Gachiakuta chapter 136: Release date and time, what to expect, and more

Gachiakuta chapter 136 is scheduled to be released on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan. However, due to varying time zones, most fans can read the chapter on April 29, 2025. Since the staff hasn't announced a break yet, readers can access the chapter next week on Kodansha's K Manga service.
In the previous chapter, Kyoka ordered all the operatives at the Doll Festival to immediately put Andio under lockdown. She wanted to apprehend the target, who had the Terrorist Device. The chapter also revealed Rudo as the lucky winner of the Too Lily Raffle card.
After winning the lottery, Rudo was teleported onto the stage. Rudo wanted to ask Too Lily about the Choker Maker. However, Too Lily asked him something that he never expected. Considering how the chapter ended on a cliffhanger, fans cannot wait to see what happens next in Gachiakuta chapter 136.
Gachiakuta chapter 136 release date and time
As per Kodansha's K Manga service, Gachiakuta chapter 136 will be released on Tuesday, April 29, 2025, in most countries, and on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at 12 am JST in Japan, due to the time zone differences.
Here are the release dates and timings for Gachiakuta chapter 136, as per the corresponding time zones:
Where to read Gachiakuta chapter 136?
Manga enthusiasts can read Kei Urana's Gachiakuta chapter 136 on Kodansha's K Manga service, available through both the app and web versions.
However, the service is currently only available in the USA, Mexico, Canada, Singapore, Hong Kong, New Zealand, Taiwan, India, the Philippines, and Brazil. Additionally, fans will need to purchase coins to access the chapter on this service.
Gachiakuta chapter 135 recap
Gachiakuta chapter 135, titled Meet and Greet, begins with Zanka's older sister, Kyoka, ordering her troops to immediately put Andio under lockdown after receiving intel that the Terrorist Device is in circulation. She suspects that the critical situation could shake the Ground's foundation. Kyoka further orders all operatives at the scene to prioritize arresting the target.
Meanwhile, at the auditorium, Too Lily announces that the winning number won't be determined by a simple lucky draw from the box but by the lucky audience member with the glowing ticket. Interestingly, Rudo's ticket begins to glow, indicating he's the winner.
Rudo's incredible luck wows Enjin and Ryo. At this moment, Too Lily asks the lucky winner to join her on the stage. As soon as she says this, Rudo is magically transported onto the podium. Meanwhile, Enjin is slightly relieved that Rudo can finally ask the White Crow about the information on the Choker Maker.
He knows that if anyone can get that info, it's Rudo. Yet, he senses that Rudo has been consumed by stage fright. As such, the boy doesn't even know where he is. Ryo says she can't blame Rudo for getting flustered since he has to face a huge crowd. At this moment, Amo asks Enjin whether she should do something to help Rudo. However, Enjin begs her to stay put.
The chapter then shifts focus to Rudo, who tries to recollect his thoughts about the mission. Meanwhile, Too Lily keenly stares at Rudo. She turns to the audience and says that they need some privacy to get an item off her person.
Too Lily then conjures a cocoon-like tent to ensure no one can see her and Rudo. After observing him for a while, Gachiakuta chapter 135 ends with Too Lily asking Rudo if he's the son of Alto Surebrec.
What to expect in Gachiakuta chapter 136? (speculative)
Given how the latest issue ended, Gachiakuta chapter 136 will likely focus on Rudo's conversation with Too Lily, who is clearly affiliated with Rudo's father, Alto Surebrec. This suggests that she might know more about the Ground and Sphere's relationship than Rudo anticipated.
On the other hand, Gachiakuta chapter 136 may also show Rudo asking Too Lily if she knows anything about the Choker Maker. There's no doubt that she's the White Crow whom Rudo and others have been searching for. Thus, if Kuro's intel is true, Too Lily might help Rudo with the information he needs.
