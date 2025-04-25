This Straw Hat teams up with Gaban in the latest One Piece spoilers (& it's not Sanji)

One Piece chapter 1147 spoilers shift the spotlight back to the escalating conflict on Elbaph, as the three Holy Knights finally make their move. While fans were expecting more from Sanji, who was shown gearing up in the previous issue, the real surprise comes from an unexpected Straw Hat stepping into the center of the arc’s emotional and political battle. The spoilers also hint at major shifts in alliances and motives as the Holy Knights advance their strategy.

The latest One Piece spoilers revealed that Nico Robin now joins forces with Gaban. Their union transcends battlefield strategy—Robin battles to safeguard the Oharan heritage in the libraries of Elbaph, while Gaban guards his kin and the children of the island against World Government domination.

Why does Nico Robin team up with Gaban in One Piece explained

Nico Robin as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Nico Robin's partnership with Scopper Gaban in One Piece chapter 1147 is not merely about the conquest of powerful foes—it is about protecting a heritage, saving lives, and holding out against the manipulation of the World Government.

The partnership arrives at the pivotal point in the Elbaph arc, in which the Holy Knights have started to make the giants destroy their schools and libraries by taking hostages in the form of their children. Robin and Gaban's stakes go far deeper in what Elbaph means to them and who they are battling for.

For Robin, Elbaph represents something far more than just another battlefield. It is where Jaguar D. Saul lived and recovered the future Robin lost—Oharan knowledge, specifically the Void Century research, now found in Elbaph's libraries.

Jaguar D. Saul as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Saul did more than save her life; he provided her a second opportunity to maintain what Oharans gave their lives trying to discover. Robin, for her part, assisted in making learning environments there. To her, the libraries and schools are holy. They contain not just knowledge, but the essence of her homeland, her people, and her cause.

When Saint Sommers announces the abduction of ten children, including Gaban's son, and demands that Elbaph burn its libraries, Robin understands the risk. If she does nothing at all, Saul's work and the Oharan heritage will once more be lost forever—this time without hope for retrieval.

Saving those children also saves the future scholars, readers, and leaders of the island. She is not only saving lives—she is preserving memory, culture, and truth. To Robin, those things are that’s as valuable as life itself.

Gaban as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Gaban, however, has a very personal motivation to fight. His son and wife are now personally at risk from the World Government. While Luffy battles for freedom and dreams, Gaban battles here as a father and a husband.

When Ripley informs him their son is among the kidnapped, Gaban's reaction is instant. He's not merely an ex-Roger Pirate anymore—he's a father in a conflict he never wished for. The danger to Elbaph's children becomes a danger to his own family.

Robin and Gaban align perfectly in this moment. She is fighting for what Saul assisted in creating. He is saving those whom he assisted in raising. The children are at the center of both their quests—one symbolic, the other literal.

Ohara's library as seen in anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Their reasons intersect: save the innocent, protect the past, and keep Elbaph from being another World Government puppet. They both realize that if the World Government compels Elbaph to submit, they won't just gain political authority—they'll erase a people's identity.

This team-up also symbolizes a generational bridge. Robin represents the Oharans’ knowledge and their final survivor. Gaban represents the Pirate King's era and the strength of those who once stood against the world’s lies.

Together, they carry knowledge and experience, intellect and might. Robin’s sharp mind and Gaban’s combat instincts complement each other. It’s not just a logical alliance—it’s the most emotionally charged one seen in this arc. The title of the chapter, "Things That We Fear," says it all. Robin is afraid of witnessing yet another home of knowledge destroyed.

Final thoughts

One Piece confirms that Robin joins Gaban to guard Elbaph's children and its future. Her mission is to guard the Oharan heritage, now contained in Elbaph's libraries. Gaban battles to protect his family—his son and wife are among the abducted.

Together, they fight against the World Government's violent demand. Their relationship is a product of memory, love, and duty. Everyone understands what they are fighting for. This is not war—it is safeguarding. Their relationship becomes the center of Elbaph's rebellion and the tale's core in the arc.

