tireless dedication towards a craft. The series delivers riveting battles as Ye Xiu outmaneuvers opponents with his signature calculated ruthlessness.

If you enjoy Super Cube's clashes between prideful rivals, witness Ye Xiu decimate arrogant players who underestimate this gaming veteran.

3. Cautious Hero

Cautious Hero (Image via White Fox)

In Cautious Hero, Seiya is a hero summoned from Japan to combat the Demon Lord in a fantasy RPG world. However, unlike traditional courageous protagonists, Seiya is extremely vigilant, endlessly preparing himself before any battle.

His neurotic obsession with overplanning frustrates his goddess companion Ristarte, who wants him to start questing already! Like Super Cube, much humor arises from the contrast between an overly composed protagonist and his exasperated friends.

While Wang Xiaoxiu maintains a calm facade when challenged, Seiya takes cautiousness to an entertaining extreme. If you find Wang Xiaoxiu's cautious yet resolute personality refreshing in Super Cube, witness Seiya's extreme and ridiculous risk management strategies for battling monsters.

4. Noblesse

Noblesse (Image via Production I.G)

Cadis Etrama di Raizel, or "Rai" for short, is a powerful noble vampire who wakes up from an 820-year-long sleep and spends 10 years in South Korea before starting school and protecting humans in modern-day Seoul.

Like Wang Xiaoxiu upon receiving the Super Cube, Rai finds himself embarking on a fish-out-of-water adventure after awakening in an unfamiliar world. They also share an aristocratic air despite their unassuming high school appearance.

Rai may look like a normal student, but his graceful mannerisms and immense strength evoke his centuries of nobility and cultivation. If you enjoy Wang Xiaoxiu's contrast of hidden power and student life in Super Cube, meet another overpowered old soul navigating the modern world.

5. Charlotte

Charlotte (Image via P.A. Works)

While Super Cube chronicles Wang Xiaoxiu's rise to power, Charlotte follows the downfall of ability users in a world where children gain special powers around age 10-11 that disappear when they reach adulthood.

The series centers on Yuu Otosaka, a high schooler who can temporarily possess people, which allows him to briefly cheat his way to the top of the student rankings. However, his perfect life soon shatters when Nao Tomori catches and exposes him, forcing him on an adventure.

Like Wang Xiaoxiu, charismatic popular guy Yuu seems to have it all figured out until a fateful encounter changes everything he thought he knew. While Tomori opposes Yuu at first, the two embark on an emotional journey of revelations that tests old beliefs and forges new bonds.

6. Quanzhi Fashi (Full-Time Magister)

Quanzhi Fashi (Full-Time Magister) (Image via Foch)

Mo Fan is a slacker struggling to awaken his magic powers until he first awakens fire magic and later discovers lightning as his second element, setting him apart from his peers.

Gifted with supreme elemental spells beyond his age, Mo Fan starts down the path of an elite magician while hiding his true strength from competitors. Like Wang Xiaoxiu keeping the Super Cube secret, Mo Fan conceals cards up his sleeve as he challenges more renowned magisters.

Despite seeming weak on the surface, both hide prodigious talents resulting from a serendipitous gift of legacy powers. If you love an understated genius trope subverting expectations, this anime delivers impressive magical battles from an unassuming hero on the rise.

7. Arifureta

Arifureta (Image via Asread and White Fox)

Hajime Nagumo starts off as the weakest hero in his class before an abyssal dungeon plunge reshapes life as he knows it. After falling during a monster attack, Hajime begins a bloody struggle to survive alone, transforming into an overpowered antihero determined to escape at all costs.

While Wang Xiaoxiu gradually gains confidence through mastering the Super Cube, Hajime's harrowing solitude and desperation fuels dramatic evolution from zero to hero. Both feature protagonists discovering inner resolve and dormant potential beyond wildest imagination.

If you enjoy underdog growth stories underscored by pressing life-or-death stakes, this edgy isekai is worth diving into.

8. The Irregular at Magic High School

The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Madhouse; 8bit)

Based in a world where magic is studied as an academic discipline, it follows Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba, siblings enrolled at Magic High School. While Miyuki excels immediately as a bloom magician, Tatsuya is labeled an "irregular" and scores poorly in practical magic application while excelling in technical theory.

However, he soon demonstrates extraordinary technical skills, hinting at secret talents. Like Wang Xiaoxiu covertly harnessing the Cube's powers while maintaining a low profile, Tatsuya hides staggering magical engineering abilities underlying his unimpressive exam results.

Both feature genius protagonists constrained by society's superficial first impressions. If you enjoy the thrill of hidden talents surprising doubters, definitely check out Tatsuya's masterful demonstrations of might in The Irregular at Magic High School.

9. Blue Exorcist

Blue Exorcist (Image via A-1 Pictures)

When demons take his foster father's life, Rin Okumura discovers his biological father is Satan.

Inheriting demonic abilities, Rin enters an exorcist school, striving to become a protector against evil spirits. Like Wang Xiaoxiu struggling to control his newfound talents, Rin grapples balancing human and supernatural parts of himself while harnessing power he didn't ask for.

If you enjoy coming-of-age themes exploring the burden of inherited gifts, witness Rin forging bonds that give deeper meaning to protecting loved ones from malevolent entities lurking amongst them.

10. Noragami

Noragami (Image via Bones)

Yato dreams of amassing enough worshippers to attain status as a renowned deity. But this stray god currently does odd jobs for a few yen per job as a self-proclaimed "Delivery God." Things change after befriending middle schooler Hiyori Iki, whose soul becomes dangerously prone to slipping out of her body.

While Wang Xiaoxiu deals with sudden superhuman abilities in Super Cube, Yato handles godhood on a shoestring budget. After fate intertwines these two underdogs, they soon discover how much they can achieve by tackling towering odds together with guts and guile.

For an urban fantasy featuring supernatural humor and heartfelt relationships on the fringes of society, see how Yato earns divine reputation from ground zero in Noragami.

Conclusion

Beyond intense action, these 10 anime recommendations explore the deeper meaning behind gaining strength, whether defending vulnerable companions, revolutionizing societies, or unlocking inner potential. Like Super Cube, they feature courageous characters rising up in the face of adversity, using newfound power to shape personal truths and even destiny itself.

