One Holy Knight is the biggest threat in One Piece's Elbaph Arc (& it's not Shamrock or Garling)

In One Piece, the Elbaph Arc has introduced several formidable Divine Knights, each bringing unique challenges to the Straw Hat Pirates. Among these powerful figures, Saint Rimoshifu Killingham stands out as potentially the most dangerous opponent they have encountered.

While characters such as Shamrock and Garling show powerful fighting skills, Killingham poses a unique threat that undermines the very core elements that make One Piece so extraordinary.

Killingham's ability to create nightmares turns physical harm into psychological attacks, targeting the deepest vulnerabilities and traumas of his opponents. The Straw Hats will not only need to face off against a powerful foe but also battle their most deeply hidden fears. This arc is expected to transform their fights into more profound psychological confrontations.

Disclaimer: This article is a speculative theory and reflects the writer's opinion.

The dream-eater who forces One Piece's strongest to face their deepest fears

Killingham's power is uniquely terrifying because it weaponizes the fundamental essence of One Piece's world—dreams. In a series where aspirations and willpower drive the narrative, an ability that corrupts and manipulates dreams represents an existential threat. His humanoid dragon form, resembling a mythical Kirin, symbolizes his connection to ancient, primal forces.

What makes him especially dangerous is how his abilities specifically target characters like Usopp, whose imagination and fear often work against him. Usopp's tendency to envision monsters and catastrophes makes him particularly vulnerable to Killingham's nightmare manifestations.

This confrontation could push Usopp to confront and ultimately overcome his fears, marking a pivotal moment in his character development. Zoro presents another interesting target for Killingham. While Zoro exhibits tremendous physical power, he remains burdened by his vow to achieve the status of the world's greatest swordsman.

His past military confrontations, including a near-death experience with the Grim Reaper after King's battle in Wano, resulted in persistent psychological damage. Killingham could force Zoro to confront these near-death experiences physically, materializing the Soul Reaper that Zoro once claimed not to fear.

Killingham’s dreamscape threatens to unleash Dark Nika in One Piece

Expand Tweet

The most complex dynamic involves the three characters connected to Nika: Luffy as Nika the Liberator, Loki, who aspires to be Nika the Destroyer, and Gunko, who fears both versions of Nika. Killingham's ability to put people to sleep—as demonstrated by his war brother, Summers—could create a nightmare scenario where these conflicting identities of Nika manifest simultaneously.

What's particularly concerning is the possibility that Killingham could put Gunko to sleep, forcing her to confront and materialize her darkest fear: Dark Nika. Even more frightening is the implication that Killingham could control these nightmare manifestations, potentially turning them against their creators.

The true extent of Killingham's awakened power might be even more terrifying—creating a parallel dreamscape where everyone, including himself, is trapped. In this realm, the boundary between the nightmare world and the real world becomes indistinguishable, with physical injuries appearing from the dream realm.

The heroes now find themselves in a psychological battlefield, where hesitation leads to death while they battle their deepest fears and fight to survive.

Conclusion

Expand Tweet

As the Elbaph Arc continues to unfold, Killingham emerges not just as another powerful enemy but as a mirror, forcing each character to confront their inner demons.

His abilities challenge the very nature of dreams in One Piece—transforming the driving force behind our heroes' journeys into weapons against them. While other Divine Knights may possess greater raw strength, none present the same psychological and existential threat as Killingham.

The resolution of this conflict will likely require the Straw Hats to strengthen not just their bodies but their resolve. They must confront and accept their deepest fears to overcome this nightmare weaver who threatens to turn their greatest dreams into their ultimate downfall.

