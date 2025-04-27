One Piece chapter 1148: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1148 is set to release on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the Holy Knights’ issuance of their demands and Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban going to confront them, fans are expecting an action-packed issue.
There are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1148 available as of this article’s writing. Moreover, Shueisha's looming publisher break suggests that they may be significantly or fully delayed from their typical cadence. While it's possible spoilers come during the upcoming publisher break week, this is far from guaranteed.
The issue's release information has been confirmed via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This article will not only break down this release information by major time zones, but also speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1148 and more.
One Piece chapter 1148 release date and time
One Piece chapter 1148 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue made available on Sunday, May 11. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1148 go live early in the morning on Monday, May 12, like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.
One Piece chapter 1148 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:
Where to read One Piece chapter 1148
For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1148 immediately upon its official release. The official Viz Media website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform are both free options, but limit how much of a series users can read overall.
The Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform does offer full access to One Piece and other series, but requires a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee in exchange.
One Piece chapter 1147 recap
One Piece chapter 1147 began with a flashback showing Saul telling Robin and Chopper that he’d seen Sommers before, and knew him and the Holy Knights to be immortal. He likewise asked them to hide in his beard until they found a chance to save the children.
Sommers then shifted his attention to Gunko, who had captured the Straw Hats. Killingham warned her about picking a fight with a Yonko Straw Hat Luffy, but Gunko instead demanded that Brook become her slave. Brook rejected, even under fear of death, prompting Gunko to give up after Sommers also said he didn’t want to pick a fight with a Yonko.
Sommers then began making his demands to Elbaph, revealing that they were responsible for the monsters and had kidnapped ten children. They then had Ange read the names of the children aloud, some of whom were related to notable Giants. Sommers then demanded that the Giants pledge their allegiance to the World Government.
He also ordered them to burn down all of the schools and libraries in Elbaph. As he said all this, focus was given to Colon and the children, as well as the Giant Warrior Pirates, who were defeated by nightmare versions of their wives.
Ripley was then seen asking Gaban to save their son after hearing he was captured. The issue ended with both Gaban and a clearly infuriated Nico Robin heading into battle, saying they wouldn’t let the Holy Knights get away with this.
What to expect from One Piece chapter 1148 (speculative)
One Piece chapter 1148 should begin with a brief continuation of the events in the Sun World, specifically teasing who Robin and Gaban each plan to target. However, the focus is expected to quickly shift to the Underworld, given the recent heavy focus on the Sun World’s events.
Chapter 1148 should also show Luffy and the others learning about the Holy Knights’ demands, likely via a Transponder Snail that the New Giant Warrior Pirates have. The issue will likely end with Loki’s flashback regarding King Harald’s death finally beginning.
