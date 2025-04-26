A God Valley rematch is coming in One Piece (& chapter 1147 shows how)

Recent One Piece chapters have deepened ties to the legendary God Valley incident, revealing its lasting impact on the world’s power balance. With Rocks’ legacy resurfacing through Loki and the Elbaph arc exploring the God’s Knights, a major clash looms between Scopper Gaban and Saint Sommers—veterans of that historic battle.

Ad

Chapter 1147 connects key threads, highlighting their opposing views on love, contrasting nature-based abilities, and the shocking truth about Colon’s parentage. These revelations suggest their long-standing conflict will soon erupt, shedding light on the true nature of God Valley and reshaping the future of the One Piece world.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Philosophy and power: Sommers and Gaban poised for thematic showdown in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

One of the most telling aspects of Sommers' character is how he interacts with authority figures. Unlike Gunko and Killingham, who consistently address Shamrock as "Commander," Sommers speaks to him directly by name. This subtle distinction suggests Sommers might have watched Shamrock grow from childhood into his current position.

This places Sommers firmly in the older generation alongside figures like Garp, Roger, and potentially Scopper Gaban. The manga panels reveal fascinating philosophical differences between these characters. Gaban identifies himself as the "Minister of Love" who claims to understand everything about the concept.

Ad

Also read: One Holy Knight is the biggest threat in One Piece's Elbaph Arc (& it's not Shamrock or Garling)

Meanwhile, Sommers presents a darker view, describing love as "thorns" that must be squeezed, emphasizing the painful, sacrificial aspects of love. Most tellingly, Sommers frequently references parental love, calling it "the best part," a perspective that gains significant meaning considering the revelation that Colon is Scopper Gaban's son.

Their abilities form a natural opposition that further supports this theory. Scopper Gaban earned the epithet "Mountain Eater" for his destructive capability of chopping down entire forests with his dual axes.

Ad

Conversely, Saint Sommers possesses the Thorn Fruit, giving him the power to create and manipulate vegetation. This creates a perfect thematic clash between destruction and creation, between cutting down and growing, a battle between opposing forces with similar domains.

Sommers’ capture of Colon sets stage for explosive God Valley flashback and Gaban’s return in One Piece

A still from the manga (Image via Shueisha)

The panels and associated theory suggest Sommers may have been one of the God's Knights participating in the tournament during the God Valley incident. With Loki's revelation about Rocks and increasing focus on this historical event, the stage seems perfectly set for a flashback showing both Gaban and Sommers' perspectives on what truly happened at God Valley.

Ad

This would finally give fans insight into one of One Piece's most mysterious historical events while simultaneously developing two intriguing characters. Perhaps most significantly, Sommers has unwittingly captured Colon, who we now know is Scopper Gaban's son.

Also read: One Piece may have already revealed the Gorosei and Holy Knights' weakness (& it's not Conqueror's Haki)

This creates the perfect narrative catalyst for their confrontation. When Gaban discovers his son's capture, their inevitable meeting will force both characters to reckon with their shared past while providing readers with crucial backstory through their conflict.

Ad

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

The looming clash between Scopper Gaban and Saint Sommers is more than a battle—it's a pivotal narrative moment in One Piece. Their conflicting views on love, opposing powers over vegetation, and the revelation that Colon is Gaban’s son set the stage for emotional and thematic depth.

Chapter 1147 strengthens ties to the God Valley incident, hinting that this confrontation will unveil long-hidden truths. As Oda merges past and present, this encounter could redefine our understanding of One Piece history and reshape the dynamics driving the current world. Fans should brace for seismic revelations in the chapters to come.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More