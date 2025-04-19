This shonen trope may be the Achilles' heel of One Piece's Imu and others (& it's not the power of friendship)

One Piece’s evolving power system may be heading toward a new pinnacle: the literal power of love. From Devil Fruits to Haki, each stage has countered the last, and now, as the series nears its climax, love is emerging as a potential force to rival even the Gorosei and Imu.

Unlike typical shonen “friendship” themes, One Piece weaves love into its narrative with depth, through Joy Boy’s Haki, the Buccaneers’ legacy, and symbolic references like “love as a hurricane.” Eiichiro Oda appears to be positioning love not just as an emotion, but as a tangible, world-changing power.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

Gaban, the Buccaneers, and the emergence of love as a transcendent power in One Piece

The connection between the Buccaneers and this concept is particularly telling. As shown in the manga panels, they're described as "the last survivor of the extinct Buccaneer people," born into a slave caste and descended from a clan that "once committed a grave crime against the world."

This characterization connects directly to the history of oppression perpetuated by the World Government against those with special abilities or knowledge. The Gorosei seemingly feared the Buccaneers not only for their knowledge about Nika, but also for their potential understanding of a power that transcends mere physical strength.

This power is hinted to be something that "goes beyond science" and "beyond the laws of physics," as suggested by both the theory and Vegapunk's statements. Gaban's self-characterization as the "missionary of love" reinforces this theory.

His association with mixed species like the Buccaneers establishes a direct narrative link between love and these ancient people.

Just as Rayleigh introduced Luffy to Haki as the counter to previously undefeatable Logias, Gaban may serve a similar role in teaching about love's power against regeneration users like the Gorosei.

The giants' observation that Joy Boy's Haki contained "no hostility" provides another crucial piece of evidence—suggesting his power derived not from overwhelming force but from a fundamentally different quality in his Haki.

Sanji, love Haki, and the rise of emotion as a world-altering force in One Piece

Recent feats in the manga further substantiate this theory. Sanji destroying Kizaru's light—something that should be physically impossible—suggests there's more to his "power of love" than mere comedic effect.

When Gloriosa treats love as an ancient legend, it frames this concept as something with historical significance in the world of One Piece.

This aligns perfectly with how Oda typically introduces major power systems: first as myths or legends before revealing their tangible mechanics. The connection to Haki makes perfect sense within One Piece's established power system.

Haki fundamentally operates on willpower, and passion represents one of the most intense forms of will.

The recurring phrase "light doesn't hold a candle to love" appears to be more than just poetic—it may be literally describing how this power transcends conventional physics within the story world.

If conventional Haki represents willpower externalized, then "love Haki" could represent emotion externalized in a way that can overcome even immortality or regeneration.

Conclusion

As One Piece approaches its final saga, this power of love concept offers a perfect narrative counterpoint to the cold, immortal control of the World Government.

Rather than simply introducing higher power levels, Oda appears to be setting up a thematically resonant conclusion where the qualities that make the Straw Hats human—their emotions and connections—become the very weapons that overthrow gods.

For a series that has always valued heart over power, it would be the perfect culmination of over two decades of storytelling.

