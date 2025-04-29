Kagurabachi chapter 78 release date and time, what to expect, and more

Kagurabachi chapter 78 is set to be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue 24, as per Shueisha's MANGA Plus service. However, because of the varying time zones, most manga readers can access the chapter on Sunday, May 11, 2025.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko destroyed the Kyoto Massacre Hotel using his Play ability. He intended to bury everyone in the rubble. However, Seiichi Samura demonstrated the True Realm of Tobimune's third move, Suzaku, to restore the building to its previous state. After decimating Hiruhiko, Samura pointed his blade at Chihiro. As such, fans are excited to see what happens next in Kagurabachi chapter 78.

Kagurabachi chapter 78 release date and time

Seiichi Samura, as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

According to Shueisha's MANGA Plus website, Kagurabachi chapter 78 will be released on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump's24th issue. Yet, due to the time zone differences, many international fans can catch the chapter on May 11, 2025. The chapter will be on a break next week (May 5, 2025) because of the Golden Week in Japan.

Ad

Trending

Here are the release dates and times for Kagurabachi chapter 78, as per their corresponding time zones:

Time Zones Date Time Pacific Daylight Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 8 AM Eastern Daylight Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 11 AM Greenwich Mean Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 3 PM Central European Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 4 PM Indian Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 8:30 PM Philippine Standard Time Sunday, May 11, 2025 11 PM Japanese Standard Time Monday, May 12, 2025 12 AM Australian Central Standard Time Monday, May 12, 2025

12:30 AM

Ad

Ad

Where to read Kagurabachi chapter 78?

Kanryuu Yoshida in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Manga enthusiasts can read Takeru Hokazono's Kagurabachi chapter 78 on many Shueisha-affiliated services, including the MANGA Plus app, the MANGA Plus site, the Shonen Jump+ app, and Viz Media's official site.

Ad

However, interested readers can only access the first and the last three chapters on these services, except on the Shonen Jump+ app, which requires a monetary subscription to read the chapters. Furthermore, manga lovers must subscribe to the MANGA Plus service to read beyond the six free chapters.

Kagurabachi chapter 77 recap

Samura, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

The chapter, titled No Longer Relevant, begins with a scene at an art gallery, where a painter named Kanryuu Yoshida unveils his illustration of a Phoenix. The painter reveals that various interpretations exist within different regions concerning the Phoenix, the Vermillion Bird that goes out in flames when its end is nigh, and is reborn from the ashes.

Ad

Yoshida explains that his painting depicts a scene he witnessed in the Seitei War. Following the opening scene, the narrative shifts the focus to Samura, who emerges from the crow feathers behind Hiruhiko. He swoops in to cut down Chihiro and Hiruhiko at the same time. However, they intercept his blow with precision.

Meanwhile, Hiruhiko realizes he can no longer rely on his Banquet ability. He thinks about using Kumeyuri's third ability once. However, he realizes that he is already behind the other two Enchanted Blade users. Therefore, he must focus on quality above quantity. Thus, Hiruhiko unleashes his Play ability yet again.

Ad

Hiruhiko destroys the Kyoto Massacre Hotel with Play (Image via Shueisha)

At this moment, the chapter reveals a panel, illustrating Hiruhiko's haunting past from when he killed someone in broad daylight. The narrator explains that Hiruhiko has always disregarded everything in his life. The concept of life and other things don't mean anything to him. Yet, the Play ability relies on the wielder's familiarity with an object.

Ad

Since Hiruhiko doesn't care about anything, he's the most incompatible with the blade's powers. Yet, he uses that incompatibility to good effect. The chapter shows Hiruhiko utilizing his Play ability to demolish the Kyoto Massacre Hotel. He wants to destroy everything at one swoop. At this moment, Samura leaps from the building by activating his crow wings.

Hiruhiko chases after Samura by using the corpses as a ladder. He thinks that Samura is no longer relevant, so he turns toward Chihiro for an epic showdown. Yet, the next moment, he sees Samura zooming in at a breathtaking speed. The blind swordsman then uses his Suzaku flames on everything.

Ad

Samura demonstrates his Suzaku flames (Image via Shueisha)

At this moment, the chapter reveals that while Samura's Suzaku powers grant him immortality, the blind swordsman has evolved that power during the many battles he fought in the Seitei War.

Ad

He can redirect the boon of his flames not only to himself, but also to others. Kanryuu Yoshida once called Samura's powers the "Flames of Universal Mercy." Samura rebuilds the Kyoto Massacre hotel with his restorative flames, bringing it to its previous state.

Hiruhiko breaks down in tears as his hard work is reduced to naught. Samura then cuts down Hiruhiko's left arm and ensures that it's no longer an illusion. After that, the blind swordsman turns to Chihiro for a showdown. The chapter ends with Chihiro Rokuhira preparing to face Samura.

Ad

What to expect in Kagurabachi chapter 78? (speculative)

Chihiro as seen in the manga (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 78 will likely begin Chihiro Rokuhira's hardest trial against Seiichi Samura. Chihiro, who went down against Samura in their previous encounter, will look to emerge victorious. Most importantly, Chihiro would want to tell the blind swordsman that he doesn't have to bear the responsibility on his shoulders alone.

Ad

Besides that, Kagurabachi chapter 78 could show either Kuguri or some other Hishaku sorcerer's interference. Moreover, it remains to be seen if Hiruhiko can unleash some hidden powers to fight back. At the same time, the chapter might shift the focus to Yura and the other Hishaku sorcerers' invasion of the Kamunabi HQ.

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More