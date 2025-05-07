A Roger Pirate may be One Piece's Man with the Burn Scar (but it isn't Gaban)

One Piece fans have long analyzed who could be the Man with the Burn Scar, also known as Hinokizu, since he has a Poneglyph key to accessing Laugh Tale. Fans have come up with a wide variety of theories, and an X user named @cardifairy has explained that it could be a Roger Pirate. While most could think that the user was talking about Gaban, it was actually Sunbell.
The biggest giveaway that Sunbell is the Man with the Burn Scar in One Piece is that he is a Fishman, which means he would have access to Fishman Island without any significant problems. Any other person would have faced many obstacles entering this place, looking for the Poneglyph and the knowledge that the King of the Palace has.
Explaining how Sunbell could be the Man with the Burn Scar in One Piece
Fishman Island isn't easily accessed, as shown at the beginning of its arc when the Straw Hat crew attempted to enter. The island has strong security, and many are willing to identify trespassers. Therefore, the Man with the Burn Scar would have to move without being detected or known and trusted there.
Therefore, Sunbell being the chosen person to carry the Poneglyph makes a lot of sense when considering the demanding task. Fishmen usually have superior levels of natural strength compared to humans, meaning that the chosen Roger Pirate would be extraordinary even within his race, to execute this mission.
Moreover, his Fishman heritage would make it easier for him to build rapport with the people of the Palace and leave the Poneglyph in the forest, which would be quite probable given the evidence. Sunbell would be the most natural choice from a narrative and world-building perspective.
More details about this theory
The idea of Sunbell being the Man with the Burn Scar would also fit how author Eiichiro Oda has written every Roger Pirate thus far in One Piece. Each of them has an individual role to play in several arcs. It can be seen with Gaban in the current Elbaph arc, Silvers Rayleigh in Sabaody, or even Oden in Wano, which means that Sunbell could be the next in line to fulfill this area.
This could reinforce the idea that the Poneglyph wasn't forced there but rather given by a person who has a degree of trust with the people of the Island. Moreover, if Roger had given his men any last mission to fulfill, it would make sense for Sunbell to be the one in charge of things in Fishman Island.
Final thoughts
The Man with the Burn Scar is one of the most theorized mysteries in the manga, and Sunbell said the man makes sense given this information. However, as with most theories, this needs to be taken with a grain of salt since there is no confirmation as of this writing.
