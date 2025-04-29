One Piece to Blue Lock: Complete list of every major manga on Golden Week break and when they'll return

With the Golden Week holiday beginning in Japan, prominent manga like Eiichiro Oda’s One Piece and Muneyuki Kaneshiro and Yusuke Nomura’s Blue Lock will be on a forced break. More specifically, major manga publishers like Shueisha and Kodansha will put their biggest magazines, like Weekly Shonen Jump and Weekly Shonen Magazine, respectively, on break.

Ad

This affects many more series than just those above from both publishers. To name a few, series like Takeru Hokazono’s Kagurabachi, Kouji Miura’s Blue Box, and Kei Kurumazaki and Sotaro Nishii’s Embers will be on a one-week break. For those series published by Shueisha, this release information has been confirmed via official sources like MANGA Plus, while unofficial but trustworthy sources corroborate others’ info.

One Piece and most other series will officially return in the second full calendar week of May, while others, such as Blue Lock, are timing their breaks with a return for May’s first whole week. Follow along as this article entirely breaks down every major manga series going on break for Golden Week, when they’ll return, and more.

Ad

Trending

Japan's Golden Week holiday, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

Japan’s Golden Week holiday is a roughly week-long stretch in late April through early May that contains several different national holidays. These are Showa Day, Constitution Memorial Day, Greenery Day, and Children’s Day. The holiday starts each year on April 29 and runs through May 5, with Showa Day starting the stretch and Children’s Day ending it.

The collective Golden Week holiday name was first created by the managing director of Daiei Film Co., Ltd. in 1951. The term was born because a film screening recorded higher ticket sales during the holiday-filled week than at any other time of the year. Other leisure-based industries and general travel rates also experience spikes in revenue during the holiday week.

Ad

The Golden Week name was inspired by the Japanese radio lingo term “golden time,” which describes periods with the highest listener ratings. Currently, many Japanese citizens schedule paid time off for the holiday, with many companies closing down completely to give employees time off. Major players in the manga industry, such as Shueisha and Kodansha, notably enforce publication breaks to accommodate this time off.

One Piece, Blue Lock, and other major series on break, and when they’ll return, explained

Expand Tweet

Ad

The biggest manga series affected by the Golden Week publisher breaks will be those serialized in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump and Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine. The most notable names from the latter magazine include the aforementioned Blue Lock, Nakaba Suzuki’s Four Knights of the Apocalypse, Kei Urana’s Gachiakuta, and Reiji Miyajima’s Rent-A-Girlfriend.

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump has many notable series on break. One Piece, Kagurabachi, Blue Box, and Embers scratch this surface. Also on break will be Yuto Suzuki’s Sakamoto Days, Tatsuya Suganuma’s Nice Prison, Osamu Nishi and Shiro Usazaki’s Ichi the Witch, Masaoki Shindo’s RuriDragon, Genki Ono’s Hima-Ten!, Shoichi Usui’s Ultimate Exorcist Kiyoshi, and Ippon Takegushi and Santa Mitarashi’s Shinobi Undercover.

Ad

Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump will return with its next issue at 12 AM Japanese Standard Time (JST) on Monday, May 12, 2025. Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine is currently slated to return at 12 AM JST on Wednesday, May 7, 2025. Most international readers will likewise see the above-named series return with new issues sometime on Sunday, May 11, and Tuesday, May 5, respectively.

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More