This Straw Hat may get a powerup in One Piece's Elbaph Arc (& it's not Usopp)

Speculation around the Elbaph arc in One Piece often focuses on Usopp, but recent hints suggest Nami may receive a major power-up. Her weather-based abilities, enhanced by Zeus in Wano, mirror Big Mom's powers, especially during the fight against Ulti. However, while Nami now wields lightning, she lacks a fire element— something Big Mom had through Prometheus and Pandora.

Ad

Given Oda’s love for mythology and foreshadowing, Nami acquiring Pandora, the fire-based homie, seems likely. This would not only complete her elemental arsenal but also deepen the thematic contrast between Nami’s nurturing nature and Big Mom’s destructive maternal persona.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Nami vs. Big Mom: How Oda’s maternal parallels foreshadow Pandora’s transfer in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Oda showed similarities between Nami and Big Mom in the Whole Cake Island and Wano arcs while highlighting their crucial distinctions. Big Mom symbolizes a toxic version of motherhood that is driven by possessiveness, unlike Nami, who demonstrates genuine maternal care and protective instincts.

This contrast was highlighted when Nami reacted instantly to protect Tama from Ulti, placing herself in harm's way. Similarly, Nami's relationship with Zeus differs dramatically from Big Mom's— treating him as a partner rather than a slave.

Ad

Also read: One Straw Hat teases knowledge of the Holy Knights in One Piece chapter 1146 (& it's not Robin)

The pattern continues with "Mother" Caramel and Big Mom both representing destructive maternal figures. These parallels aren't coincidental— they're laying the groundwork for Nami to eventually claim another of Big Mom's elemental homies: Pandora, the fire homie.

Pandora’s fire: Mythology and power gaps hint at Nami’s next evolution in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

The mythological connections strengthen this theory. In Greek mythology, Pandora was created as punishment after Prometheus stole fire for humanity. This fire connection is significant when examining Nami's current arsenal. Zeus has dramatically amplified her lightning abilities, but her "Heat Egg" technique remains limited.

Unlike her other weather manipulations that Zeus can enhance (rain, tornadoes, snow), the heat eggs cannot take cloud form. This conspicuous limitation creates a perfect opportunity for Pandora to complement Zeus, completing Nami's weather manipulation abilities.

Ad

Completing the Clima-Tact: How Pandora could unlock Nami’s full elemental potential in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

The original Clima-Tact incorporated five elemental components designed by Usopp: heat/cool balls, thunder balls, water, and the Tornado Tempo attack. Zeus currently enhances most of these elements— transforming Rain Tempo into devastating downpours, expanding Tornado Tempo, creating blizzards from snow clouds, and amplifying thunder attacks.

Only the heat element lacks this enhancement. If Nami were to acquire Pandora in Elbaph, she could feed her heat eggs to the fire homie just as she does with thunderclouds for Zeus, creating a balanced dual-homie combat system.

Ad

Conclusion

Nami and Zeus as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

This acquisition would also maintain One Piece's narrative symmetry. Elbaph has long been foreshadowed as a crucial location for the Straw Hats, particularly for Usopp. However, Oda frequently subverts expectations by developing characters in unexpected ways during major arcs.

Ad

While Usopp will certainly have his moment among the giants, Nami completing her weather arsenal with Pandora would represent the culmination of her power development that began in Whole Cake Island with Zeus.

Nami's likely ability upgrade stems from her connection to Pandora mythology and maternal themes, while her absence of fire skills suggests future improvements. The Straw Hats' journey to Elbaph— the giant’s homeland— could represent a major advancement for Nami in her role as the crew's weather witch.

Ad

Also read:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More