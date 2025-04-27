One Piece chapter 1148: Release date and time, where to read, and more

One Piece chapter 1148 is set to release on Monday, May 12, 2025, at 12 am JST, according to the official MANGA Plus website. Following the Holy Knights’ issuance of their demands and Nico Robin and Scopper Gaban going to confront them, fans are expecting an action-packed issue.

Ad

There are no verifiable spoilers for One Piece chapter 1148 available as of this article’s writing. Moreover, Shueisha's looming publisher break suggests that they may be significantly or fully delayed from their typical cadence. While it's possible spoilers come during the upcoming publisher break week, this is far from guaranteed.

The issue's release information has been confirmed via official sources like Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform. This article will not only break down this release information by major time zones, but also speculate on what to expect from One Piece chapter 1148 and more.

Ad

Trending

One Piece chapter 1148 release date and time

Scopper Gaban and Nico Robin's Holy Knight enemies will likely be confirmed in One Piece chapter 1148 (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1148 officially releases at 12 am JST on Monday, May 12, 2025, in Japan. A majority of overseas readers will instead see the issue made available on Sunday, May 11. Very few international audiences will instead see chapter 1148 go live early in the morning on Monday, May 12, like Japanese readers. Exact time of release will vary by region and timezone.

Ad

One Piece chapter 1148 is set to release at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Timezone Local release time Pacific Standard Time 8 am, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 11 am, Sunday, May 11, 2025 British Summer Time 4 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Central European Summer Time 5 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm, Sunday, May 11, 2025 Japanese Standard Time 12 am, Monday, May 12, 2025 Australia Central Time 12:30 am, Monday, May 12, 2025

Ad

Where to read One Piece chapter 1148

The flashback explaining the full circumstances of King Harald's death should begin in One Piece chapter 1148 (Image via Shueisha)

For overseas audiences, there are three major options for reading chapter 1148 immediately upon its official release. The official Viz Media website and Shueisha’s MANGA Plus platform are both free options, but limit how much of a series users can read overall.

Ad

The Shonen Jump+ digital publication platform does offer full access to One Piece and other series, but requires a (relatively inexpensive) monthly subscription fee in exchange.

One Piece chapter 1147 recap

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1147 began with a flashback showing Saul telling Robin and Chopper that he’d seen Sommers before, and knew him and the Holy Knights to be immortal. He likewise asked them to hide in his beard until they found a chance to save the children.

Sommers then shifted his attention to Gunko, who had captured the Straw Hats. Killingham warned her about picking a fight with a Yonko Straw Hat Luffy, but Gunko instead demanded that Brook become her slave. Brook rejected, even under fear of death, prompting Gunko to give up after Sommers also said he didn’t want to pick a fight with a Yonko.

Ad

Sommers then began making his demands to Elbaph, revealing that they were responsible for the monsters and had kidnapped ten children. They then had Ange read the names of the children aloud, some of whom were related to notable Giants. Sommers then demanded that the Giants pledge their allegiance to the World Government.

He also ordered them to burn down all of the schools and libraries in Elbaph. As he said all this, focus was given to Colon and the children, as well as the Giant Warrior Pirates, who were defeated by nightmare versions of their wives.

Ad

Ripley was then seen asking Gaban to save their son after hearing he was captured. The issue ended with both Gaban and a clearly infuriated Nico Robin heading into battle, saying they wouldn’t let the Holy Knights get away with this.

What to expect from One Piece chapter 1148 (speculative)

Expand Tweet

Ad

One Piece chapter 1148 should begin with a brief continuation of the events in the Sun World, specifically teasing who Robin and Gaban each plan to target. However, the focus is expected to quickly shift to the Underworld, given the recent heavy focus on the Sun World’s events.

Chapter 1148 should also show Luffy and the others learning about the Holy Knights’ demands, likely via a Transponder Snail that the New Giant Warrior Pirates have. The issue will likely end with Loki’s flashback regarding King Harald’s death finally beginning.

Ad

Related links

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joseph Brogan Joseph has been working as an anime content specialist for Sportskeeda since the past 2.5 years. Primarily covering his core genre, he also contributes to popular culture writing news stories and cult classic features on older series.



Joseph holds a Bachelor’s degree in English from the University of Delaware, United States. His love of anime, combined with his background in literature, influenced his interest in engaging readers through the written word. He maintains complete accuracy in his content by verifying each and every piece of information regardless of how long it takes, and ensure that the output is impartial and free of bias.



Chainsaw Man, One Piece, Berserk, Undead Unluck, Re:ZERO, Tower of God, Jujutsu Kaisen, Inuyasha, and Fire Punch are some of Joseph’s favorite animanga. His exposure to 4kids' Sonic X series, One Piece, Yu-Gi-Oh, and Dragon Ball Z on Toonami fueled his enthusiasm for the medium.



When not dissecting anime plots, Joseph likes to cook, play games, work on cars, browse new music, and watch pro wrestling, especially AEW. He also enjoys ocean-based activities - beach trips, fishing, swimming and watersports. Know More