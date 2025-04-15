Who is Hiyori's love interest in One Piece? Explored

While adventure remains the primary focus of One Piece, scattered hints of romance within the storyline have led to many fan theories and discussions. Among these debates, the question of who Hiyori's love interest is in One Piece has captured significant attention from the fandom.

Ad

Kozuki Hiyori significantly connects with Roronoa Zoro during the Wano Country arc because he saves her multiple times. Many fans perceive romantic tension in their interactions because Hiyori blushes and takes care of the wounded swordsman while sleeping.

Eiichiro Oda has yet to confirm romantic ties between characters, yet the clues strongly suggest that Zoro holds Hiyori's romantic interest in the story.

Why Hiyori's Canon Love Interest is Likely Zoro

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Hiroki's evident feelings for Zoro started when he protected her from Kamazo (Killer) during their dramatic initial encounter. The rescue demonstrates Zoro's role as Hiyori's protector, which is of special significance because she lost her father when she was young. Zoro continues to defend Hiyori against Orochi's forces in the Flower Capital and Ringo.

Despite the series' general lack of romantic elements, their bond grows through numerous significant intimate encounters. A telling sign of her unique bond with Zoro is that Hiyori chooses to sleep beside him, which she never does with the other characters. Hiyori treats Zoro's injuries herself after defeating Kaido and Big Mom, and her cheeks turn red, which in anime typically signals romantic interest.

Ad

Also read: Sanji and Zoro have always been Luffy's wings (& One Piece's Water 7 Saga shows why

The similarities between Zoro and Oden amplify their connection. Zoro represents the qualities that would naturally appeal to Hiyori through his swordsmanship and strong principles, which remind her of her father. Zoro's potential descent from Wano enhances character compatibility and implies a bond that respects both characters' lineage.

Hiyori's Other Potential Canon Love Interest in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Fans have speculated about Denjiro being another potential romantic interest for Hiyori because of their deep connection. Denjiro served as one of the Nine Red Scabbards and a faithful guardian to her father while protecting and raising Hiyori for 13 years after she left Kawamatsu.

He created the "Komurasaki" identity to protect her and elevated her to become the top oiran in the Flower Capital. Denjiro and Hiyori shared many heartfelt moments, including his tearful reunion with her, his protective actions by staging her death to save her from Orochi, and his embrace after rescuing her on Onigashima.

Ad

Also read: One Piece episode 1125 review: Toei Animation sets a new standard for excellence with animation and more

Their bond functions as a fatherly connection instead of a romantic one. Denjiro functions as Hiyori's guardian, and his much older age establishes him as a father figure instead of a potential romantic partner. A retainer demonstrates protective devotion toward his lord's daughter, as his actions are not driven by romantic interest.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

Eiichiro Oda has not officially answered who Hiyori's love interest is in One Piece, but contextual evidence strongly suggests Zoro holds this distinction. The romantic dynamic between Hiyori and her love interest features typical romance elements such as rescue and protection, which stand out in One Piece since romance doesn't usually take center stage.

Denjiro's relationship with Hiyori is that of a protective father figure who provides deep meaning rather than serving as a romantic partner. The continued progression of One Piece generates excitement among fans about its characters' possible romantic connections.

Ad

Eiichiro Oda's storytelling approach means Hiyori's romantic partner will probably remain unconfirmed but hinted at, allowing fans to develop their own theories.

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More