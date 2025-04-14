Sanji and Zoro have always been Luffy's wings (& One Piece's Water 7 Saga shows why

Even though the Wano arc officially confirmed Sanji and Zoro as the next Pirate King's wings, long-time followers of One Piece recognized their partnership long ago. A closer look at the Water 7/Enies Lobby saga shows that Sanji and Zoro's key relationship developed decades earlier in One Piece's story.

Ad

During the Straw Hat crew's initial major internal crisis, which involved an emotionally charged dispute between Luffy and Usopp over the Going Merry, Sanji and Zoro emerged as vital stabilizing forces. Their combined efforts during this critical juncture prevented the crew from falling apart and established a supportive framework crucial for Luffy's quest to become King of the Pirates.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Water 7 proved why Sanji and Zoro are the pillars of leadership in One Piece

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

During the Water 7 arc, the Straw Hat crew went through an emotional journey like no other. Despite being only 17 years old, Luffy decided to retire their beloved ship, the Going Merry, after discovering its irreparable damage. The choice to retire the Going Merry led to an intense emotional clash with Usopp, whose self-worth was deeply tied to his connection to the ship.

The crew relied on the two 19-year-olds, Sanji and Zoro, for stability after Nami and Chopper suffered through their friends' conflict while Robin remained missing. Sanji showed his emotional intelligence through his actions during the crisis, even though he is known for his playboy ways and frequent arguments with Zoro.

Ad

When Luffy prepared to welcome Usopp back without addressing the fundamental breach of crew hierarchy, Sanji recognized the dangerous precedent this would set. Though he appeared carefree, the cook understood the crew's emotional dynamics better than anyone, demonstrating why his perspective—guided by heart and empathy—complements Luffy's leadership.

Also read: Stussy may not be One Piece's only clone character (& it isn't just Weevil)

On the opposite side stood Zoro, the stoic swordsman whose unwavering principles became the crew's backbone. His firm stance on Usopp's departure demonstrated his deep understanding of respect and loyalty. Zoro insisted that Usopp provide a proper apology because he believed it was essential for preserving the crew's structural integrity, not because he was acting out of pride.

Ad

His famous declaration, "If you can't even listen to your captain's decision, then you might as well leave," reflected his responsibility as the protector of the crew's foundational principles.

The steady wings behind Luffy’s leadership in One Piece’s ongoing journey

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sanji's emotional awareness, combined with Zoro's principled discipline, provides the perfect counterbalance to Luffy's instinctive leadership. While Luffy provides vision and inspiration to the crew, his "wings" ensure their compassionate nature and structural order, preventing him from making decisions that could jeopardize his leadership and their unity.

This dynamic, established in Water 7, would recur throughout the series: Sanji addressing the emotional undercurrents while Zoro maintained discipline.

Also read: 5 One Piece characters who'll shine with the anime's Egghead Arc return (& 5 characters who won't be as impressive)

Ad

Their combined guidance creates the space in which Luffy's pure-hearted yet occasionally impulsive leadership can flourish. The Wano arc may have officially named this relationship, but astute One Piece fans understand that Oda sowed these seeds during the crew's first major crisis.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Water 7 saga served as a pivotal moment, defining each character individually and establishing the foundational relationships that enabled the Straw Hats to confront their greatest challenges.

Long before Kaido was defeated or Wano was liberated, Eiichiro Oda had established the essential trinity at the crew's core: the devoted captain who dreams of becoming Pirate King receives support from two wings whose complementary abilities help him achieve his goal.

One Piece demonstrates its dominance in character development and narrative foresight through this brilliant characterization hidden during the series' most emotional narrative arc.

Ad

Also read

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunita N. Das Sunita Das covers anime at Sportskeeda and has over 5 years of experience in the entertainment industry. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media and has been a devoted fan of anime and manga since childhood. Sunita specializes in creating insightful articles, reviews, and analyses that resonate with both longtime enthusiasts and new viewers. A notable achievement in her career includes boosting readership numbers by 9 million during her first internship.



Personally, Sunita admires the late Jang Sung-rak, the talented illustrator and artist behind the immensely popular webtoon Solo Leveling, whose attention to detail and creativity stands out to her. As an anime content writer, one of her favorite things is how anime transcends cultural boundaries and conveys creative themes.



When she is not writing, Sunita enjoys reading and binge-watching anime series. If given the opportunity, she would love to be a part of the world of Attack on Titan, to experience its exploration of human resilience and the growth of characters facing impossible odds. Know More