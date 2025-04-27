Kagurabachi chapter 77: Samura's True Realm overwhelms Hiruhiko as the "Flames of Universal Mercy" are shown

Kagurabachi chapter 77 was released on Monday, April 28, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #22-23. The chapter witnessed Seiichi Samura's True Realm, as he nullified Hiruhiko's wrath with Suzaku's flames. Additionally, the chapter displayed Hiruhiko's unpredictability and twisted mindset. The chapter was essentially about the Enchanted Blades and their overwhelming powers.

The previous chapter saw Hiruhiko unleash the second move of Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, Play. The ability allowed the Hishaku sorcerer to control corpses against Seiichi Samura. Moreover, he tried to use Samura's trauma against himself, but failed. Instead of spiralling down into tragedy, Samura rose like a phoenix and thwarted Hiruhiko's plans.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 77.

Kagurabachi chapter 77: Samura rises like a Phoenix to fight against Samura and Hiruhiko

Kagurabachi chapter 77, titled No Longer Relevant, commences with a scene at an art museum, where a dignified individual is honored to behold a painting of a Phoenix. The painter behind the art, Kanryuu Yoshida, states the legend of the Vermillion Bird that goes out in a blaze at the moment of death, only to be reborn from its own ashes.

Kanryuu adds that plenty of interpretations and theories exist within different regions concerning the Phoenix. However, he says that his painting depicts a scene he witnessed in the Seitei War. Kanryu recalls hearing the name, Suzaku. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 77 shifts the focus back to Samura rising from the ashes to confront Hiruhiko.

Kanryuu Yoshida in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Hiruhiko realizes that the blind swordsman must be immortal. A narration in Kagurabachi chapter 77 reveals that Tobimune's Suzaku has the power of a Phoenix, i.e., immortality. Yet, his eyes remain unhealed. At this moment, Samura goes on the offensive, teleporting behind Chihiro and Hiruhiko to cut them down at once. Chihiro slightly tips over due to the Banquet's illusory effects, so he activates Nishiki on his eyes again.

Kagurabachi chapter 77 then shows a fascinating panel, featuring Hiruhiko and Chihiro blocking Samura's attack. The resonance of the blade clashing is felt around. Meanwhile, the attack leaves Hiruhiko slightly injured. The Hishaku sorcerer realizes that Samura can use his flames to attack as well. Moreover, his flames can regenerate and mitigate altered states.

Seiichi Samura rises from flames in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Hiruhiko surmises that his Banquet Ability will no longer work on Samura and Chihiro. While Samura has already gotten over the hangover, Chihiro's Nishiki acts as a countermeasure. For a second, he thinks about using the Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade's third ability, but decides against it. Hiruhiko knows that he's already behind his enemies at this point, so more than quantity, he needs to focus on quality.

Kagurabachi chapter 77: The battle of True Realms

Hiruhiko's past in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 77 then shows Hiruhiko demonstrating the Kumeyuri blade's second move, Play, once more. At this moment, the chapter illustrates a few scenes from Hiruhiko's past, from when he killed someone in broad daylight. The narration in the chapter reveals that to utilize Kumeyuri's Play ability, the wielder must become familiar with the object's structure by playing with it repeatedly.

The more they respect the object, the better precision they gain while controlling it. However, it doesn't apply to Hiruhiko, who disregards everything in life, including life itself. In other words, he has nothing but contempt for things existing. Thus, the narrator concludes that Hiruhiko's compatibility is the worst.

Hiruhiko destroys the building with Play (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, that incompatibility opens a path for him to unleash an unprecedented move. Kagurabachi chapter 77 shows Samura, Chihiro, and others sensing a rumble, as the hotel begins to shake. Rou and the other Masumi members also wonder what's happening. At this moment, the chapter reveals Hiruhiko unlocking the True Realm of Kumeyuri's Play.

Banking on his Incompatibility with the Enchanted Blade, Hiruhiko destroys the Kyoto Massacre Hotel, intending to bring down everyone with him. Samura senses that it's no longer a hallucination, but that the building is actually being demolished. Meanwhile, Chihiro Rokuhira wonders how Hiruhiko can achieve such a feat with his heavy injuries.

However, the chapter mentions that Hiruhiko completely disregards his life. That's why he can persevere infinitely. At this moment, Samura reaches toward a window. Hiruhiko speculates that Samura's Immortality must have an interval period like Cloud Gouger's Mei (Lightning). That's why he wants to crush the blind swordsman with sheer numbers.

Samura uses his wings in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 77, Seiichi Samura leaps out of the building with his jet-black wings. Hiruhiko doesn't want to let Samura get away, so he maneuvers the corpses to follow him. He piles up the corpses like a tower to reach Samura. Hiruhiko thinks that Samura is no longer relevant to him, so he redirects his focus to Chihiro Rokuhira.

Yet, suddenly, Samura zooms down with extreme speed, burning everything around him. Hiruhiko wonders why Samura is blasting through everyone to get to him. He questions whether the swordsman cares if the building goes up in flames. At this moment, Kagurabachi chapter 77 reveals through a narration that Tobimune's Suzaku has the power of Immortal Bird to self-combust and rise again.

Hiruhiko breaks down in tears (Image via Shueisha)

Yet, it is revealed that Samura has already evolved Suzaku's flames in previous battles. In his True Realm, Samura can apply the boon of his flames more than just on himself. Kanryuu Yoshida once called it the "Flames of Universal Mercy." Kagurabachi chapter 77 shows Seiichi Samura's flames reaching everything affected by Hiruhiko's Kumeyuri.

As a result, the building that Hiruhiko destroyed is restored to its entirety in an instant. Kagurabachi chapter 77 then focuses on Hiruhiko, who breaks down in tears as he cannot believe that the spectacle of his work is reduced to nothing. He is seen sitting in a pool of blood.

It appears as if he's missing his other arm. After ensuring that it's no longer an illusion, Samura turns to Chihiro Rokuhira for their battle. Kagurabachi chapter 77 ends on a thrilling note, with Chihiro preparing to confront Seiichi Samura.

Conclusion

Chihiro Rokuhira in Kagurabachi chapter 77 (Image via Shueisha)

Takeru Hokazono has maintained his artistic and narrative brilliance in Kagurabachi chapter 77. The latest issue showcased the true might of Seiichi Samura's flames, as they plundered Hiruhiko's plans. Although Hiruhiko displayed his version of True Realm, he couldn't match Seiichi Samura's class.

On the other hand, Chihiro Rokuhira remained in the backseat throughout the chapter. In other words, Kagurabachi chapter 77 was highly centered on Samura and Hiruhiko's dynamics. The chapter further showcased a bit from Hiruhiko's past. Overall, the chapter elegantly displayed the wrath and grace of Enchanted Blades.

