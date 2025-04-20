Kagurabachi chapter 76: Samura's trump card is revealed as Hiruhiko showcases Kumeyuri's second ability

Kagurabachi chapter 76 was released on Monday, April 21, 2025, at 12 am JST in Weekly Shonen Jump issue #21. The chapter saw Hiruhiko demonstrate the second ability of his Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade to control corpses at his will. Yet, when it seemed as if Hiruhiko would win, Samura revealed his ultimate trump card to turn the tide of the battle to his favor.

Ad

In the previous chapter, Hiruhiko showcased the first ability of his Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade, Banquet. He used the ability to escape from Samura. Eventually, Chihiro Rokuhira located Hiruhiko using Kuro and confronted him in a fierce exchange. On the other hand, Yura and his partner from the Hishaku infiltrated the Kamunabi headquarters.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Kagurabachi chapter 76.

Kagurabachi chapter 76: Hiruhiko demonstrates Kumeyuri's second ability to weaken Samura's spirits

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Kagurabachi chapter 76, titled Banquet, begins with a narration that reminds fans of Kunishige Rokuhira's statement about the Enchanted Blades' True Realms. Kunishige once said that every Enchanted Blade possesses a True Realm beyond its theoretical limits. Moreover, an Enchanted Blade's limitations depend on its user's potential.

After that, Kagurabachi chapter 76 shifts the focus to Chihiro Rokuhira, who takes on Hiruhiko. The Hishaku sorcerer observes that Chihiro has used Nishiki to strengthen his ears as a means of countering the illusory effects of Kumeyuri's Banquet. He realizes that Samura has been Chihiro's real opponent and that he won't use his actual powers to come after him.

Ad

Thus, Hiruhiko switches his target to Seiichi Samura, so that Chihiro will fight him for real. Following that, Kagurabachi chapter 76 shows an exchange between Hiruhiko and Toto, where the latter tells the Hishaku sorcerer that it's a fight to battle Samura as long as he can get the Tobimune blade. Hiruhiko then tells Toto to hide somewhere.

Samura uses Play (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 76 then shows Hiruhiko revealing the second ability of his Kumeyuri Enchanted Blade called Play, which allows its wielder to freely manipulate objects around them. Hiruhiko uses it to control the corpses of the mobs. Hiruhiko's brutally cold act irks Chihiro, who cannot fathom how someone can treat corpses as objects.

Ad

At any rate, Chihiro thinks that something of this calibre can't defeat Samura. On the other hand, Hiruhiko channels his sadistic personality to empower Kumeyuri's banquet. As a result, Chihiro Rokuhira loses his balance despite having the Nishiki activated on his ears. The Enten user feels a tremor and realizes that Hiruhiko has grown exponentially in terms of handling an Enchanted Blade.

Samura faces the reanimated corpses (Image via Shueisha)

Chihiro speculates that the Hishaku sorcerer might finally want to go all out and end everything quickly. Following this, Kagurabachi chapter 76 shows Hiruhiko going after Samura. With newfound resolve, he feels that those drenched in Kumeyuri's Banquet won't be able to defend against his attacks.

Ad

Meanwhile, Rou and Moku from the Masumi are busy taking care of the corpses, who have begun to move as a result of Kumeyuri's second ability. Elsewhere, Hiruhiko finally makes his move against the blind swordsman. While Samura is an incredible swordsman, Hiruhiko realizes that he has a sensitive heart akin to his daughter, Iori.

Samura gets skewered by the blades (Image via Shueisha)

He wonders that it's probably because of this reason that Yura went to great lengths to manipulate the swordsman. Meanwhile, Hiruhiko's Banquet dulls Samura's senses as he recalls terrifying memories from the past. Suddenly, a door appears before him as an illusion. It's the same door he once tried to open but couldn't due to fear.

Ad

However, Samura finally musters the courage to see beyond the door. Kagurabachi chapter 76 then shows several corpses flying toward Iori. Without hesitation, Samura leaps in front of Iori and gets pierced with multiple blades. Rou shouts at Samura as the blind swordsman gets impaled. He even begins to cough up blood.

Kagurabachi chapter 76: Samura's trump card is revealed

Hiruhiko, as seen in the chapter (Image via Shueisha)

After the shocking development in the story, a narration in Kagurabachi chapter 76 reveals that the lethal wounds have finally sobered Samura. Elsewhere, Hiruhiko exalts in joy, as he truly feels "free." He asks Chihiro to get ready for a final face-off. However, Chihiro doesn't show any signs of despair.

Ad

Rather, he cannot fathom why the Hishaku sorcerer would go to such lengths to scorn Samura. At this moment in Kagurabachi chapter 76, a flurry of crow feathers rushes toward Hiruhiko. Meanwhile, Iori is alone on the roof, with several corpses lying around her. Elsewhere, Kuguri observes the battle and wonders what has happened.

Samura approaches Hiruhiko (Image via Shueisha)

Kagurabachi chapter 76 then dives into a mini flashback and reveals that Seiichi Samura activated the third power of his Tobimune blade, called Suzaku, when the blades had pierced him. Samura's final move ignites fire from the wound's origin to heal them completely. Just as a phoenix rises from the ashes, Seiichi Samura's wounds are completely healed.

Ad

At this moment, the chapter shifts the focus to the lower floor, where Seiichi Samura emerges from the crow feathers. He commends Hiruhiko for his spirited effort, but says that from now on, he won't be able to do anything. Kagurabachi chapter 76 ends on a thrilling note, with Seiichi Samura's visage appearing from crow feathers. It also appears as if he's using his ability to heal his eyes.

Conclusion

Kagurabachi chapter 76 provided fans with an enticing narrative, showcasing the third ability of Seiichi Samura's Tobimune Enchanted Blade. In addition, the chapter did justice to Hiruhiko by revealing his Kumeyuri's second move. Takeru Hokazono has done a fascinating job of illustrating the characters and setting with precision.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Apratim Chakraborty Apratim is an anime writer at Sportskeeda who first forayed into creating engaging content 3 years ago out of his penchant for the written word and his love of anime and manga. He holds a Master's degree in English Language and Literature from Calcutta University and it is here, where he developed a passion for writing.



Apratim’s interest in anime started in 2009 when he watched Bleach, which ultimately led him to watch over 400 titles and counting. Tite Kubo, the author of Bleach, has had a significant influence on Apratim. He finds the Japanese manga artist’s art style unique and captivating and admires him for his ability to foreshadow events without forcing them, as well as for his character designs.



Apratim's attention to detail and commitment to providing the most accurate information can be attributed to his extensive experience of watching various titles, as well as his reliance on reputable resources for specific anime and manga.



When not busy writing, Apratim likes to read books, play games on his PlayStation, and watch Cricket. He also enjoys composing poetry, sketching, and painting. Know More