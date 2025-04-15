Who is Hiyori's love interest in One Piece? Explored

While adventure remains the primary focus of One Piece, scattered hints of romance within the storyline have led to many fan theories and discussions. Among these debates, the question of who Hiyori's love interest is in One Piece has captured significant attention from the fandom.
Kozuki Hiyori significantly connects with Roronoa Zoro during the Wano Country arc because he saves her multiple times. Many fans perceive romantic tension in their interactions because Hiyori blushes and takes care of the wounded swordsman while sleeping.
Eiichiro Oda has yet to confirm romantic ties between characters, yet the clues strongly suggest that Zoro holds Hiyori's romantic interest in the story.
Why Hiyori's Canon Love Interest is Likely Zoro
Hiroki's evident feelings for Zoro started when he protected her from Kamazo (Killer) during their dramatic initial encounter. The rescue demonstrates Zoro's role as Hiyori's protector, which is of special significance because she lost her father when she was young. Zoro continues to defend Hiyori against Orochi's forces in the Flower Capital and Ringo.
Despite the series' general lack of romantic elements, their bond grows through numerous significant intimate encounters. A telling sign of her unique bond with Zoro is that Hiyori chooses to sleep beside him, which she never does with the other characters. Hiyori treats Zoro's injuries herself after defeating Kaido and Big Mom, and her cheeks turn red, which in anime typically signals romantic interest.
The similarities between Zoro and Oden amplify their connection. Zoro represents the qualities that would naturally appeal to Hiyori through his swordsmanship and strong principles, which remind her of her father. Zoro's potential descent from Wano enhances character compatibility and implies a bond that respects both characters' lineage.
Hiyori's Other Potential Canon Love Interest in One Piece
Fans have speculated about Denjiro being another potential romantic interest for Hiyori because of their deep connection. Denjiro served as one of the Nine Red Scabbards and a faithful guardian to her father while protecting and raising Hiyori for 13 years after she left Kawamatsu.
He created the "Komurasaki" identity to protect her and elevated her to become the top oiran in the Flower Capital. Denjiro and Hiyori shared many heartfelt moments, including his tearful reunion with her, his protective actions by staging her death to save her from Orochi, and his embrace after rescuing her on Onigashima.
Their bond functions as a fatherly connection instead of a romantic one. Denjiro functions as Hiyori's guardian, and his much older age establishes him as a father figure instead of a potential romantic partner. A retainer demonstrates protective devotion toward his lord's daughter, as his actions are not driven by romantic interest.
Conclusion
Eiichiro Oda has not officially answered who Hiyori's love interest is in One Piece, but contextual evidence strongly suggests Zoro holds this distinction. The romantic dynamic between Hiyori and her love interest features typical romance elements such as rescue and protection, which stand out in One Piece since romance doesn't usually take center stage.
Denjiro's relationship with Hiyori is that of a protective father figure who provides deep meaning rather than serving as a romantic partner. The continued progression of One Piece generates excitement among fans about its characters' possible romantic connections.
Eiichiro Oda's storytelling approach means Hiyori's romantic partner will probably remain unconfirmed but hinted at, allowing fans to develop their own theories.
