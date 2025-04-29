Kagurabachi chapter 78 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 78 is set to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 24, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, because of the varying time zones, most manga readers can access the chapter on Sunday, May 11, 2025.
In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko destroyed the Kyoto Massacre Hotel using his Play ability. He intended to bury everyone in the rubble. However, Seiichi Samura demonstrated the True Realm of Tobimune's third move, Suzaku, to restore the building to its previous state. After decimating Hiruhiko, Samura pointed his blade at Chihiro. As such, fans are excited to see what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 78.
Kagurabachi chapter 78 release date and time
According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 78 will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's24th issue. Yet, due to the time zone differences, many international fans can catch the chapter on May 11, 2025. The chapter will be on a break next week (May 5, 2025) because of the Golden Week in Japan.
Here are the release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 78, as per their corresponding time zones:
Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 78?
Manga enthusiasts can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 78 on many Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus app, the MANGA Plus site, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.
However, interested readers can only access the first and the last three chapters on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to read the chapters. Furthermore, manga lovers must subscribe to the MANGA Plus service to read beyond the six free chapters.
Kagurabachi chapter 77 recap
The chapter, titled No Longer Relevant, begins with a scene at an art gallery, where a painter named Kanryuu Yoshida unveils his illustration of a Phoenix. The painter reveals that various interpretations exist within different regions concerning the Phoenix, the Vermillion Bird that goes out in flames when its end is nigh, and is reborn from the ashes.
Yoshida explains that his painting depicts a scene he witnessed in the Seitei War. Following the opening scene, the narrative shifts the focus to Samura, who emerges from the crow feathers behind Hiruhiko. He swoops in to cut down Chihiro and Hiruhiko at the same time. However, they intercept his blow with precision.
Meanwhile, Hiruhiko realizes he can no longer rely on his Banquet ability. He thinks about using Kumeyuri's third ability once. However, he realizes that he is already behind the other two Enchanted Blade users. Therefore, he must focus on quality above quantity. Thus, Hiruhiko unleashes his Play ability yet again.
At this moment, the chapter reveals a panel, illustrating Hiruhiko's haunting past from when he killed someone in broad daylight. The narrator explains that Hiruhiko has always disregarded everything in his life. The concept of life and other things don't mean anything to him. Yet, the Play ability relies on the wielder's familiarity with an object.
Since Hiruhiko doesn't care about anything, he's the most incompatible with the blade's powers. Yet, he uses that incompatibility to good effect. The chapter shows Hiruhiko utilizing his Play ability to demolish the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. He wants to destroy everything at one swoop. At this moment, Samura leaps from the building by activating his crow wings.
Hiruhiko chases after Samura by using the corpses as a ladder. He thinks that Samura is no longer relevant, so he turns toward Chihiro for an epic showdown. Yet, the next moment, he sees Samura zooming in at a breathtaking speed. The blind swordsman then uses his Suzaku flames on everything.
At this moment, the chapter reveals that while Samura's Suzaku powers grant him immortality, the blind swordsman has evolved that power during the many battles he fought in the Seitei War.
He can redirect the boon of his flames not only to himself, but also to others. Kanryuu Yoshida once called Samura's powers the "Flames of Universal Mercy." Samura rebuilds the Kyoto Massacre hotel with his restorative flames, bringing it to its previous state.
Hiruhiko breaks down in tears as his hard work is reduced to naught. Samura then cuts down Hiruhiko's left arm and ensures that it's no longer an illusion. After that, the blind swordsman turns to Chihiro for a showdown. The chapter ends with Chihiro Rokuhira preparing to face Samura.
What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 78? (speculative)
Kagurabachi chapter 78 will likely begin Chihiro Rokuhira's hardest trial against Seiichi Samura. Chihiro, who went down against Samura in their previous encounter, will look to emerge victorious. Most importantly, Chihiro would want to tell the blind swordsman that he doesn't have to bear the responsibility on his shoulders alone.
Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 78 could show either Kuguri or some other Hishaku sorcerer's interference. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Hiruhiko can unleash some hidden powers to fight back. At the same time, the chapter might shift the focus to Yura and the other Hishaku sorcerers' invasion of the Kamunabi HQ.
