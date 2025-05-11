One Piece chapter 1149: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1149 is set to release on Monday, May 26, 2025, at 12 AM JST according to the official MANGA Plus website. With Scopper Gaban confronting Saint Shepherd Sommers and attacking him with lasting damage, fans expect to finally learn the secrets of immortality in the next issue.
Unfortunately, verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1149 are unavailable as of this article's writing and unlikely to come for quite some time. Although spoilers should eventually be leaked, it's virtually certain they will not be made available during mangaka Eiichiro Oda's voluntary break week.
Thankfully, its release information is at least available via official sources like Shueisha's MANGA Plus platform. Beyond this release information, fans also have a good idea of what to expect from One Piece chapter 1149.
One Piece chapter 1149 release date and time
One Piece chapter 1149 officially releases in Japan at 12 AM JST on Monday, May 26, 2025. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue made available on Sunday, May 25. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1149 go live early in the morning on Monday, May 26, like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
One Piece chapter 1149 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read One Piece chapter 1149
There are three major options for overseas audiences to read chapter 1149 immediately upon its official release. Free reading options include Viz Media's official website and Shueisha's MANGA Plus service, but each limits how much of a series users can read overall at a given time.
While Shueisha's Shonen Jump+ offers full access to One Piece and more series, it demands a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee in exchange.
One Piece chapter 1148 recap
One Piece chapter 1148 began with Gunko forcing Ronja, one of the kidnapped children, to effectively "walk the plank" off a branch via one of her arrows. Sommers then told Jarul he had 30 seconds to choose to burn down the schools and libraries or let them survive. If he didn't comply, then the Holy Knights would begin killing children.
The Giants argued over this, both for the value of the children's lives, of their history, and of surrendering to the Holy Knights.
Nico Robin, meanwhile, went to confront Sommers, while Franky, Ripley, and the Giant Warrior Pirates split into groups that would either fight the monsters or rescue the children. Robin first attacked Sommers by breaking his back with her Devil Fruit powers, but he regenerated. She then tackled him off the branch in order to get the children out of his Devil Fruit's range. He attacked her in turn, which revealed that this was actually a clone.
The real Robin tried rescuing the captive Straw Hats, but was unable to do so before Sommers returned. Ronja was then given the chance to speak to Elbaph, effectively saying she was willing to sacrifice herself since the loss of the school and library would upset others.
Jarul tearfully agreed to burn the buildings down after hearing this. However, the issue then ended with Scopper Gaban attacking Sommers, who was unable to regenerate for some reason.
What to expect from One Piece chapter 1149 (speculative)
One Piece chapter 1149 will likely open with a continued focus on Gaban versus Sommers, seeing the latter still in shock over his inability to regenerate. Gaban's words and subsequent attacks should both explain the apparent history they have and how he's able to circumvent the Holy Knights' immortality.
As they fight, it's likely that either one of the captive Straw Hats or Franky will somehow make contact with Luffy, Zoro, Sanji, and the New Giant Warrior Pirates. The chapter should end with them all deciding to return and fight, but Loki stops them to explain how fearsome the Holy Knights are and their involvement in King Harald's death.
