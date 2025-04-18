The One Piece treasure can be found following this real-life Pirate saying

The enigmatic final treasure stands out amongst One Piece theories because it has inspired pirates to traverse the Grand Line through many generations. Fans remain curious about the true nature of the treasure by Eiichiro Oda as his epic saga nears its end. One fascinating theory among these proposed ideas links the legendary treasure to coastal legends that invoke Davy Jones' Locker.

The most valuable treasure in the series could potentially be hidden underwater where shipwrecks and their hoards of precious items have collected over the centuries instead of being located on an isolated island. Real nautical mythology shows fascinating connections with the detailed world-building found in One Piece.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Davy Jones’ Locker reimagined: Joyboy, Reverse Mountain, and the true One Piece

The foundation of this theory centers on Davy Jones, a figure mentioned as early as Syrup Village in the series. The character Davy Jones from Long Ring Long Land Arc, as revealed by Robin, takes on the identity of an ancient, cursed pirate who exists beneath the ocean surface.

The real-world maritime legend positions Davy Jones' Locker as the ultimate destination for vessels and sailors that perish at sea. According to both traditional folklore and the One Piece universe, Davy Jones owns any shipwreck and other materials that sink to the bottom of the ocean.

The numerous references to underwater treasures and civilizations throughout the series make this connection especially meaningful. The Ancient Kingdom, which is potentially located underwater, has been a central mystery of the series.

The theory suggests that Joyboy, possibly the first pirate, came from a sunken civilization, so his treasure might also be underwater. It points to a specific spot—under Reverse Mountain, where most pirate journeys start.

This would explain the mystery of Laugh Tale. Gol D. Roger found it but didn’t take the treasure, because it wasn’t there. Instead, Laugh Tale likely reveals the true location and meaning of the One Piece, with Reverse Mountain marking the real spot.

Davy Jones’ Locker as the heart of inherited will in One Piece

The theory stands out because it links directly to One Piece's recurring exploration of historical events and inherited legacies. Davy Jones' Locker in the series would hold Joyboy's treasure along with every pirate ship and related wealth that ever sank at sea. This creates an incredible concept: the treasure as a physical repository of pirate history, stretching from Joyboy to the present era.

Ocean currents play a crucial role in this theory. The world's interconnected currents could theoretically transport sunken vessels and treasures to a central location beneath the ocean.

With significantly slower currents at extreme depths, these historical artifacts might remain preserved for the thousands of years since the Void Century. This collection of history—ships, treasures, and perhaps knowledge—would truly represent the One Piece of the entire pirate legacy.

Final thoughts

The implications of this theory connect beautifully to the series' ongoing themes of world transformation. When the characters speak of "turning the world upside down," this could be literal—a geological event that raises the submerged Ancient Kingdom and Davy Jones' Locker, bringing the collected treasures of pirate history back to the surface after millennia underwater.

This would perfectly unite the concepts of finding the treasure and revealing the truth of the Void Century in one magnificent climax that would truly change the world of One Piece forever.

