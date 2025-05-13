One Piece takes over the Las Vegas Sphere again in May 2025

One Piece will be a part of Las Vegas’ skyline for Licensing Expo 2025 from May 19 to 21, as per studio Toei Animation's information. This news explains that the popular anime franchise will show up with an encore activation on the Exosphere in Las Vegas, which also happened last year in the same place, highlighting the series' ever-increasing reach.

It has been reported that this activation will feature a 90-second-long animation of the One Piece anime, although there is no information regarding what it will show. Although considering that this venue in Las Vegas has the biggest spherical structure in the world, it is bound to be a spectacle for everyone to see.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime.

One Piece is going to be a part of Las Vegas' Exosphere this month

As mentioned earlier, the franchise will be a part of this event in Las Vegas from May 19 to 21 this year, thus repeating the same experience they went through in June 2024. The Exosphere is the largest spherical structure on the planet, measuring 366 ft (112 m) tall and 516 ft (157 m) wide, with Toei Animation already revealing that they are going to feature a 90-second-long animation of this series.

Lisa Yamatoya, senior director and head of marketing of Toei Animation, had this to say on the matter:

“We’re thrilled to showcase ‘One Piece’ at Licensing Expo 2025 with an encore of our original activation on the Exosphere, the exterior of Sphere in Las Vegas. On the heels of last year’s global anniversary, OP continues to grow exponentially from brand marketing efforts like this, increasing its passionate fan base and driving demand for licensed merchandise and location-based entertainment. OP is truly a pop culture phenomenon.”

The plot of the series

The story takes place in a fictional world created by author Eiichiro Oda and tells the journey of Monkey D. Luffy, a young man who wants to find the titular treasure and become the King of the Pirates. Along the way, he meets a lot of friends who become part of his Straw Hat crew, such as Roronoa Zoro, Nami, Sanji, and many more, leading to a lot of different adventures.

While the jovial and uplifting nature of the story has endeared it to a lot of people, Oda's world-building, ability to connect multiple plot points, and the several mysteries that have been established, such as the Void Century, have made it one of the most enduring franchises in the last few decades.

