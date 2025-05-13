One Piece needs to give Zoro an ultimate sword before his final battle

One Piece is entering the Final Saga, as per the words of the author of the series, Eiichiro Oda, and every member of the Straw Hat is bound to get their respective conclusion to their journey and Roronoa Zoro is no different. A lot of fans have speculated that he is going to have his final battle against Dracule Mihawk to see who is the greatest swordsman in the world but Zoro needs to get an ultimate sword before this event.

Many fans want to see Zoro challenge Mihawk and become the world’s greatest swordsman by the end of One Piece. To do that, he’ll likely need a stronger sword. This would make sense for both his power and character growth, giving him a fitting ending.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the manga/anime and reflects the opinions of the writer.

Explaining why Roronoa Zoro needs an ultimate blade before facing Mihawk again in One Piece

Mihawk and Zoro faced each other early in the story (Image via Toei Animation).

From the moment Dracule Mihawk defeated Roronoa Zoro early in the story, the former challenged the latter to surpass him, and the Straw Hat's swordsman decided to fulfill his goal to become the best at his craft. In that area, he has trained endlessly ever since, becoming one of the best swordsmen in the entire franchise, although author Eiichiro Oda still has a certain way to go with this character and should include an ultimate sword.

That is because Mihawk has been shown to have one of the strongest swords in the series, Yoru, and is a testament to his fighting abilities, which is something that could mean the same for Zoro. Him getting a powerful new blade would be a logical direction for his character, especially when it comes to his development, which has been a bit undermined in the recent arcs.

It is very important for Zoro's growth throughout the story to fully peak when he gets this blade, which can be quite similar to Yoru in terms of properties and strengths, thus signaling how he has reached the top of his field. This could also be a big character moment for him, which is something that he needs at the moment since he has yet to receive something along these lines for a long time.

More details about this

Zoro has faced several challenges across the series (Image via Toei Animation).

It has been stated by Oda in recent One Piece conversations that Zoro fulfills the role of the series' deuteragonist, which also makes sense when considering that he was the first one to join Luffy's crew. Therefore, before reaching his climactic battle with Dracule Mihawk, his getting an ultimate blade would represent him reaching the summit of his abilities as a swordsman.

It is difficult to predict when this could happen when considering the path to Laugh Tale seems quite clear at the moment but the vast majority of the Straw Hat arc is going to need moments to conclude their character arcs. Zoro is no different and this element would be one that could push his conclusion in the right direction.

Final thoughts

It seems inevitable that Roronoa Zoro is going to face Dracule Mihawk at some point in the One Piece conclusion, and the former getting an ultimate sword would allow his character to peak in terms of strength and themes. Furthermore, it would put him at a similar level to Mihaw,k who also has an ultimate blade.

