Gunko's unique design in One Piece teases Oda's inspiration for her Devil Fruit powers & fighting style

One Piece fans have been coming up with a lot of theories regarding Gunko's character from the moment she was introduced to Elbaph, mainly because of her peculiar design and hidden face. In that regard, there is an X user named @AEarthlyElement, who has come up with yet another theory, but this one actually provides context for her fighting style and Devil Fruit powers.

Ad

It is in this theory where this One Piece fan states that Gunko's way of fighting could be associated with gymnastics because of her movements when torturing Loki, and also the different bandages she is wearing. Moreover, while this doesn't explain elements of her character, such as the two different eyes, it does seem like something author Eiichiro Oda would do with one of his creations.

Disclaimer: This theory contains spoilers for the series.

Ad

Trending

Explaining why Gunko's design could explain her fighting style and background in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

As mentioned earlier, this X user named @AEarthlyElement has come up with a theory regarding the origins of Gunko as a character. The first thing worth pointing out is her swift movements with her arrow-based Devil Fruit and how she managed to combine that with attacks strong enough to cause damage to a descendant of the Ancient Giants like Loki.

It is pointed out on that X thread that her design, including the controversial decision made by Eiichiro Oda of not giving her pants, could be because her fighting style is based on gymnastics. A good example of this is how she walks over the arrow to reach Loki, which is quite similar to what a gymnast does when walking over a balance beam.

Ad

The theory also highlights that the different bandages that Gunko is seen wearing on her body could be the result of injuries when training. Gymnastics is generally seen as a sport with a strong potential for injuries, so there is a chance that she got herself hurt when mastering her fighting style and Devil Fruit.

The many mysteries of Gunko

Gunko as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha).

There is no denying that Gunko is one of the most mysterious One Piece characters at the moment, and ironically enough, it is mostly due to her design, mainly her face covered in bandages. That has led to multiple theories regarding whether she is someone the reader has already seen in the past or even a very important character within the structure of the World Government.

Ad

While Shamrock has been quickly revealed to be Shanks' twin, which is something that a lot of fans predicted many chapters ago, Gunko's stoic behavior has led people to assume that she might hide something. Some have come up with the idea that she is working with Monkey D. Dragon and the Revolutionary Army, while others think that she was someone from that crew who joined the World Government.

Her recent comments regarding how she is scared of Nika, who is not brought up by other important figures in the World Government regarding Imu and the Gorosei. Therefore, this has only added fuel to the fire of speculation.

Ad

Final thoughts

One Piece has crafted a very mysterious character in Gunko and the idea of her fighting style being based on gymnastics makes a lot of sense. Furthermore, it also highlights the level of intrigue this character has generated in the fandom, making these theories all the more interesting to analyze.

Related articles

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kevin Tanza Kevin is an expert anime writer at Sportskeeda who endeavors to keep readers apprised with the latest news and trends in the genre via his content. The groundbreaking Dragon Ball series captured a young Kevin's imagination, introducing him to the entrancing world of Japanese animation. Since then, he has been a staunch follower of the works of many artists, including Berserk's creator, Kentaro Miura, who he admires greatly for his unparalleled work quality.



With a BA in Public Accounting, Kevin’s dip into the world of content began 7 years ago when he took up writing. Since then, he has written for numerous websites, including Nerdgenic, Stretty News, MusikHolics, and BookNerdection.



He maintains very high ethical standards in his content by placing a strong emphasis on transparency, and obtaining comprehensive information off the web to fully capture nuances.



Kevin has has had the privilege of interviewing several musicians, including metal band Stryper’s Michael Sweet, Bobby Blitz of Overkill, and Saxon’s Biff Byford.



When not immersed in the anime world, Kevin writes comic book scripts and books for his own projects. He also enjoys reading and watching football. Know More