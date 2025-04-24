Gachiakuta chapter 136: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 136 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, most fans can read the chapter on April 29, 2025. Since the staff hasn't announced a break yet, readers can access the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Kyoka ordered all the operatives at the Doll Festival to immediately put Andio under lockdown. She wanted to apprehend the target, who had the Terrorist Device. The chapter also revealed Rudo as the lucky winner of the Too Lily Raffle card.

After winning the lottery, Rudo was teleported onto the stage. Rudo wanted to ask Too Lily about the Choker Maker. However, Too Lily asked him something that he never expected. Considering how the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 136.

Ad

Trending

Gachiakuta chapter 136 release date and time

Rudo, as seen in the anime trailer (Image via Bones Films)

As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 136 will be released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in most countries, and on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the time zone differences.

Ad

Here are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 136, as per the corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Tuesday, April 29, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Wednesday, April 30, 2025 12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 136?

Kyoka, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 136 on Kodansha's K Manga service, available through both the app and web versions.

Ad

However, the service is currently only available in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, and Brazil. Additionally, fans will need to purchase coins to access the chapter on this service.

Gachiakuta chapter 135 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gachiakuta chapter 135, titled Meet and Greet, begins with Zanka's older sister, Kyoka, ordering her troops to immediately put Andio under lockdown after receiving intel that the Terrorist Device is in circulation. She suspects that the critical situation could shake the Ground's foundation. Kyoka further orders all operatives at the scene to prioritize arresting the target.

Meanwhile, at the auditorium, Too Lily announces that the winning number won't be determined by a simple lucky draw from the box but by the lucky audience member with the glowing ticket. Interestingly, Rudo's ticket begins to glow, indicating he's the winner.

Ad

Rudo wins the lucky draw (Image via Kodansha)

Rudo's incredible luck wows Enjin and Ryo. At this moment, Too Lily asks the lucky winner to join her on the stage. As soon as she says this, Rudo is magically transported onto the podium. Meanwhile, Enjin is slightly relieved that Rudo can finally ask the White Crow about the information on the Choker Maker.

Ad

He knows that if anyone can get that info, it's Rudo. Yet, he senses that Rudo has been consumed by stage fright. As such, the boy doesn't even know where he is. Ryo says she can't blame Rudo for getting flustered since he has to face a huge crowd. At this moment, Amo asks Enjin whether she should do something to help Rudo. However, Enjin begs her to stay put.

Too Lily as seen in the chapter (Image via Kodansha)

The chapter then shifts focus to Rudo, who tries to recollect his thoughts about the mission. Meanwhile, Too Lily keenly stares at Rudo. She turns to the audience and says that they need some privacy to get an item off her person.

Ad

Too Lily then conjures a cocoon-like tent to ensure no one can see her and Rudo. After observing him for a while, Gachiakuta chapter 135 ends with Too Lily asking Rudo if he's the son of Alto Surebrec.

What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 136? (speculative)

Rudo and Too Lily, as seen in the manga (Image via Kodansha)

Given how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 136 will likely focus on Rudo's conversation with Too Lily, who is clearly affiliated with Rudo's father, Alto Surebrec. This suggests that she might know more about the Ground and Sphere's relationship than Rudo anticipated.

Ad

On the other hand, Gachiakuta chapter 136 may also show Rudo asking Too Lily if she knows anything about the Choker Maker. There's no doubt that she's the White Crow whom Rudo and others have been searching for. Thus, if Kuro's intel is true, Too Lily might help Rudo with the information he needs.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More